Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Tevin Campbell, Monica, Bobby Brown, And More To Headline R&B Music Experience Tour
R&B is dead? Says who? Several of the genre’s biggest stars are set to hit the road this fall for the upcoming R&B Music Experience Tour.More from VIBE.comTevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Can Take Usher On In A 'Verzuz' BattleBoyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward 'Serenade' SeriesDru Hill's Sisqo Responds To Jodeci 'Verzuz' Battle Debate Faves such as Monica, Tevin Campbell, Bobby Brown, Tamar Braxton, 112, Bell Biv DeVoe, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, and Xscape are among those who can be seen during the 18-city trek. The exact lineup, however, will vary per city. The...
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Baz Luhrmann Confirms Britney Spears Remix of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Could Be On Its Way Soon
There could be more new music from Britney Spears on the way. Baz Luhrmann says that he’s working on releasing the fan-favorite “Viva Las Vegas” remix from his recent film Elvis, which fuses Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” with Spears’ 2003 hit, “Toxic.”
Godsmack drop first new music in four years with new song Surrender
Godsmack offer first taste of their forthcoming album with new track Surrender
Complex
Savannah Ré Releases ‘No Weapons’ EP, Shares New Video “WTF”
Toronto-based R&B singer Savannah Ré is back with her latest EP No Weapons, her first project since 2020, and a new video for single “WTF.”. Off the heels of popular tracks like “Closure” and “Last One,” assisted by rising Toronto songwriter Dylan Sinclair, Ré looks back on a tumultuous relationship that she learned to grow out of. LA-based Mez also appears on the track “Bands.”
Bad Bunny, Farruko, Karol G win big at the Billboard Latin Music Awards
Bad Bunny won a leading nine 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards Thursday in Florida.
Avicii’s Family Sells 75% of Late DJ’s Catalog to Pophouse
The family of Avicii, the late, multi-platinum-selling Swedish DJ, has sold 75% of his master recordings and publishing to Pophouse Entertainment, the Stockholm-based company co-founded by ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, which is behind that group’s multi-million-dollar “Voyage” show in London and other enterprises. The family and estate will maintain ownership of the remaining 25%. Terms of the deal, which is estimated to be for nine figures, were not disclosed. According to the announcement, a joint venture has been created between the family and estate of Avicii (real name: Tim Bergling) and Pophouse “to safeguard Avicii’s indelible legacy through future global endeavours,” such...
7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alex G, Beth Orton, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Alex G, Beth Orton, Makaya McCraven, Marisa Anderson, Sofie Royer, Lucki, and the Wonder Years. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia and Steve Vai deliver a guitar collab for the ages in mesmerizing new single, Ego Death
It's the fourth single from the pioneering prog outfit's highly anticipated new album, Remember That You Will Die, due October 28. Earlier this month, Polyphia sent hearts racing with the announcement that their long-awaited upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, will feature none other than legendary electric guitar player Steve Vai.
Hypebae
Best Music of September: Rosalía, Bomba Estéreo, Cardi B and More
With September came fall, National Hispanic Heritage Month and of course, great music. The ninth month in the calendar usually sets the tone for the rest of the year; it’s often full of anticipation for cozy weather, the holidays, get-togethers and in this case, some of 2022’s best music releases so far. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite singles and albums released in September. While our list features musicians from all around the world, we’ve also highlighted several of our favorite Hispanic and Latinx artists to celebrate their positive contribution to music, culture and community. For the full playlist, keep scrolling below.
The FADER
LCD Soundsystem return to the dancefloor with “New Body Rhumba”
LCD Soundsystem have dropped “New Body Rhumba” their first new material in half a decade. Check it out below. "New Body Rhumba" appears in the upcoming Netflix movie White Noise, an adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel from director Noah Baumbach. LCD Soundsystem and Baumbach have worked together in the past, with James Murphy providing the score to 2010's Greenberg.
Watch Arctic Monkeys Showcase New Single ‘Body Paint’ on ‘Fallon’
Arctic Monkeys stopped by The Tonight Show to perform their latest song, “Body Paint.” The rock group released the song earlier this week along with a vintage music video filmed in London and Missouri and directed by Brook Linder. “Body Paint” is the second single off the band’s upcoming album, The Car, out Oct. 21 via Domino. The track follows the release of “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” earlier this year and their performance at Life Is Beautiful this month, where they performed “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” from the forthcoming LP. The Car is the band’s seventh album and...
Guitar World Magazine
From avant-jazz mini-symphonies to cabaret-tinged stadium-rock: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Close out September with the best in new guitar-driven music from Polyphia and Steve Vai, Drowning Pool, Paramore, Jakub Zytecki, Arctic Monkeys, Disturbed, Eliza McLamb, Djo and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we...
musictimes.com
Slipknot’s New Album Suffered Several Issues Before Release, Jim Root Reveals
Fans are patiently waiting for Slipknot's "The End, So Far" to be released later this week, but little did they know that the album underwent a lot of hardships before it came to fruition as discussed by Jim Root. Speaking to Music Radar, the guitarist detailed some of the problems...
Camilo leads a songwriting camp for rising Latin music artists
The Billboard Latin Music Week is in full swing, and the Billboard Latin Music Awards are upon us; therefore, Billboard teamed up with global fast-food hamburger chain Burger King to launch “La Próxima Generación,” a songwriter’s academy led by influential Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo. The program was created to help...
Shawn Mendes Shares New Single ‘Heartbeat’ From ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’
As promised, Shawn Mendes has shared his new song “Heartbeat,” the first single off the soundtrack for his upcoming family film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Both the movie and the soundtrack arrive Oct. 7. Mendes voices the titular reptile in the movie, which also stars Javier Bardem, Constance Wu,...
EW.com
Bond producer remembers 'very sad' meeting with Amy Winehouse about recording 007 song
Which James Bond song does longtime 007 franchise producer Barbara Broccoli most enjoy singing in the shower?. "Oh god, sing in the shower? I don't know," says Broccoli, laughing. "I mean, the song that has a lot of resonance with me is 'We Have All The Time in The World,' which is just such a beautiful beautiful ballad. But singing in the shower? [Laughs] I'm not very good at singing in the shower, I have to say. I don't wake up in the morning and start humming the Bond theme in the shower, if that's what you think!"
Stevie Nicks Made One Demand Before Teaming Up With Gorillaz
Stevie Nicks enthused about being an "honorary" member of Gorillaz: both singing on the virtual band’s upcoming song "Oil" and popping up — in animated form — in the music video. Appearing in the clip, she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 (via NME), was her...
