Robert Roode Provides Reason For His Absence From WWE Television
Bobby Roode has had a very inconsistent timeline in WWE TV recently. While he returned to in-ring action in WWE after almost a two-month absence, he’s been missing from the action once again. Roode’s most recent WWE appearance was in June, and fans still wait for the return of...
WWE Very Worried About Friday’s SmackDown Due To Hurricane Ian
WWE is always making sure to provide the best product for its fans. However, recent events have become a cause for concern for many. Hurricane Ian has left many in Florida without power. While this week’s edition of SmackDown will take place in Winnipeg, Canada, a large portion of the WWE roster resides in Florida, with the WWE Performance Center located in Orlando.
WWE Airs Tony D’Angelo’s Injury During NXT This Week
WWE taped the September 27, 2022, edition of NXT from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, last week. NXT superstar Tony D’Angelo was injured during said TV tapings. WWE aired his injury tonight. Tony D’Angelo squared off against Wes Lee in singles action during NXT this week. Channing “Stacks”...
Tony Khan Had No Plan For ROH When He Bought The Company
Tony Khan ushered in a new age for Ring Of Honor when he bought the legendary promotion. While fans initially thought that he had strong plans for the company, the reality is far from it. Bryan Alvarez reports on Wrestling Observer Live that the AEW president simply seized the opportunity...
Teddy Long Explains Why WWE Released Him
Teddy Long has been in the pro-wrestling business for multiple decades. From being a manager to referee and even general manager for Smackdown, he made the best of the opportunities. Now, Long is explaining why WWE released him. Long appeared on Busted Open Radio this week to talk about the...
Huge Likely Spoilers For WWE Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 takes place on October 8th. With Triple H as the promotion’s creative head, fans expect the show to have memorable moments. The latest betting odds provide a rough idea of how things will turn out. There are six matches on the event’s card. Bianca Belair...
AEW Books MJF Match & More For Dynamite Next Week
MJF rarely wrestles on Dynamite because he’s better than you and you know it. The Salt of the Earth will finally step into the ring for some action next week on AEW Dynamite. MJF and Wheeler Yuta had a tense verbal exchange tonight on Dynamite. Yuta attacked MJF while...
Natalya Sends Update From Direct Path Of Hurricane Ian
Natalya is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling. Her technical mastery inside the pro wrestling ring continues to amaze fans. She also lives in Florida, and people in the Sunshine State are in for a terrible storm. The Queen of Harts started working in WWE since 2008...
MJF Trolls Philadelphia Crowd With Mets Fight Song Before AEW Dynamite
MJF is one of the best heels in the business today and there’s no arguing that. The Salt of the Earth knows how to work the crowd with his mic skills. He did the same before AEW Dynamite this week. MJF cut a promo on the Philadelphia crowd inside...
AEW Rampage Spoiler Results, September 30 2022
AEW capped off tonight’s edition of Dynamite with an ROH World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Bandido. The company taped matches for Rampage immediately following the conclusion of their flagship show. This is your official spoiler warning, because we’re about to tell you what happened during the show.
Ken Shamrock Teases Involvement In WWE’s White Rabbit Storyline
WWE has been getting creative with their teases of late. The company dropped a white rabbit QR code tease during Raw this past Monday. The QR code tease took place on Smackdown as well. Ken Shamrock decided to stir the pot as well recently. Clips uploaded by fans on social...
MJF Went Through Great Lengths To Stay Off The Radar During AEW Hiatus
MJF was absent from AEW TV for nearly three months before he finally showed up as The Joker at All Out. The Salt of the Earth was literally handed over the poker chip after the Casino Ladder match. He’s doing much better financially since his return as well. Sean...
How WWE Covered For Candice LeRae’s RAW Debut Backstage
Gargano’s wife, Candice LeRae’s contract, was set to expire in the middle of this year. That is what happened in the end, as Candice LeRae officially became a free agent back in May of this year. Fans continued to wonder where Candice LeRae was going to go next....
AEW Dynamite Fails To Break 1 Million Viewers This Week
AEW brought another live episode of Dynamite this week. How did the viewership turn out?. Spoiler TV reports that the September 28th edition of AEW Dynamite brought in an overnight viewership of 990,000, with a .34 in the 18 to 49 demographic. September 21st Dynamite Grand Slam episode brought an...
Miro Addresses His Absence From AEW Television
Miro used to work under the name of Rusev when he was in WWE. During his time in the company, Miro was largely underutilized and fans were unhappy with his booking as well. Miro also promises to go after the AEW World Title in the future. Following his WWE release...
Renee Paquette Accidentally Gives Her Neighbors A Naughty Show
Renee Paquette is one of the revered backstage interviewers and sports enthusiasts. She is currently working as a freelancer and is married to the AEW Champion Jon Moxley. That being said, Renee’s life is still just as active, and entertaining, as ever. We all face awkward situations in life,...
WWE Will Still Reach Out To Indie & Japanese Talent
Shawn Michaels is certainly one of the best in-ring performers to have ever graced a WWE ring. He was touted as Mr. WrestleMania and he truly lived up to the moniker. He is currently focused on improving NXT to the best of his limit. Triple H has been serious when it comes to NXT’s global expansion. In addition to that, the new regime still allows for indie talent to be signed.
Bayley Wants Rhea Ripley To Join Damage CTRL For WarGames Match At Survivor Series
Bayley is certainly one of the most popular female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with ease. The Role Model was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while training at...
Several Stars Missed AEW Dynamite This Week Due To Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is continuing to affect public events in Florida. Both WWE and AEW were forced to take drastic measures to avert the calamity. AEW was forced to made multiple changes to Dynamite this week due to the hurricane as well. Sean Sapp reported from behind Fightful’s paywall that the...
