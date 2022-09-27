Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
St. Louis 4, Columbus 2
First Period_1, Columbus, Chinakhov 1 (Sweezey, Bayreuther), 3:50. Second Period_2, Columbus, Chinakhov 2 (Clayton, Nyquist), 11:07. 3, St. Louis, Buchnevich 1 (Krug, Acciari), 12:19 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Bortuzzo 1 (Tarasenko, Buchnevich), 12:47. 5, St. Louis, McGing 1 (Walker, Pitlick), 18:40. Third Period_6, St. Louis, Mikkola 1 (Acciari, Pitlick), 13:10.
3 takeaways from Avalanche preseason loss to Wild; Girard returns, Jost explosion, Nichushkin update
DENVER — The Avalanche lost to the Minnesota Wild 5-2 Tuesday in a preseason game at Ball Arena. Welcome back, Sam Girard. The Avs’ defenseman made his first game appearance Tuesday since being knocked out of the playoffs with a broken sternum in the St. Louis series. Girard joined Brad Hunt on the team’s top defensive pairing against Minnesota, and over 22:49 of ice time, Girard looked the part of a strong and fluid skater. Avs’ coach Jared Bednar said before the game: “I wouldn’t play him tonight if he wasn’t ready. It’s just getting back and starting to take some contact from opponents instead of your own teammates. He’s been doing everything in training camp with no complications.” Expect Girard to play extended preseason minutes to get his game feel back after a prolonged absence.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 9/27/2022
The St. Louis Blues are off to a hot start in the 2022-23 preseason. After defeating the Dallas Stars last night, 4-0, the team is now 2-0. Tonight, they’ll be traveling northeast to the United Center to face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 PM. The team has a...
NHL
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 28, the following roster transactions:. Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, Francois Brassard, Justin Brazeau, Brandon Bussi, Josiah Didier, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Georgii Merkulov, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and Jacob Wilson will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.
NHL
Columbus continues preseason with game at St. Louis
Blue Jackets look to keep win streak going against the Blues. Fresh off a win Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets continue the preseason Thursday night with an 8 p.m. (ET) game at St. Louis. The game -- the fourth of eight preseason contests for the team --...
Adam Erne scores twice in Detroit Red Wings' 4-2 exhibition loss to Chicago Blackhawks
The Detroit Red Wings had their first look at some of their new players and hopeful prospects. The younger set on display Wednesday in an exhibition match against the Chicago Blackhawks included Simon Edvinsson and Elmer Soderblom; the new-look veterans included David Perron and Ben Chiarot. The Wings got a...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Penguins to kick off 2022-23 preseason
Detroit set to play first of eight preseason games before Opening Night on Oct. 14. The Detroit Red Wings will kick off their 2022-23 preseason schedule on the road Tuesday night, facing the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7 p.m. puck drop at PPG Paints Arena. Tuesday's 2022-23 preseason opener will...
Biro nets two for Sabres in win over Flyers
The Sabres opened the home portion of their preseason schedule Tuesday night at KeyBank Center against the Philadelphia Flyers. Brandon Biro ended up scoring both goals for Buffalo in the 2-1 victory. Jonathan Koziol has a complete game recap:
alaskasportsreport.com
North Pole’s Pheonix Copley crushes his preseason debut with the NHL’s LA Kings
Barring injury to either or both of the Los Angeles Kings’ projected goaltending tandem, North Pole’s Pheonix Copley is likely ticketed to the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate. Monday, on a night when one of those projected starters, Cal Petersen, left a preseason game...
