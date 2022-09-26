Read full article on original website
Why Railroad Workers Like Me Are Planning to Strike This Friday | Opinion
On issue after issue, safety has become secondary, but the trains still need to be moved. This is why we're striking.
Rail union that rejected deal signs new tentative agreement
A union that rejected its deal with the nation's freight railroads earlier this month now has a new tentative agreement, but officials cautioned that the contract dispute won't be fully settled until all 12 rail unions approve their agreements this fall.The five-year deal announced Tuesday includes a 24% pay raise and $5,000 in bonuses that were in the first deal, along with a couple additional benefits including a cap on health insurance expenses and a promise that each railroad will negotiate individually over expense reimbursement. Andrew W. Sandberg, assistant president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers...
