CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s soccer team (5-4-2) fell to NC State (7-3-3) 2-1 on Thursday night at Historic Riggs Field. The first half saw a competitive game, with each team scoring once and both sides playing strong defensively. Caroline Conti got the Tigers off to a quick start in the ninth minute when she launched the first goal of the match over the leaping NC State keeper, Maria Echezaretta off an assist from Renee Lyles. The goal was Caroline’s fourth of the season and her 11th point overall. NC State would tie the game at one apiece in the 37th minute when Leyah Hall-Robinson scored off a corner kick with assists coming from Annika Wohner and Jaiden Thomas.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO