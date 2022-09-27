Former Aurora mayor Robert O'Connor dies at 78

Former Aurora mayor Robert James O'Connor has died, the city announced Monday.

O'Conner was the 58th mayor of Aurora, serving from 2016 to 2017. He also served as the city's Alderman At Large from 1985 to 2021.

O'Connor died at home on Sept. 15, the city said.

"Aurora has lost one of its most dedicated public servants," said Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin. "I admire the life he lived, the lessons he taught, and the legacy he left."

O'Connor was born in Aurora and graduated from East Aurora High School. He went on to earn degrees from the University of Illinois and the University of Notre Dame Law School.

He worked in an Aurora as an attorney alongside his Alderman At Large job, and served as the chairman for the Aurora City Council Finance Committee for 32 years.

He is survived by his wife Mary, sons Thomas and John, andfour grandchildren.

A public visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Healy chapel on Sunday, October 16.