Before compiling everything for this week’s music schedules, I found myself taking a walk down memory lane and reminiscing about all the changes in the music scene here in Lake County since I started posting the LCMG 6-1/2 years ago. Although the scene continues to thrive, I can still remember the names of many of the venues featuring live music that have shut their doors forever; Village Pub, Twisted Sister, Konocti Harbor Inn, The Roadhouse, Molly Brennans, Black Rock, and even The Spot. There have been a number of restaurants, bars, halls and lodges that have tried to provide live music but discontinued after a brief trial period. And, of course, Covid 19 reared its ugly head causing many places to either temporarily or permanently pull the plug. And yet our vibrant music scene keeps coming back. This last Summer was a testament to the support and love offered by our local folks wanting live music, as there always has someplace to go dancing. And my hat’s off to the resilience of our local business community, especially those that provide live music. Without them, none of this would be possible. Here is the live music guide for the last week of September – 9/28 through 10/3…

