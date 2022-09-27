Read full article on original website
WWE Blasted Over Lacey Evans’ ‘Ridiculous’ Booking
Lacey Evans returned to WWE television earlier this year after being away for a very long time. She came back and stopped her Southern Bell gimmick, becoming a marine in the process. Evans was a regular on SmackDown before she was pulled from television on the July 29th episode of...
Major Concern Over Severity Of Randy Orton’s Back Injury
Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. He has won multiple titles and taken part in several iconic moments in the company’s history as well. Orton has had an incredible Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE. The Viper is currently a...
Robert Roode Provides Reason For His Absence From WWE Television
Bobby Roode has had a very inconsistent timeline in WWE TV recently. While he returned to in-ring action in WWE after almost a two-month absence, he’s been missing from the action once again. Roode’s most recent WWE appearance was in June, and fans still wait for the return of...
WWE Extreme Rules Heading For A Sell-Out Philadelphia Event
WWE has seen a ton of changes since Triple H was made the head of WWE Creative. Fans are certainly glad about this huge change as well. That enthusiasm from fans can be seen through ticket sales, and Extreme Rules is coming on October 8th. The company will be presenting...
WWE Airs Tony D’Angelo’s Injury During NXT This Week
WWE taped the September 27, 2022, edition of NXT from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, last week. NXT superstar Tony D’Angelo was injured during said TV tapings. WWE aired his injury tonight. Tony D’Angelo squared off against Wes Lee in singles action during NXT this week. Channing “Stacks”...
WWE Very Worried About Friday’s SmackDown Due To Hurricane Ian
WWE is always making sure to provide the best product for its fans. However, recent events have become a cause for concern for many. Hurricane Ian has left many in Florida without power. While this week’s edition of SmackDown will take place in Winnipeg, Canada, a large portion of the WWE roster resides in Florida, with the WWE Performance Center located in Orlando.
Tony Khan Had No Plan For ROH When He Bought The Company
Tony Khan ushered in a new age for Ring Of Honor when he bought the legendary promotion. While fans initially thought that he had strong plans for the company, the reality is far from it. Bryan Alvarez reports on Wrestling Observer Live that the AEW president simply seized the opportunity...
Sasha Banks Removes WWE From Her Social Media Handle
Sasha Banks and Naomi famously stormed out of WWE, and their status in the company still remains ambiguous. According to reports, they agreed to a deal with the company after the big regime change. However, seeing the change in Banks’ Twitter name, it seems she has different plans for herself.
MJF Trolls Philadelphia Crowd With Mets Fight Song Before AEW Dynamite
MJF is one of the best heels in the business today and there’s no arguing that. The Salt of the Earth knows how to work the crowd with his mic skills. He did the same before AEW Dynamite this week. MJF cut a promo on the Philadelphia crowd inside...
Teddy Long Explains Why WWE Released Him
Teddy Long has been in the pro-wrestling business for multiple decades. From being a manager to referee and even general manager for Smackdown, he made the best of the opportunities. Now, Long is explaining why WWE released him. Long appeared on Busted Open Radio this week to talk about the...
Natalya Sends Update From Direct Path Of Hurricane Ian
Natalya is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling. Her technical mastery inside the pro wrestling ring continues to amaze fans. She also lives in Florida, and people in the Sunshine State are in for a terrible storm. The Queen of Harts started working in WWE since 2008...
Sol Ruca Finally Makes WWE NXT Debut
Sol Ruca showed tremendous potential at WWE tryouts and was offered developmental contract. The former college athlete made her in-ring debut during a live show in June. Tonight, she made her NXT debut. Sol Ruca squared off against Amari Miller in her debut match tonight on NXT. Ruca showed tremendous...
Miro Addresses His Absence From AEW Television
Miro used to work under the name of Rusev when he was in WWE. During his time in the company, Miro was largely underutilized and fans were unhappy with his booking as well. Miro also promises to go after the AEW World Title in the future. Following his WWE release...
MJF Went Through Great Lengths To Stay Off The Radar During AEW Hiatus
MJF was absent from AEW TV for nearly three months before he finally showed up as The Joker at All Out. The Salt of the Earth was literally handed over the poker chip after the Casino Ladder match. He’s doing much better financially since his return as well. Sean...
AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Will Be Airing On The Same Day As WWE Extreme Rules
Update: AEW decided to air Battle of the Belts live and not compete with WWE Extreme Rules after all. Original: AEW is set to bring the next edition of the Battle of the Belts. While they struggled with ratings on Battle of the Belts III, the company will certainly have something special planned for their fourth show.
AEW Rampage Spoiler Results, September 30 2022
AEW capped off tonight’s edition of Dynamite with an ROH World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Bandido. The company taped matches for Rampage immediately following the conclusion of their flagship show. This is your official spoiler warning, because we’re about to tell you what happened during the show.
Renee Paquette Accidentally Gives Her Neighbors A Naughty Show
Renee Paquette is one of the revered backstage interviewers and sports enthusiasts. She is currently working as a freelancer and is married to the AEW Champion Jon Moxley. That being said, Renee’s life is still just as active, and entertaining, as ever. We all face awkward situations in life,...
Huge Likely Spoilers For WWE Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 takes place on October 8th. With Triple H as the promotion’s creative head, fans expect the show to have memorable moments. The latest betting odds provide a rough idea of how things will turn out. There are six matches on the event’s card. Bianca Belair...
Dr. Chris Amann No Longer Working For WWE
Few backstage employees in WWE have brought as much news to their name as Dr. Chris Amann. He is WWE’s resident doctor and was the subject of the lengthy lawsuit against CM Punk. Triple H became the head of WWE Creative after Vince McMahon retired. This led to a...
