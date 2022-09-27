Read full article on original website
Astella, Astri HK Collaborate to Demo Live E2E 5G Integrated Small Cells at MWC
Astella Technologies (Astella), and Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited (ASTRI) collaborate with 5G industry leaders to deliver a live, 5G end-to-end demonstration of 5G integrated small cells at the MWC Las Vegas 2022, being held in Las Vegas from 28 September to 30 September 2022.
Fujitsu Powers 5G Service Automation in Open RAN
Fujitsu Network Communications introduced the Virtuora® Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) offering to enable intelligent, automated and adaptive service delivery over multi-layer, multi-vendor mobile networks, subnets, network slices and the cloud. This unified, O-Cloud-enabled software solution provides lifecycle service orchestration, control and management across open RAN networks, and helps...
Cloudflare Expands its Zero Trust Platform with CASB & DLP Services
Cloudflare announced that both its Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) services are now generally available as part of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform. Cloudflare CASB provides businesses visibility and control across their corporate SaaS applications to secure workplace tools, detect shadow IT, and control user...
Mavenir's 2G, 4G & 5G Open RAN Radios Now Made in India
Mavenir today announced to have commenced the production of 2G, 4G and 5G Open RAN Radios for the OpenBeamTM portfolio in India, for Indian and other prominent worldwide bands. OpenBeam offers an innovative radio portfolio, cost-efficient, intelligent radios that meet the critical demands placed on today’s networks including massive MIMO,...
cnvrg.io Metacloud Powers AI Developers to Tap Intel Developer Cloud
Cnvrg.io, an Intel Company and provider of Metacloud Platform as a Service for AI/ML, announced that the new Intel Developer Cloud is now available via the cnvrg.io Metacloud platform, providing a fully integrated software and hardware solution. With cnvrg.io Metacloud orchestration of workloads and cloud infrastructure, developers and AI specialists...
Radisys Unveils 5G RAN CU/DU Software Support for Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform
Radisys announced that its Release 16 compliant, Connect RAN 5G CU/DU software will be integrated with the Qualcomm® FSM™200xx 5G RAN Platform for Small Cells to enable high capacity multi-band and multi-carrier 5G RAN solutions. 5G small cell solutions have been gaining traction as a way to enable...
Versa Networks, Nabiq to Deliver SASE-enabled Advanced Private 5G Services in Japan
Versa Networks and Nabiq of Japan announced their new partnership to deliver advanced Private 5G services for enterprise customers throughout Japan. Leveraging integrated security, networking and Versa’s platform for hosting 5G Core technology, Nabiq is offering these new capabilities as a managed service for its enterprise customers and local 5G partners, such as Tamagawa Holdings.
pSemi Announces Production Readiness of its New 5G mmWave Switch
PSemi®, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, announced the production readiness of a new SP4T switch targeted for wideband and high frequency applications up to 67 GHz. New pSemi mmWave switch supports wireless infrastructure, test and measurement, non-terrestrial networks and point-to-point communication systems. An industry-first, this compact and...
Cloudflare Unveils Zero Trust SIM for Mobile Devices
Cloudflare announced the development of the Cloudflare Zero Trust SIM, the first solution that secures every packet of data leaving mobile devices. With the Zero Trust SIM that Cloudflare is developing, organizations will be able to quickly and securely connect employee devices to Cloudflare’s global network, directly integrate devices with Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform, and protect their network and employees no matter where they are working from. Additionally, Cloudflare will be launching Zero Trust for Mobile Operators, a new wireless carrier partner program that will allow any carrier to seamlessly offer their own subscribers comprehensive mobile security tools by tapping into Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform.
Zain KSA Deploys Huawei's New 5G RAN Product MetaAAU
Zain KSA in cooperation with Huawei deployed the third-generation 5G RAN product MetaAAU for the 5G carrier aggregation coverage extension. Zain KSA is serving a growing 5G customer base with plans to become a one-stop digital partner and business technology provider in Saudi Arabia. To provide more capacity to 5G users, Zain KSA incorporated an additional 5G carrier, seeking to support more 5G use cases, including cloud computing, IoT, AI, and machine learning solutions while continuing to deliver excellent user experiences. By integrating MetaAAU into its 5G network, Zain KSA will enable more users to benefit from its wide range of services after expanding coverage and capacity and increasing the network speed.
du, Nokia & MediaTek Hit 4.5 Gbps with 3 5G TDD Carriers in UAE
Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), Nokia and MediaTek announced that they had achieved successful carrier aggregation by combining spectrum used by three Time Division Duplex (TDD) carriers. During the test, the data speed reached to 4.520 Gbps, which will provide the operator with a performance and capacity boost...
Pharrowtech, AntenneX Collaborate to Evaluate 60-GHz mmWave Device Performance
Pharrowtech, which designs and develops CMOS-based mmWave hardware and software for next-generation wireless applications, today announces a collaboration with AntenneX to obtain high quality over-the-air measurement capabilities for its 60GHz high speed wireless transceiver and antenna module, PTM1060, using the AntenneX reverberation chamber, which will be unveiled at European Microwave Week in Milan.
StackPath's New IP Spotlight Provides IP Threat Information
StackPath, a leading platform of edge computing, edge delivery, and edge security solutions, has introduced IP Spotlight, a feature allowing StackPath WAF Essentials, Professional, and Enterprise customers to track and gather meaningful data on IP addresses for no additional cost. Data provided includes:. - IP threat summary, including a risk...
Ekinops to Provide 10Gb/s Ethernet Access Device to Stratus Networks
Ekinops, a leading supplier of optical transport systems and access network solutions, is delivering its 1651, a 10Gb/s Ethernet Access Device, to Stratus Networks, a leading provider of wholesale and private fiber network solutions, based in Peoria Heights, Illinois, USA, for wireless backhaul connectivity. Stratus provides network services to other...
Nokia, Vodafone NZ to Accelerate Network Innovation with 5G-Advanced & 6G
Nokia announced it has signed an innovation focused Memorandum of Understanding with Vodafone NZ to collaborate on the development of new applications and services enabled by the capabilities of Nokia’s advanced mobile network technology. The collaborative agreement, which comes as the two organisations celebrate 30 years of partnership in...
NEC Launches Open Virtualized RAN CU/DU Software Suite
NEC introduces its open virtualized RAN software suite to the international market. NEC's vCU/vDU software suite leverages the company’s long history of technological leadership and commitment to improving Open Radio Access Networks (RAN). NEC Open Networks is an ecosystem that provides operators with choice in every category with best-of-breed solutions and services from both NEC and its partners in Open RAN radio units, software, open transport, converged packet core, automation, and orchestration. NEC will continue integrating, commercializing, and deploying multiple ecosystem partners in this vRAN software suite to meet its customers’ needs.
Rakuten Mobile Plans to Deploy 30,000 Units Symware Next-gen DU in Japan
Rakuten Symphony announced general availability for its Symware next-generation distributed unit (DU) product with plans to deploy 30,000 units across Rakuten Mobile’s network in Japan. The rollout targets installation across 23,000 new sites in just 10 months and will support continued subscriber coverage expansion efforts for the world’s largest...
Tech Mahindra Unveils Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in the UK
Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced its dedicated Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in Milton Keynes, UK. The lab will aim to accelerate data-driven digital transformation for enterprises across diverse sectors, including the telecommunications industry. The Telco Smart Analytics...
Hiya, Ericsson Partner to Provide Network-based Call Protection to MNOs
Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, announced a new partnership with Ericsson to provide network-based call protection to wireless carriers globally. The new offering, named Call Qualification, is a spam and fraud call protection service powered by Hiya Protect that is immediately available to all wireless carriers using the Ericsson IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS).
Time to Partner Up for Industry 4.0 Success Featured
The digitalization of manufacturing operations - often referred to as Industry 4.0 - represents a massive opportunity for partners such as systems integrators, value added resellers, telecommunications service providers, equipment manufacturers, and others. Manufacturers of all sizes and types are understandably attracted by the benefits of this digital transformation, including;...
