A union that rejected its deal with the nation's freight railroads earlier this month now has a new tentative agreement, but officials cautioned that the contract dispute won't be fully settled until all 12 rail unions approve their agreements this fall.The five-year deal announced Tuesday includes a 24% pay raise and $5,000 in bonuses that were in the first deal, along with a couple additional benefits including a cap on health insurance expenses and a promise that each railroad will negotiate individually over expense reimbursement. Andrew W. Sandberg, assistant president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO