Read full article on original website
Related
lakecountybloom.com
Lake County Student Start New School Year with Annual PG&E Better Together STEM Scholarships
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today announced that 40 students from hometowns in its service area will receive scholarships totaling $250,000 from the 2022 Better Together STEM Scholarship Program. Among the awardees are three students from Lake and Mendocino counties. The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The Foundation) funds the scholarships....
lakecountybloom.com
College Launches New Theatre Season With The Servant of Two Masters
The Mendocino College Center for Visual & Performing Arts is alive with laughter, joy, and energy as the college’s theatre department rehearses its delightful fall production of Carlo Goldoni’s comedic classic The Servant of Two Masters. This new musical adaptation of Goldoni’s hilarious comedy by contemporary playwrights Oded Gross and Tracy Young runs October 20-30 in the college’s Center Theatre on the Ukiah Campus. In this new version, a group of actors struggle to rehearse amidst a dizzying set of obstacles. The play they produce is full of broad physical humor, silly songs, hilarious confusion, and earnest love. Performances will run for two weekends only.
lakecountybloom.com
Lake County Music Guide – 9.28.22
Before compiling everything for this week’s music schedules, I found myself taking a walk down memory lane and reminiscing about all the changes in the music scene here in Lake County since I started posting the LCMG 6-1/2 years ago. Although the scene continues to thrive, I can still remember the names of many of the venues featuring live music that have shut their doors forever; Village Pub, Twisted Sister, Konocti Harbor Inn, The Roadhouse, Molly Brennans, Black Rock, and even The Spot. There have been a number of restaurants, bars, halls and lodges that have tried to provide live music but discontinued after a brief trial period. And, of course, Covid 19 reared its ugly head causing many places to either temporarily or permanently pull the plug. And yet our vibrant music scene keeps coming back. This last Summer was a testament to the support and love offered by our local folks wanting live music, as there always has someplace to go dancing. And my hat’s off to the resilience of our local business community, especially those that provide live music. Without them, none of this would be possible. Here is the live music guide for the last week of September – 9/28 through 10/3…
Lake County News
Lakeport Harvest Festival planned for Oct. 1
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Lakeport Main Street Business Association welcomes the community to Lakeport’s Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will take place in the city’s downtown, between First and Fifth streets on Main Street, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival celebrates October and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakecountybloom.com
The Lake Office of Emergency Services to Host A Public Information Meeting: September 29, 2022
The Lake County Office of Emergency Services invites the public to learn more about the 2023 Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Update. Hazard Mitigation Planning forms the foundation for a community long-term strategy to reduce disaster-related losses by breaking the repeated cycle of disaster damage and reconstruction. There will be a...
sonomastatestar.com
SSU students worry about 'going out' after drugging experiences
The names of all the victims in this story will remain anonymous to protect their safety and privacy. All of these occurrences have been verified and occurred on different nights within the past few months. One victim was going to some bars in Cotati with friends. First, they went to...
lakecountybloom.com
Thompson Announces 2022 Lake County Public Safety Heroes
Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05)announced Cory Smith and Officer Juan Altamirano as the 2022 Lake County Public Safety Heroes. Each year, Thompson honors law enforcement officers and first responders in our community who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. “Our first responders play an essential role in keeping...
sonomastatestar.com
Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park
Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake County News
Clearlake Police seek missing teen
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — The Clearlake Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing teenage boy. Crise Martain Askew, 16, was last seen in the 14000 block of Alvita in Clearlake on Sunday, police said. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150...
mendofever.com
Kevin Murray, Mike Geniella, and David Eyster: When Facts Become Obsession—Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
Lake County News
Lake County Association of Realtors says record number of homes available for sale
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The number of homes available for sale continues to grow, with prices down when compared to this time last year, according to the latest report from the Lake County Association of Realtors. Over the month of August, the homes sold through the multiple listing service...
mendofever.com
Stripped Copper Wire, Ghost Guns, Stolen ATV—Cloverdale Man Booked for Slew of Thefts
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. During the month of September, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Property/Narcotics detectives, with the help of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sonoma County to loosen overnight camping restrictions amid uptick in homelessness
SANTA ROSA -- Sonoma County will allow overnight camping in some public spaces after the county's Board of Supervisors amended local regulations Tuesday that strictly prohibited outdoor encampments. The board unanimously voted to continue prohibiting daytime camping on public property between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., but overnight encampments will be allowed. The ordinance approved Tuesday also prohibits camping in public buildings, very high fire severity zones, county parks, public highways and roads, public right-of-ways that obstruct pedestrians and within 100 feet of any playground, school, daycare facility, residence or residential district. The board will be required to hold a...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
mendofever.com
The Mystery of Mendocino County’s Multi-Million Dollar Health Plan Deficit
The Board of Supervisors learned more details last week about the county’s multi-million dollar health plan deficit, but basic information about how it happened, and why it went unreported for so long, appears incomplete. The deficit in the self-funded health plan accumulated over two and a half years, and...
theava.com
Winery Tasting Rooms, The Early Years
Driving through Anderson Valley recently, I realized most of the sheep pastures, mill sites and apple orchards of my youth had turned into vineyards. Those many vineyards have begat an equally dizzying number of winery tasting rooms; 31 at last count, compared to zero back then. Longtime valley residents and visitors will remember North Coast tasting rooms from the 1950s to the early 1970s were relatively few, and limited to Napa and Sonoma County. They also were very different experiences from the more polished presentations of today.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Cannabis Cultivators: How Much Did You Produce This Year?
The following is a letter sent to Mendocino County’s Cannabis cultivators by the Agriculture Department:. During this time of fluctuation and uncertainty, it is critically important that the Agriculture Department accurately depict the amount of cannabis being produced in Mendocino County. The State has been unable to provide the...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Masking Policies Dial Back from ‘Orders’ to ‘Strong Recommendations’
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. We continue to progress in this COVID-19 pandemic and most California counties are now in the low CDC Community Risk Level. Therefore, the California Department of Public Health(CDPH) feels it is safe to move from a universal indoor mask order to an advisory for individuals and communities to decide what precautions are appropriate. Orders for universal masking in public settings including schools, childcare, and on public transportation have already been replaced by “strong recommendations.” Mendocino County is currently at a Low Community Level, which means:
Man accused of brandishing firearm on Rohnert Park trail arrested on multiple felony counts
ROHNERT PARK – A man suspected of brandishing a firearm along a trail in Rohnert Park last week has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including alleged child abuse, authorities said.Shortly after noon on September 22, officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety were called to the Copeland Creek Trail near Snyder Lane. A caller reported that the suspect displayed the handle of a firearm and left the area.Authorities searched the area for the suspect but were not able to find him. The search also led to the lockdowns of nearby Rancho Cotate High School, Lawrence Jones Middle...
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested in Connection to String of Auto Burglaries in Napa County
A man was recently arrested on numerous charges related to multiple alleged auto burglaries in Napa County. Michael Anthony Sean Phan-Sanchez of Fairfield, age 18, is reportedly facing ten counts of burglary, twelve counts of vandalism, and other charges after being identified as a suspect in approximately twenty vehicle burglaries committed in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16.
Comments / 0