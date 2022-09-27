Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
WWE Extreme Rules Heading For A Sell-Out Philadelphia Event
WWE has seen a ton of changes since Triple H was made the head of WWE Creative. Fans are certainly glad about this huge change as well. That enthusiasm from fans can be seen through ticket sales, and Extreme Rules is coming on October 8th. The company will be presenting...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Very Worried About Friday’s SmackDown Due To Hurricane Ian
WWE is always making sure to provide the best product for its fans. However, recent events have become a cause for concern for many. Hurricane Ian has left many in Florida without power. While this week’s edition of SmackDown will take place in Winnipeg, Canada, a large portion of the WWE roster resides in Florida, with the WWE Performance Center located in Orlando.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Airs Tony D’Angelo’s Injury During NXT This Week
WWE taped the September 27, 2022, edition of NXT from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, last week. NXT superstar Tony D’Angelo was injured during said TV tapings. WWE aired his injury tonight. Tony D’Angelo squared off against Wes Lee in singles action during NXT this week. Channing “Stacks”...
ringsidenews.com
Grayson Waller Effect & More Announced For WWE NXT Next Week
WWE will resume live programming for NXT next week. The company announced a couple of matches and segments for the October 4, 2022, edition of the white and gold brand tonight. Grayson Waller was interviewed backstage by McKenzie Mitchell tonight on NXT. Waller said he will have former best friends-turned-bitter...
RELATED PEOPLE
ringsidenews.com
Teddy Long Explains Why WWE Released Him
Teddy Long has been in the pro-wrestling business for multiple decades. From being a manager to referee and even general manager for Smackdown, he made the best of the opportunities. Now, Long is explaining why WWE released him. Long appeared on Busted Open Radio this week to talk about the...
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Removes WWE From Her Social Media Handle
Sasha Banks and Naomi famously stormed out of WWE, and their status in the company still remains ambiguous. According to reports, they agreed to a deal with the company after the big regime change. However, seeing the change in Banks’ Twitter name, it seems she has different plans for herself.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Had No Plan For ROH When He Bought The Company
Tony Khan ushered in a new age for Ring Of Honor when he bought the legendary promotion. While fans initially thought that he had strong plans for the company, the reality is far from it. Bryan Alvarez reports on Wrestling Observer Live that the AEW president simply seized the opportunity...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Rampage Spoiler Results, September 30 2022
AEW capped off tonight’s edition of Dynamite with an ROH World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Bandido. The company taped matches for Rampage immediately following the conclusion of their flagship show. This is your official spoiler warning, because we’re about to tell you what happened during the show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ringsidenews.com
Impact Wrestling Announces A New Match For Bound For Glory
Impact Wrestling has been making quite an impact in the wrestling business in the past couple of months. The way they are working, they are surely bound for glory in the business. Speaking of Bound for Glory, Impact Wrestling announced a match which was previously reported by PW Insider and...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Trolls Philadelphia Crowd With Mets Fight Song Before AEW Dynamite
MJF is one of the best heels in the business today and there’s no arguing that. The Salt of the Earth knows how to work the crowd with his mic skills. He did the same before AEW Dynamite this week. MJF cut a promo on the Philadelphia crowd inside...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Books MJF Match & More For Dynamite Next Week
MJF rarely wrestles on Dynamite because he’s better than you and you know it. The Salt of the Earth will finally step into the ring for some action next week on AEW Dynamite. MJF and Wheeler Yuta had a tense verbal exchange tonight on Dynamite. Yuta attacked MJF while...
ringsidenews.com
Tickets For WWE RAW Selling Incredibly Well For Next Week
WWE will return to Minnesota for the October 3, 2022, edition of Raw. The company has already booked a couple of matches for their flagship show inside the Xcel Energy Center. According to WrestleTix, the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw is looking to be a sellout, with several hundred tickets remaining on the table. Check out the breakdown below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
Huge Likely Spoilers For WWE Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 takes place on October 8th. With Triple H as the promotion’s creative head, fans expect the show to have memorable moments. The latest betting odds provide a rough idea of how things will turn out. There are six matches on the event’s card. Bianca Belair...
ringsidenews.com
How WWE Covered For Candice LeRae’s RAW Debut Backstage
Gargano’s wife, Candice LeRae’s contract, was set to expire in the middle of this year. That is what happened in the end, as Candice LeRae officially became a free agent back in May of this year. Fans continued to wonder where Candice LeRae was going to go next....
ringsidenews.com
Dr. Chris Amann No Longer Working For WWE
Few backstage employees in WWE have brought as much news to their name as Dr. Chris Amann. He is WWE’s resident doctor and was the subject of the lengthy lawsuit against CM Punk. Triple H became the head of WWE Creative after Vince McMahon retired. This led to a...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Will Be Airing On The Same Day As WWE Extreme Rules
Update: AEW decided to air Battle of the Belts live and not compete with WWE Extreme Rules after all. Original: AEW is set to bring the next edition of the Battle of the Belts. While they struggled with ratings on Battle of the Belts III, the company will certainly have something special planned for their fourth show.
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Promises To ‘Create Change’ In AEW Women’s Division
Saraya made her All Elite Wrestling debut during ‘Dynamite: Grand Slam’ last week. Saraya arrived in time to make the save for Toni Storm and Athena from the beatdown at the hands of Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Serena Deeb. Tonight, she cut her first promo since her debut.
ringsidenews.com
Buddy Matthews Had To Go To Australia For Paperwork Issues Earlier This Year
Buddy Matthews was let go by WWE last year and after a run in the indies, including NJPW, he made his way to AEW. He had a decent run as part of The House Of Black stable. Matthews last competed at AEW Grand Slam, where he and Brody King lost to Darby Allin and Sting. It was said Matthews was leaving the company right after this. This is despite the fact that he denied it.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Dynamite Fails To Break 1 Million Viewers This Week
AEW brought another live episode of Dynamite this week. How did the viewership turn out?. Spoiler TV reports that the September 28th edition of AEW Dynamite brought in an overnight viewership of 990,000, with a .34 in the 18 to 49 demographic. September 21st Dynamite Grand Slam episode brought an...
Comments / 0