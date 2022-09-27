Read full article on original website
Crews respond to fire burning home in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Wednesday night in San Leandro, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located at Halcyon Drive and Washington Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area as firefighters look to contain the fire. The intersection where the fire happened […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland firefighters battle 3 major fires in 10 days off I-580
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another vegetation fire rapidly spread up an Oakland hillside off Interstate 580, threatening homes Monday night. It marks the third massive brush fire in 10 days. The Oakland Fire Department said a pickup truck engulfed in flames quickly spread to vegetation not far from the Edwards Avenue...
Nearly dozen cars catch fire at Oakland homeless encampment
Nearly a dozen vehicles caught fire Tuesday morning under Interstate-880 in Oakland at a large homeless encampment. An RV on Wood Street has been completely gutted by fire.
KTVU FOX 2
Dublin-Pleasanton BART station reopens after hazmat situation
A hazmat situation temporarily shut down the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station Thursday afternoon, causing delays for riders. BART employees and riders were evacuated just before 1 p.m. after reports of smoke coming from a trash can near the escalators. Several of those employees, who spoke with KTVU on the condition of anonymity, said the trash can was pulled from the area and taken outside by BART police officers as it was emitting a strong odor.
KRON4
Vacant restaurant in Pittsburg ‘extensively’ damaged after fire
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A vacant restaurant in Pittsburg is damaged after a two-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announced on Twitter. The fire broke out on the 2900 block of Harbor Street where the property was “extensively” damaged. The fire is...
KTVU FOX 2
Vegetation fire sparks in Mill Valley
MILL VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters on Tuesday responded to a vegetation fire burning in Mill Valley. According to the Southern Marin Fire District, the fire broke out around 2:12 p.m. in the area of Kite Hill Lane and Camino Alto. Residents on the Westside of Camino Alto in Corte Madera...
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Pittsburg (Pittsburg, CA)
According to the Pittsburg Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Pittsburg on Tuesday. The crash happened on Pittsburg-Antioch Highway [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Passenger Killed in Big Rig Crash on Stewart Avenue in Fremont
Authorities in Fremont reported a fatal big rig crash at Boyce Road and Stewart Avenue on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022. The truck accident occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. and involved a passenger vehicle, according to the Fremont Police Department. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Crash on...
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: Lanes Blocked on Marsh Creek Road After Fatal Vehicle Crash
At 5:22 am Wednesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vehicle versus semi-truck in the 24000 block of Marsh Creek Road east of Hoffman Lane in the Town of Byron. Upon arrival, firefighters reported two vehicles had hit a semi-truck with one vehicle...
Two dead in separate Vallejo shootings minutes apart Wednesday
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Vallejo Wednesday night, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The shootings happened just three minutes and two blocks apart from each other, and VPD believes them to be related. The first homicide happened on the 1500 block of Sacramento Street […]
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Dog Attacks on Pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center
SAN RAFAEL — James R. Kinslow, 58, was arrested for allegedly commanding his dog to attack pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center. One victim needed medical treatment at a hospital for a severe dog bite. Police responded to reports of a man with a dog attacking persons downtown during...
2 gunmen at large after Oakland school mass shooting
The Oakland police chief and mayor held a news conference Thursday morning to release more details about what happened when two students and four adults were shot at school and the gunmen slipped away.
Classes canceled today at school where six were injured in mass shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for at least one suspect after six people were injured in a mass shooting that occurred Wednesday at a school in Oakland. Early reports indicated that three people were in critical condition following the shooting, however, that number has since been revised to two. Police were called to […]
oaklandside.org
All the East Bay restaurants that closed in September
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
KTVU FOX 2
Classes canceled at Oakland school campus were 6 people wounded in mass shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - Classes were canceled Thursday at an East Oakland school camps where a mass shooting took place the day before, injuring six adults. Meanwhile, Oakland police officers were still looking for at least one shooter, though others may be involved, according to Oakland Assistant Police Chief Darren Allison.
KTVU FOX 2
Dublin-Pleasanton BART station closes due tp 'equipment problem'
The Dublin-Pleasanton BART station closed Thursday afternoon due to "an equipment problem" at the station, the transit agency said. Stranded riders may take a bus to the West Dublin station where they may board a BART train. This is a developing story.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland school shooting injures 6
OAKLAND, Calif. - Six people were injured in a shooting on an Oakland school campus – the worst Bay Area school shooting in recent history and one that drew condemnation from local and state leaders. Oakland police said the shooting happened on the King Estate campus, which is comprised...
Lanes closed in both directions of Highway 4 in Brentwood following deadly crash
All lanes of Highway 4 in Brentwood are closed in both directions on Wednesday following a fatal crash, the California Highway Patrol said.
KTVU FOX 2
Highland Hospital treats more than 500 gunshot victims this year
OAKLAND, Calif. - Doctors at Highland Hospital – the region's premier trauma and gunshot medical facility – are currently treating three of the six victims injured during Oakland's school campus shooting, and are alarmed at the astronomical rise in gunshot wounds they have seen in the last five years.
