Related
thefastmode.com
Telefónica Tech, HPE Aruba to Develop Fully Managed Network & Cybersecurity Service
Telefónica Tech , the strategic digital business unit of Telefónica, and Aruba , a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company and a leader in networking solutions, announced their partnership to jointly evolve their service linked to the workspace of the future (flexSITE) and help companies accelerate the adoption of the hybrid work model in the most secure way.
thefastmode.com
Cloudflare Expands its Zero Trust Platform with CASB & DLP Services
Cloudflare announced that both its Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) services are now generally available as part of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform. Cloudflare CASB provides businesses visibility and control across their corporate SaaS applications to secure workplace tools, detect shadow IT, and control user...
thefastmode.com
Delivering Application Experience with Advanced Network Visibility: Sandvine at DTW 2022
Service providers today see unprecedented amounts of traffic from OTT applications such as Facebook, Google, Apple etc. Combined with the surge in ‘heavy’ users, this growth in traffic increases the strain on service provider networks, often resulting in congestion and deterioration of service and increased operational costs. It also impacts the experience of users accessing other services on the Internet, while contributing to zero additional revenue.
thefastmode.com
Astella, Astri HK Collaborate to Demo Live E2E 5G Integrated Small Cells at MWC
Astella Technologies (Astella), and Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited (ASTRI) collaborate with 5G industry leaders to deliver a live, 5G end-to-end demonstration of 5G integrated small cells at the MWC Las Vegas 2022, being held in Las Vegas from 28 September to 30 September 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefastmode.com
Fujitsu Powers 5G Service Automation in Open RAN
Fujitsu Network Communications introduced the Virtuora® Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) offering to enable intelligent, automated and adaptive service delivery over multi-layer, multi-vendor mobile networks, subnets, network slices and the cloud. This unified, O-Cloud-enabled software solution provides lifecycle service orchestration, control and management across open RAN networks, and helps...
thefastmode.com
The Digital Oilfield: Re-Imagining Sustainability Amidst Record Profits, Global Challenges Featured
Persistent volatility in oil and gas markets worldwide has not only resulted in consumers rethinking the most efficient ways to get from point A to point B, it has also, surprisingly, given leaders in these industries opportunities to both reimagine as well as rethink investment in their core operations moving forward.
thefastmode.com
Elevating the Customer Experience Through a Tech-Enabled Workforce Featured
Our personal and professional lives have blurred, with the unprecedented shift to remote and hybrid work. As work was pushed outside the boundaries of employees' regular work lives, businesses have needed to adjust to new ways of delivering better customer experiences. Organizations extended their customer engagement operations far beyond the normal boundaries of the contact center as they grappled with increased expectations for reliable, smooth and empatheticconnections. This change in workflow and lifestyle has forced all customer-focused operations to become more agile, driven by a revaluation and reinvestmentin technology built for remote and global accessibility. The result: with nearly all operations moving to the cloud, the need for legacy, on-premise customer service solutions has just about disappeared, delivering much more flexibility to this crucial business function.
thefastmode.com
StackPath's New IP Spotlight Provides IP Threat Information
StackPath, a leading platform of edge computing, edge delivery, and edge security solutions, has introduced IP Spotlight, a feature allowing StackPath WAF Essentials, Professional, and Enterprise customers to track and gather meaningful data on IP addresses for no additional cost. Data provided includes:. - IP threat summary, including a risk...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thefastmode.com
Accedian, Cisco Partner to Help Zain Kuwait Automate its Network
Accedian and Cisco announced that they are helping Zain Kuwait automate its network with increased network visibility and service assurance to deliver superior B2B customer experiences. Zain Kuwait, the leading digital service provider in the country, partnered with Accedian and Cisco to enhance visibility and insight into its network. With...
thefastmode.com
Tech Mahindra Unveils Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in the UK
Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced its dedicated Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in Milton Keynes, UK. The lab will aim to accelerate data-driven digital transformation for enterprises across diverse sectors, including the telecommunications industry. The Telco Smart Analytics...
thefastmode.com
Arrcus, Vmware to Help CSPs Deliver Next-gen Services from Edge to Cloud
Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in cloud-to-edge network infrastructure, announced the next evolution in their partnership with VMware, focused on transforming telco networks to deliver next-gen services from the edge to the cloud. The expanded partnership will provide communication service providers with the ability to monetize...
thefastmode.com
Radisys Unveils 5G RAN CU/DU Software Support for Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform
Radisys announced that its Release 16 compliant, Connect RAN 5G CU/DU software will be integrated with the Qualcomm® FSM™200xx 5G RAN Platform for Small Cells to enable high capacity multi-band and multi-carrier 5G RAN solutions. 5G small cell solutions have been gaining traction as a way to enable...
thefastmode.com
Hiya, Ericsson Partner to Provide Network-based Call Protection to MNOs
Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, announced a new partnership with Ericsson to provide network-based call protection to wireless carriers globally. The new offering, named Call Qualification, is a spam and fraud call protection service powered by Hiya Protect that is immediately available to all wireless carriers using the Ericsson IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS).
thefastmode.com
Jamf to Acquire ZecOps to Offer Security Solution for Mobile Devices
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced it signed an agreement to acquire ZecOps, a leader in mobile detection and response. This acquisition uniquely positions Jamf to help IT and security teams strengthen their organization’s mobile security posture, accelerating mobile security investigations from weeks to minutes, leverage known indicators of compromise (IOC) at-scale, and identify sophisticated 0 or 1 click attacks on a much deeper scale.
thefastmode.com
NEC Launches Open Virtualized RAN CU/DU Software Suite
NEC introduces its open virtualized RAN software suite to the international market. NEC's vCU/vDU software suite leverages the company’s long history of technological leadership and commitment to improving Open Radio Access Networks (RAN). NEC Open Networks is an ecosystem that provides operators with choice in every category with best-of-breed solutions and services from both NEC and its partners in Open RAN radio units, software, open transport, converged packet core, automation, and orchestration. NEC will continue integrating, commercializing, and deploying multiple ecosystem partners in this vRAN software suite to meet its customers’ needs.
thefastmode.com
Mavenir's 2G, 4G & 5G Open RAN Radios Now Made in India
Mavenir today announced to have commenced the production of 2G, 4G and 5G Open RAN Radios for the OpenBeamTM portfolio in India, for Indian and other prominent worldwide bands. OpenBeam offers an innovative radio portfolio, cost-efficient, intelligent radios that meet the critical demands placed on today’s networks including massive MIMO,...
thefastmode.com
Pharrowtech, AntenneX Collaborate to Evaluate 60-GHz mmWave Device Performance
Pharrowtech, which designs and develops CMOS-based mmWave hardware and software for next-generation wireless applications, today announces a collaboration with AntenneX to obtain high quality over-the-air measurement capabilities for its 60GHz high speed wireless transceiver and antenna module, PTM1060, using the AntenneX reverberation chamber, which will be unveiled at European Microwave Week in Milan.
thefastmode.com
Bluesky Selects Ericsson to Upgrade its Network in American Samoa
Ericsson announced that it will partner with Bluesky, a telecommunications and network service provider in the United States Territory of American Samoa, to provide equipment and services to modernize their network in the region. The project will include the Ericsson Radio System, industry-leading Cloud Core, Cloud Unified Data Management ,...
thefastmode.com
Time to Partner Up for Industry 4.0 Success Featured
The digitalization of manufacturing operations - often referred to as Industry 4.0 - represents a massive opportunity for partners such as systems integrators, value added resellers, telecommunications service providers, equipment manufacturers, and others. Manufacturers of all sizes and types are understandably attracted by the benefits of this digital transformation, including;...
thefastmode.com
Ekinops to Provide 10Gb/s Ethernet Access Device to Stratus Networks
Ekinops, a leading supplier of optical transport systems and access network solutions, is delivering its 1651, a 10Gb/s Ethernet Access Device, to Stratus Networks, a leading provider of wholesale and private fiber network solutions, based in Peoria Heights, Illinois, USA, for wireless backhaul connectivity. Stratus provides network services to other...
