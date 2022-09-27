ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
FLORIDA STATE
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Spanish police seize smuggled baby eels worth £237,000

Spanish police have arrested 29 people after seizing 180kg of critically endangered young European eels with a black market value of €270,000 (£237,000). The Guardia Civil said the operation, carried out in collaboration with Europol, had also led to 20 arrests elsewhere in Europe. The elvers, or glass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
