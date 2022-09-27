Todd Bridges tied the knot. The Dif'frent Strokes alum wed designer Bettijo B. Hirschi in front of 70 guests at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, California. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the actor told the media outlet that they wed in front of "just our closest friends and family," adding that it was special to marry "somebody that I'm madly in love with." The designer dished on her special gown. "I tried to find something off-the-rack that I could wear, and I just wasn't seeing what I wanted because I wanted more coverage," she daid. "I like classic beauty channeling from older eras, like Audrey Hepburn. So that's what I was really inspired by." "It was all satin, and it was a fitted bodice with a square neck," she continued. "And then I have long legs, so I did a split skirt that was kind of like a wrap. And then for the ceremony, I had an 80-inch satin train and then a 200-inch-long veil."

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO