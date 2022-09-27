ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Crews respond to fire burning home in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Wednesday night in San Leandro, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located at Halcyon Drive and Washington Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area as firefighters look to contain the fire. The intersection where the fire happened […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland firefighters battle 3 major fires in 10 days off I-580

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another vegetation fire rapidly spread up an Oakland hillside off Interstate 580, threatening homes Monday night. It marks the third massive brush fire in 10 days. The Oakland Fire Department said a pickup truck engulfed in flames quickly spread to vegetation not far from the Edwards Avenue...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dublin-Pleasanton BART station reopens after hazmat situation

A hazmat situation temporarily shut down the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station Thursday afternoon, causing delays for riders. BART employees and riders were evacuated just before 1 p.m. after reports of smoke coming from a trash can near the escalators. Several of those employees, who spoke with KTVU on the condition of anonymity, said the trash can was pulled from the area and taken outside by BART police officers as it was emitting a strong odor.
DUBLIN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Alameda, CA
City
Fremont, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4

Vacant restaurant in Pittsburg ‘extensively’ damaged after fire

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A vacant restaurant in Pittsburg is damaged after a two-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announced on Twitter. The fire broke out on the 2900 block of Harbor Street where the property was “extensively” damaged. The fire is...
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vegetation fire sparks in Mill Valley

MILL VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters on Tuesday responded to a vegetation fire burning in Mill Valley. According to the Southern Marin Fire District, the fire broke out around 2:12 p.m. in the area of Kite Hill Lane and Camino Alto. Residents on the Westside of Camino Alto in Corte Madera...
MILL VALLEY, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Spots#California Highway Patrol#Oakland Fire Department#Blue Rock Court
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Passenger Killed in Big Rig Crash on Stewart Avenue in Fremont

Authorities in Fremont reported a fatal big rig crash at Boyce Road and Stewart Avenue on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022. The truck accident occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. and involved a passenger vehicle, according to the Fremont Police Department. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Crash on...
FREMONT, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Updated: Lanes Blocked on Marsh Creek Road After Fatal Vehicle Crash

At 5:22 am Wednesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vehicle versus semi-truck in the 24000 block of Marsh Creek Road east of Hoffman Lane in the Town of Byron. Upon arrival, firefighters reported two vehicles had hit a semi-truck with one vehicle...
BYRON, CA
KRON4 News

Two dead in separate Vallejo shootings minutes apart Wednesday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Vallejo Wednesday night, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The shootings happened just three minutes and two blocks apart from each other, and VPD believes them to be related. The first homicide happened on the 1500 block of Sacramento Street […]
VALLEJO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oaklandside.org

All the East Bay restaurants that closed in September

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland school shooting injures 6

OAKLAND, Calif. - Six people were injured in a shooting on an Oakland school campus – the worst Bay Area school shooting in recent history and one that drew condemnation from local and state leaders. Oakland police said the shooting happened on the King Estate campus, which is comprised...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Highland Hospital treats more than 500 gunshot victims this year

OAKLAND, Calif. - Doctors at Highland Hospital – the region's premier trauma and gunshot medical facility – are currently treating three of the six victims injured during Oakland's school campus shooting, and are alarmed at the astronomical rise in gunshot wounds they have seen in the last five years.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy