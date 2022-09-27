Read full article on original website
Clemson Finishes 9th at Folds of Honor Collegiate
Clemson, SC—Zack Gordon shot a three-under-par 69 on Wednesday to lead Clemson in the final round of the first Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Michigan. Clemson finished ninth in the 18-team tournament, the first appearance at a college golf tournament in the state of Michigan in Clemson history.
College Gameday • Saturday, Oct. 1
The show will emanate live from Bowman Field on Clemson’s campus. Bowman Field will open at 6 a.m. in advance of ESPN College GameDay, which airs live from 9 a.m. until noon each Saturday during college football season. There may be a few “look-ins” on SportsCenter prior to 9 a.m.
Tigers Come Up Short 2-1 Against NC State Thursday Night
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s soccer team (5-4-2) fell to NC State (7-3-3) 2-1 on Thursday night at Historic Riggs Field. The first half saw a competitive game, with each team scoring once and both sides playing strong defensively. Caroline Conti got the Tigers off to a quick start in the ninth minute when she launched the first goal of the match over the leaping NC State keeper, Maria Echezaretta off an assist from Renee Lyles. The goal was Caroline’s fourth of the season and her 11th point overall. NC State would tie the game at one apiece in the 37th minute when Leyah Hall-Robinson scored off a corner kick with assists coming from Annika Wohner and Jaiden Thomas.
Swanson Makes Eighth Hole in One in Clemson History
Clemson, SC—Sophomore Andrew Swanson became the eighth player in Clemson men’s golf history to record a hole-in-one to highlight play for the Tigers during the second round of the Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes golf Club in Grand Haven, Michigan. Clemson stands in 10th place as...
Henry Named Campbell Trophy Semifinalist
The National Football Foundation announced today that Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy. Henry is one of 156 semifinalists across all levels of college football but is one of only six among that group to have already earned a master’s degree.
Megan Kinner
Position: Graduate Student Assistant (Lacrosse, Rowing) Megan Kinner joined the Communications staff as a Graduate Assistant during the 2022-23 school year, and is majoring in Athletic Leadership. Kinner attended Clemson, where she worked within the athletic creative solutions office for almost two years. Kinner hails from Baltimore.
