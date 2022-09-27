ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NewsTimes

St. Louis 4, Columbus 2

First Period_1, Columbus, Chinakhov 1 (Sweezey, Bayreuther), 3:50. Second Period_2, Columbus, Chinakhov 2 (Clayton, Nyquist), 11:07. 3, St. Louis, Buchnevich 1 (Krug, Acciari), 12:19 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Bortuzzo 1 (Tarasenko, Buchnevich), 12:47. 5, St. Louis, McGing 1 (Walker, Pitlick), 18:40. Third Period_6, St. Louis, Mikkola 1 (Acciari, Pitlick), 13:10.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Denver Gazette

3 takeaways from Avalanche preseason loss to Wild; Girard returns, Jost explosion, Nichushkin update

DENVER — The Avalanche lost to the Minnesota Wild 5-2 Tuesday in a preseason game at Ball Arena. Welcome back, Sam Girard. The Avs’ defenseman made his first game appearance Tuesday since being knocked out of the playoffs with a broken sternum in the St. Louis series. Girard joined Brad Hunt on the team’s top defensive pairing against Minnesota, and over 22:49 of ice time, Girard looked the part of a strong and fluid skater. Avs’ coach Jared Bednar said before the game: “I wouldn’t play him tonight if he wasn’t ready. It’s just getting back and starting to take some contact from opponents instead of your own teammates. He’s been doing everything in training camp with no complications.” Expect Girard to play extended preseason minutes to get his game feel back after a prolonged absence.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 9/27/2022

The St. Louis Blues are off to a hot start in the 2022-23 preseason. After defeating the Dallas Stars last night, 4-0, the team is now 2-0. Tonight, they’ll be traveling northeast to the United Center to face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 PM. The team has a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 28, the following roster transactions:. Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, Francois Brassard, Justin Brazeau, Brandon Bussi, Josiah Didier, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Georgii Merkulov, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and Jacob Wilson will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Columbus continues preseason with game at St. Louis

Blue Jackets look to keep win streak going against the Blues. Fresh off a win Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets continue the preseason Thursday night with an 8 p.m. (ET) game at St. Louis. The game -- the fourth of eight preseason contests for the team --...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Penguins to kick off 2022-23 preseason

Detroit set to play first of eight preseason games before Opening Night on Oct. 14. The Detroit Red Wings will kick off their 2022-23 preseason schedule on the road Tuesday night, facing the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7 p.m. puck drop at PPG Paints Arena. Tuesday's 2022-23 preseason opener will...
DETROIT, MI
WGR550

Biro nets two for Sabres in win over Flyers

The Sabres opened the home portion of their preseason schedule Tuesday night at KeyBank Center against the Philadelphia Flyers. Brandon Biro ended up scoring both goals for Buffalo in the 2-1 victory. Jonathan Koziol has a complete game recap:
BUFFALO, NY
