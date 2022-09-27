Read full article on original website
‘Dancing With The Stars’: Who Survived And Who Went Home After Premiere Night On Disney+
Dancing with the Stars began its 31st season Monday in the most peculiar manner: by asking viewers to click a watch button on Disney+ at exactly 5 p.m./8 p.m. “Tune” in any earlier and you’ll get a reminder — NO, it’s at 8 p.m. ET, pal! Come back when it’s time. This is the new reality for dance fans accustomed to watching their favorite competition show that used to be on ABC. Otherwise, the live, two-hour episode of DWTS began just like it used to (before the pandemic, that is), with a big opening number, an enthusiastic (but casually dressed) studio audience...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Beg for the End of ‘Ridiculous’ Theme Nights as Show Teases Tribute to James Bond 007
'Dancing with the Stars' demand the end of what they say are 'ridiculous' theme nights as the show teases tribute to the James Bond franchise of movies.
'Dancing With the Stars' 2022 Premiere Not Airing on ABC: How to Watch
Disney is making television history Monday night with Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, but not on ABC. It will instead stream live on the Disney+ streaming platform, making it the first live competition show to debut on a streamer. This will also be the first time Americans across the country can vote for their favorite dancers, no matter what time zone they live in.
Cher & Oprah Winfrey Make Rare Red Carpet Appearances At ‘Sidney’ LA Premiere
Oprah Winfrey, 68, and “Believe” singer, Cher, 76, wowed at the premiere of Sidney in Los Angeles on Sept. 21. The talk show host looked elegant in a white button-up with transparent sleeves and a multilayer floor-length skirt. She also wore her jet black hair in a stylish half-up-half-down style while on the red carpet. Oprah completed the ensemble with black pumps and heart-shaped diamond earrings. Cher also looked as chic as ever sporting a monochromatic black pantsuit for the night out. Adding an edge to her look was Cher’s single ruffled lapel and black platform boots. There was, however, a pop of color with Cher’s glittery red eyeshadow and rosy cheeks.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Once Explained Why He Was Worried to Transition to Movies
Actor James Arness wanted to make a transition from 'Gunsmoke' to the silver screen but had his share of concerns.
‘Dirty Dancing felt like it was made for me!’: Jennifer Grey on her turbulent life – and the film that made her a star
With the publication of her uncompromising memoir, the actor looks back at the classic coming-of-age movie – and the tension between her and co-star Patrick Swayze
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
Who is Harp on 'The Masked Singer'? We String Together Some Guesses!
A new season of Masked Singer means a new slate of celebrities shrouded by elaborate masks and a Twitter feed full of guesses from viewers watching at home. And we're here to help you figure out the famous faces beneath these wilder-than-ever new masks.
‘CSI: Vegas’: What Brings Catherine Back? Plus, Where Are Gil & Sara? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the CSI: Vegas Season 2 premiere “She’s Gone.”]. Welcome back to the Vegas Crime Lab, Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger). It takes until the very end of the CSI: Vegas Season 2 premiere, but we do find out the personal reason she wants back in after she skirts Maxine Roby’s (Paula Newsome) questions earlier.
‘Grease’ Costars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta’s Friendship Through the Years
Danny and Sandy forever. Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta were friends for more than four decades before she passed away at the age of 73. The actress and the Welcome Back, Kotter alum hit it off on the set of Grease, which hit theaters in 1978, portraying unlikely couple Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson.
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Just Got Married
Todd Bridges tied the knot. The Dif'frent Strokes alum wed designer Bettijo B. Hirschi in front of 70 guests at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, California. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the actor told the media outlet that they wed in front of "just our closest friends and family," adding that it was special to marry "somebody that I'm madly in love with." The designer dished on her special gown. "I tried to find something off-the-rack that I could wear, and I just wasn't seeing what I wanted because I wanted more coverage," she daid. "I like classic beauty channeling from older eras, like Audrey Hepburn. So that's what I was really inspired by." "It was all satin, and it was a fitted bodice with a square neck," she continued. "And then I have long legs, so I did a split skirt that was kind of like a wrap. And then for the ceremony, I had an 80-inch satin train and then a 200-inch-long veil."
‘Cornered’: What ‘Ghosts’ Star Rose McIver Reveals Her Favorite Hobbies (VIDEO)
Ghosts returns for more spirited comedy this fall, but before star Rose McIver returns to the Woodstone B&B as Sam, she is taking part in TV Insider’s Cornered. When we caught up with the actress at San Diego Comic-Con, McIver opened up about her hobbies, pastimes, and current TV obsession. As seen in the video above, McIver is getting candid about herself with rapid-fire answers.
'Barney' documentary exposes dark side of beloved children's series
"Barney & Friends," it seems, was not always a happy family behind the scenes. According to a new docuseries, "I Love You, You Hate Me," the beloved children's show, which launched the acting careers of Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, was the the target of a lot of hate.
