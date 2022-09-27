ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dancing With The Stars’: Who Survived And Who Went Home After Premiere Night On Disney+

Dancing with the Stars began its 31st season Monday in the most peculiar manner: by asking viewers to click a watch button on Disney+ at exactly 5 p.m./8 p.m. “Tune” in any earlier and you’ll get a reminder — NO, it’s at 8 p.m. ET, pal! Come back when it’s time. This is the new reality for dance fans accustomed to watching their favorite competition show that used to be on ABC. Otherwise, the live, two-hour episode of DWTS began just like it used to (before the pandemic, that is), with a big opening number, an enthusiastic (but casually dressed) studio audience...
'Dancing With the Stars' 2022 Premiere Not Airing on ABC: How to Watch

Disney is making television history Monday night with Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, but not on ABC. It will instead stream live on the Disney+ streaming platform, making it the first live competition show to debut on a streamer. This will also be the first time Americans across the country can vote for their favorite dancers, no matter what time zone they live in.
Cher & Oprah Winfrey Make Rare Red Carpet Appearances At ‘Sidney’ LA Premiere

Oprah Winfrey, 68, and “Believe” singer, Cher, 76, wowed at the premiere of Sidney in Los Angeles on Sept. 21. The talk show host looked elegant in a white button-up with transparent sleeves and a multilayer floor-length skirt. She also wore her jet black hair in a stylish half-up-half-down style while on the red carpet. Oprah completed the ensemble with black pumps and heart-shaped diamond earrings. Cher also looked as chic as ever sporting a monochromatic black pantsuit for the night out. Adding an edge to her look was Cher’s single ruffled lapel and black platform boots. There was, however, a pop of color with Cher’s glittery red eyeshadow and rosy cheeks.
‘CSI: Vegas’: What Brings Catherine Back? Plus, Where Are Gil & Sara? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the CSI: Vegas Season 2 premiere “She’s Gone.”]. Welcome back to the Vegas Crime Lab, Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger). It takes until the very end of the CSI: Vegas Season 2 premiere, but we do find out the personal reason she wants back in after she skirts Maxine Roby’s (Paula Newsome) questions earlier.
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Just Got Married

Todd Bridges tied the knot. The Dif'frent Strokes alum wed designer Bettijo B. Hirschi in front of 70 guests at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, California. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the actor told the media outlet that they wed in front of "just our closest friends and family," adding that it was special to marry "somebody that I'm madly in love with." The designer dished on her special gown. "I tried to find something off-the-rack that I could wear, and I just wasn't seeing what I wanted because I wanted more coverage," she daid. "I like classic beauty channeling from older eras, like Audrey Hepburn. So that's what I was really inspired by." "It was all satin, and it was a fitted bodice with a square neck," she continued. "And then I have long legs, so I did a split skirt that was kind of like a wrap. And then for the ceremony, I had an 80-inch satin train and then a 200-inch-long veil."
‘Cornered’: What ‘Ghosts’ Star Rose McIver Reveals Her Favorite Hobbies (VIDEO)

Ghosts returns for more spirited comedy this fall, but before star Rose McIver returns to the Woodstone B&B as Sam, she is taking part in TV Insider’s Cornered. When we caught up with the actress at San Diego Comic-Con, McIver opened up about her hobbies, pastimes, and current TV obsession. As seen in the video above, McIver is getting candid about herself with rapid-fire answers.
'Barney' documentary exposes dark side of beloved children's series

"Barney & Friends," it seems, was not always a happy family behind the scenes. According to a new docuseries, "I Love You, You Hate Me," the beloved children's show, which launched the acting careers of Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, was the the target of a lot of hate.
