Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Buffalo Public Schools suspend over 200 students since start of school year

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School system has had 17 days in the classroom this school year, and more than 200 students have been suspended during that time. An average of 13 students are being suspended each day so far this school year. While the number 200 may be alarming to most parents this early in the school year, Larry Scott, Member-at-Large on the Buffalo Board of Education, says it shouldn’t be.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
WKBW-TV

WNY Food System Report released Thursday morning

BUFFALO, NY — Due to food insecurity that was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic ,the Western New York Foundation and the Southern Tier West Development Foundation launched the Regional Food System report that began in 2021 and officially was unveiled on Thursday. “Somebody asked me, ‘Why now, why today?...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Highmark opens new Medicare Center in Amherst

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York opened a Medicare Center in Amherst, making it the third storefront geared to helping seniors. It's located inside the Tennyson Building and joins the organizations Orchard Park and Tonawanda storefronts. “Our team is here to help the senior members of our...
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Plaintiff awarded $30 million in lawsuit against pastor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A plaintiff has been awarded $30 million in a case against a pastor at a church in East Aurora over three decades ago. A jury awarded the money after it was found that a former pastor at St. Nicodemus Lutheran Church, Douglas D. Thore, molested the plaintiff, referred to as “Doe” […]
EAST AURORA, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Cheektowaga early Thursday morning

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Thursday. Cheektowaga Police officers were called to a house on the 300 block of Pine Ridge Road just before 2 a.m. for a report of several rounds being fired into the home. A female was struck...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Kenmore man pleads guilty to reduced charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Kenmore man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for burglarizing a liquor store, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced. Tuesday morning, Daniel D. Hill pleaded guilty to one count of trespass in the second degree. Hill originally pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the third […]
KENMORE, NY
wutv29.com

Teen indicted in Town of Tonawanda double homicide case

Jamire M. Woods, also known as “Jaja,” was arraigned on an indictment in connection with a double homicide in the Town of Tonawanda in Erie County Court Wednesday morning. Two counts of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felonies) One count of Attempted Murder in...
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man in stable condition after Deshler Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon. Buffalo Police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. on the first block of Deshler Street, just south of Broadway. The 29-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed...
BUFFALO, NY

