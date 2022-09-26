Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
Crews respond after fire breaks out at fish supply store near Kannapolis
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Crews in Rowan County responded to a fire at a fish supply store Friday morning. The fire broke out around 7 a.m. at the Greendale Tropical & Saltwater aquarium shop on Goldfish Road, just outside Kannapolis. Fire Lt. Andrew King said crews were called to...
No threat to public after suspicious package found at Harris Teeter in south Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A possible suspicious package the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating at a Harris Teeter in south Charlotte was found empty on Friday morning, officers said. Officers said there is no threat to the public at this time. Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department evacuated everyone out...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Red Cross volunteer explains what emergency items you should have ahead of Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of people in the Carolinas are bracing for Ian. The American Red Cross is encouraging people to have an emergency box on hand in their homes. Lolo Pendergrast has been an American Red Cross volunteer for seven years. “If I can make someone’s day just...
multihousingnews.com
TriBridge Residential Pays $45M for North Carolina Community
Loray Mill Lofts is an adaptive reuse of a historic Gastonia property dating back to 1902. TriBridge Residential has acquired Loray Mill Lofts, a 189-unit multifamily community in Gastonia, N.C. Matthews Real Estate Investment Services brokered the $44.8 million transaction, representing the seller, Loray Mill Redevelopment LLC. The property was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
healthleadersmedia.com
Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina
If approved, Atrium Health expects the satellite hospital to open on January 1, 2026. — Atrium Health—a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare network with over 40 hospitals and $2 billion in net operating revenue—wants to turn its Harrisburg, North Carolina-based emergency room into a satellite hospital. The health...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
1 killed in crash at busy Ballantyne intersection, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed Thursday night in a crash at a busy intersection in Ballantyne, MEDIC confirmed. The wreck happened shortly before 7 p.m. at Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Johnston Road. Expect delays in the area. Channel 9 has a crew on the way. No further information...
Charlotte man sentenced for defrauding SBA of $800K+
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man who pleaded guilty to defrauding the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and others out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in federally-insured loans will now spend more than four years in federal prison. 36-year-old Dino Crnalic was sentenced to 51 months behind bars...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County, Statesville prepare for Ian
It doesn't matter whether it is a hurricane or tropical storm by the time it makes landfall again on the East Coast, Ian will bring plenty of rain to Iredell County, according to the National Weather Service. "NWS is telling us to expect 4-6 inches of rain with gusts up...
Emergency officials across the Carolinas prepare for storm
CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
WBTV
Mecklenburg County officials advise people to stay at home amid Ian
Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. As of Friday evening, Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. Video shows flooding at Atlantic Beach in North Carolina. Updated: 6 hours ago. Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian.
Crews search for missing man in Lincoln County
Lincolnton, N.C. — Crews in Lincoln County are searching for a 48-year-old man Thursday who has been missing for over a week. William Carter, who goes by “Chip” to his friends, did not return home for dinner one night last week. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon was on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local News Roundup: Hurricane Ian to impact the Carolinas; the new Queen City Quarter; CATS bus station design turmoil; SC abortion proposal dead
After months of uncertainty, Charlotte’s Epicentre is now getting a makeover — and a new name. Renovations for the new Queen City Quarter will begin soon. We’ll discuss the details of the plan. South Carolina’s more restrictive proposed abortion ban is now likely dead after the state’s...
Where are the flood-prone areas of the Piedmont Triad? Here’s where to find out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With much of North Carolina now under a tropical storm warning for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a significant amount of rain is expected. The forecast amounts vary across the Piedmont Triad, but generally they are between 3 inches and 6 inches. Those amounts can vary locally, which can cause flash […]
lakenormanpublications.com
‘This is our sanctuary.’ Mooresville Police opens new headquarters
MOORESVILLE – Following the solemn first raising of flags at the new police headquarters, Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani greeted the crowd of dignitaries and town residents gathered for Tuesday afternoon’s opening ceremonies with a big smile and a simple, applause-triggering rhetorical question. “How cool is this,” Campurciani...
WBTV
Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have arrested a suspect after he allegedly shot and killed a man in East Spencer on Wednesday. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to 314 East Torbush Drive, just off of Long Street, after 12 p.m. on Sept. 28. Officials...
2 found shot to death in Fort Mill home
FORT MILL, S.C. — An elderly woman and middle-aged man are dead after a fatal shooting, York County Sheriff's detectives said. According to authorities, the 71-year-old woman and 40-year-old man were found shot to death on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. They were later identified as Betty Reynolds and Barry Reynolds, who authorities said were mother and son.
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA Fees
Charlotte NC Area 55+ or Active Adult Communities Home Prices, HOA Fees and AmenitiesLynn Alvarez. Disclosure: This post contains a link to our website. If you buy a home, we may earn a commission. Thanks.
wccbcharlotte.com
Motorcycle Passenger Killed in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY –Highway patrol troopers are investigating crash on Kale Road near Hudson Chapel Road Tuesday afternoon. They say a Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was traveling north on Kale Road, crossed the centerline, and sideswiped a southbound 2011 Honda CR-V. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were thrown from the bike.
WXII 12
Fatal collision in Catawba County believed to be linked to alcohol
CATAWBA, N.C. — An accident in Catawba County has left one person dead. Watch more headlines from WXII in the video above. The NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a crash in Catawba County on Tuesday Sept. 27 at around 4:50 p.m. It happened on Kale Road...
Comments / 0