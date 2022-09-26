'We were all shocked by what was going on,' says Jaylen Brown of Celtics' Ime Udoka scandal

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

While the focus during the Boston Celtics‘ media day was on the players and the 2022-23 NBA season ahead — as it ought to be — the ongoing Ime Udoka scandal loomed. Even star players revealed they were as blindsided as fans were by the news of Udoka’s suspension and the events leading to it.

“We were all shocked by what was going on,” said Jaylen Brown. “A little confused. A lot of the information wasn’t being shared with us, so we can’t really comment on it.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Jayson Tatum.

“It’s a lot to process (and) unexpected, especially coming into the season when you feel a certain way … It’s just a lot if I’m being honest.”

The issue of whether Udoka’s relationship was consensual or not was also a topic of importance discussed by players, who did not feel comfortable commenting at length about the matter without more information.

“I wish we had more details,” related Brown. “From what we know, it’s hard to make a decision whether it’s consensual or not … I guess there is more to it, possibly. We don’t know.”

“It’s been hell for us,” offered Marcus Smart. “Nobody really knows anything. We’re just in the wind, like everybody else. The last couple of days have been confusing.”

