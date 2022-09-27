Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
Versa Networks, Nabiq to Deliver SASE-enabled Advanced Private 5G Services in Japan
Versa Networks and Nabiq of Japan announced their new partnership to deliver advanced Private 5G services for enterprise customers throughout Japan. Leveraging integrated security, networking and Versa’s platform for hosting 5G Core technology, Nabiq is offering these new capabilities as a managed service for its enterprise customers and local 5G partners, such as Tamagawa Holdings.
Delivering Application Experience with Advanced Network Visibility: Sandvine at DTW 2022
Service providers today see unprecedented amounts of traffic from OTT applications such as Facebook, Google, Apple etc. Combined with the surge in ‘heavy’ users, this growth in traffic increases the strain on service provider networks, often resulting in congestion and deterioration of service and increased operational costs. It also impacts the experience of users accessing other services on the Internet, while contributing to zero additional revenue.
Mavenir's 2G, 4G & 5G Open RAN Radios Now Made in India
Mavenir today announced to have commenced the production of 2G, 4G and 5G Open RAN Radios for the OpenBeamTM portfolio in India, for Indian and other prominent worldwide bands. OpenBeam offers an innovative radio portfolio, cost-efficient, intelligent radios that meet the critical demands placed on today’s networks including massive MIMO,...
Astella, Astri HK Collaborate to Demo Live E2E 5G Integrated Small Cells at MWC
Astella Technologies (Astella), and Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited (ASTRI) collaborate with 5G industry leaders to deliver a live, 5G end-to-end demonstration of 5G integrated small cells at the MWC Las Vegas 2022, being held in Las Vegas from 28 September to 30 September 2022.
ADRF Launches New DAS C-band Solution for Indoor 5G Networks
Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF), the largest pure-play distributed antenna system (DAS) and repeater provider, announced the launch of its new ADXV DAS C-band solution and the SDRX C-band repeater. The solutions allow mobile carriers, building owners, system integrators, and neutral hosts to bring ubiquitous 5G coverage for buildings and venues...
Cloudflare Expands its Zero Trust Platform with CASB & DLP Services
Cloudflare announced that both its Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) services are now generally available as part of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform. Cloudflare CASB provides businesses visibility and control across their corporate SaaS applications to secure workplace tools, detect shadow IT, and control user...
Fujitsu Powers 5G Service Automation in Open RAN
Fujitsu Network Communications introduced the Virtuora® Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) offering to enable intelligent, automated and adaptive service delivery over multi-layer, multi-vendor mobile networks, subnets, network slices and the cloud. This unified, O-Cloud-enabled software solution provides lifecycle service orchestration, control and management across open RAN networks, and helps...
Bluesky Selects Ericsson to Upgrade its Network in American Samoa
Ericsson announced that it will partner with Bluesky, a telecommunications and network service provider in the United States Territory of American Samoa, to provide equipment and services to modernize their network in the region. The project will include the Ericsson Radio System, industry-leading Cloud Core, Cloud Unified Data Management ,...
Hiya, Ericsson Partner to Provide Network-based Call Protection to MNOs
Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, announced a new partnership with Ericsson to provide network-based call protection to wireless carriers globally. The new offering, named Call Qualification, is a spam and fraud call protection service powered by Hiya Protect that is immediately available to all wireless carriers using the Ericsson IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS).
Lumen Technologies Unveils New Subsea Fiber Route Between the U.S. & France
One year after Lumen Technologies established a new subsea fiber route between the U.S. and France, the company is again significantly increasing network capacity and diversity. Lumen is now investing in a fiber pair on Grace Hopper, a subsea cable system spearheaded by Google, between New York and Bude, Cornwall...
Telefónica Tech, HPE Aruba to Develop Fully Managed Network & Cybersecurity Service
Telefónica Tech , the strategic digital business unit of Telefónica, and Aruba , a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company and a leader in networking solutions, announced their partnership to jointly evolve their service linked to the workspace of the future (flexSITE) and help companies accelerate the adoption of the hybrid work model in the most secure way.
Parsec Unveils New 4-in-1 C-Band Antennas for Private 5G /LTE Networks
Parsec Antennas, an American high-performance antenna manufacturer, unveiled two new 4-in-1 antennas optimized for maximum speed, coverage and capacity in the C-Band spectrum. The Parsec Chinook and Greyhound series 4x4 multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) antennas deliver outstanding mid-band performance for high-speed private 5G/ LTE networks. As Tier 1 service providers build...
Tech Mahindra Unveils Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in the UK
Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced its dedicated Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in Milton Keynes, UK. The lab will aim to accelerate data-driven digital transformation for enterprises across diverse sectors, including the telecommunications industry. The Telco Smart Analytics...
Ekinops to Provide 10Gb/s Ethernet Access Device to Stratus Networks
Ekinops, a leading supplier of optical transport systems and access network solutions, is delivering its 1651, a 10Gb/s Ethernet Access Device, to Stratus Networks, a leading provider of wholesale and private fiber network solutions, based in Peoria Heights, Illinois, USA, for wireless backhaul connectivity. Stratus provides network services to other...
pSemi Announces Production Readiness of its New 5G mmWave Switch
PSemi®, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, announced the production readiness of a new SP4T switch targeted for wideband and high frequency applications up to 67 GHz. New pSemi mmWave switch supports wireless infrastructure, test and measurement, non-terrestrial networks and point-to-point communication systems. An industry-first, this compact and...
du, Nokia & MediaTek Hit 4.5 Gbps with 3 5G TDD Carriers in UAE
Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), Nokia and MediaTek announced that they had achieved successful carrier aggregation by combining spectrum used by three Time Division Duplex (TDD) carriers. During the test, the data speed reached to 4.520 Gbps, which will provide the operator with a performance and capacity boost...
StackPath's New IP Spotlight Provides IP Threat Information
StackPath, a leading platform of edge computing, edge delivery, and edge security solutions, has introduced IP Spotlight, a feature allowing StackPath WAF Essentials, Professional, and Enterprise customers to track and gather meaningful data on IP addresses for no additional cost. Data provided includes:. - IP threat summary, including a risk...
Arrcus, Vmware to Help CSPs Deliver Next-gen Services from Edge to Cloud
Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in cloud-to-edge network infrastructure, announced the next evolution in their partnership with VMware, focused on transforming telco networks to deliver next-gen services from the edge to the cloud. The expanded partnership will provide communication service providers with the ability to monetize...
Rakuten Mobile Plans to Deploy 30,000 Units Symware Next-gen DU in Japan
Rakuten Symphony announced general availability for its Symware next-generation distributed unit (DU) product with plans to deploy 30,000 units across Rakuten Mobile’s network in Japan. The rollout targets installation across 23,000 new sites in just 10 months and will support continued subscriber coverage expansion efforts for the world’s largest...
NEC Launches Open Virtualized RAN CU/DU Software Suite
NEC introduces its open virtualized RAN software suite to the international market. NEC's vCU/vDU software suite leverages the company’s long history of technological leadership and commitment to improving Open Radio Access Networks (RAN). NEC Open Networks is an ecosystem that provides operators with choice in every category with best-of-breed solutions and services from both NEC and its partners in Open RAN radio units, software, open transport, converged packet core, automation, and orchestration. NEC will continue integrating, commercializing, and deploying multiple ecosystem partners in this vRAN software suite to meet its customers’ needs.
