Stanfield, NC

multihousingnews.com

TriBridge Residential Pays $45M for North Carolina Community

Loray Mill Lofts is an adaptive reuse of a historic Gastonia property dating back to 1902. TriBridge Residential has acquired Loray Mill Lofts, a 189-unit multifamily community in Gastonia, N.C. Matthews Real Estate Investment Services brokered the $44.8 million transaction, representing the seller, Loray Mill Redevelopment LLC. The property was...
GASTONIA, NC
healthleadersmedia.com

Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina

If approved, Atrium Health expects the satellite hospital to open on January 1, 2026. — Atrium Health—a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare network with over 40 hospitals and $2 billion in net operating revenue—wants to turn its Harrisburg, North Carolina-based emergency room into a satellite hospital. The health...
HARRISBURG, NC
WCNC

Charlotte man sentenced for defrauding SBA of $800K+

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man who pleaded guilty to defrauding the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and others out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in federally-insured loans will now spend more than four years in federal prison. 36-year-old Dino Crnalic was sentenced to 51 months behind bars...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County, Statesville prepare for Ian

It doesn't matter whether it is a hurricane or tropical storm by the time it makes landfall again on the East Coast, Ian will bring plenty of rain to Iredell County, according to the National Weather Service. "NWS is telling us to expect 4-6 inches of rain with gusts up...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Emergency officials across the Carolinas prepare for storm

CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

‘This is our sanctuary.’ Mooresville Police opens new headquarters

MOORESVILLE – Following the solemn first raising of flags at the new police headquarters, Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani greeted the crowd of dignitaries and town residents gathered for Tuesday afternoon’s opening ceremonies with a big smile and a simple, applause-triggering rhetorical question. “How cool is this,” Campurciani...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have arrested a suspect after he allegedly shot and killed a man in East Spencer on Wednesday. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to 314 East Torbush Drive, just off of Long Street, after 12 p.m. on Sept. 28. Officials...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

2 found shot to death in Fort Mill home

FORT MILL, S.C. — An elderly woman and middle-aged man are dead after a fatal shooting, York County Sheriff's detectives said. According to authorities, the 71-year-old woman and 40-year-old man were found shot to death on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. They were later identified as Betty Reynolds and Barry Reynolds, who authorities said were mother and son.
FORT MILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Motorcycle Passenger Killed in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY –Highway patrol troopers are investigating crash on Kale Road near Hudson Chapel Road Tuesday afternoon. They say a Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was traveling north on Kale Road, crossed the centerline, and sideswiped a southbound 2011 Honda CR-V. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were thrown from the bike.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

