lakecountybloom.com
Lake County Student Start New School Year with Annual PG&E Better Together STEM Scholarships
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today announced that 40 students from hometowns in its service area will receive scholarships totaling $250,000 from the 2022 Better Together STEM Scholarship Program. Among the awardees are three students from Lake and Mendocino counties. The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The Foundation) funds the scholarships....
lakecountybloom.com
College Launches New Theatre Season With The Servant of Two Masters
The Mendocino College Center for Visual & Performing Arts is alive with laughter, joy, and energy as the college’s theatre department rehearses its delightful fall production of Carlo Goldoni’s comedic classic The Servant of Two Masters. This new musical adaptation of Goldoni’s hilarious comedy by contemporary playwrights Oded Gross and Tracy Young runs October 20-30 in the college’s Center Theatre on the Ukiah Campus. In this new version, a group of actors struggle to rehearse amidst a dizzying set of obstacles. The play they produce is full of broad physical humor, silly songs, hilarious confusion, and earnest love. Performances will run for two weekends only.
lakecountybloom.com
Falling Leaves Quilt Show: October 1st & 2nd
The Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild presents Carrie Fondi as the featured artist at the guild’s 20th annual Falling Leaves Quilt Show. Carrie Ann Fondi, who has been quilting since 1992, is accomplished in the unique art form of Hawaiian Quilting, which evolved in the islands in the early 1800s. She has studied with many master Hawaiian quilters.
mendofever.com
The Mystery of Mendocino County’s Multi-Million Dollar Health Plan Deficit
The Board of Supervisors learned more details last week about the county’s multi-million dollar health plan deficit, but basic information about how it happened, and why it went unreported for so long, appears incomplete. The deficit in the self-funded health plan accumulated over two and a half years, and...
lakecountybloom.com
Lake County Music Guide – 9.28.22
Before compiling everything for this week’s music schedules, I found myself taking a walk down memory lane and reminiscing about all the changes in the music scene here in Lake County since I started posting the LCMG 6-1/2 years ago. Although the scene continues to thrive, I can still remember the names of many of the venues featuring live music that have shut their doors forever; Village Pub, Twisted Sister, Konocti Harbor Inn, The Roadhouse, Molly Brennans, Black Rock, and even The Spot. There have been a number of restaurants, bars, halls and lodges that have tried to provide live music but discontinued after a brief trial period. And, of course, Covid 19 reared its ugly head causing many places to either temporarily or permanently pull the plug. And yet our vibrant music scene keeps coming back. This last Summer was a testament to the support and love offered by our local folks wanting live music, as there always has someplace to go dancing. And my hat’s off to the resilience of our local business community, especially those that provide live music. Without them, none of this would be possible. Here is the live music guide for the last week of September – 9/28 through 10/3…
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Santa Rosa’s first new independent medical building in decades approved near Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
An Orange County-based real estate developer has begun courting tenants for a newly approved four-story, 93,000-square-foot medical office building just two blocks from Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The developer, Accretive Realty Advisors, which specializes in health care facilities, claims the project is Santa Rosa’s first medical office building spearheaded...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa’s Silverado resort hires 1st executive chef
Patrick Prager has been hired for the new position of executive chef at Silverado Resort and Spa, 345-room resort in Napa Valley. “We are pleased to have Patrick lead our culinary team,” stated Todd Shallan, vice president and managing director of the resort. “He was raised in Alameda and has over 20 years of distinguished cooking experience in Northern California. His kitchen talents, leadership skills and commitment to excelling in his position will be important to Silverado as we further strive to enhance this landmark property and make it a must-visit destination in Napa Valley.”
mendofever.com
Kevin Murray, Mike Geniella, and David Eyster: When Facts Become Obsession—Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
Lake County News
Lake County Association of Realtors says record number of homes available for sale
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The number of homes available for sale continues to grow, with prices down when compared to this time last year, according to the latest report from the Lake County Association of Realtors. Over the month of August, the homes sold through the multiple listing service...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Cannabis Cultivators: How Much Did You Produce This Year?
The following is a letter sent to Mendocino County’s Cannabis cultivators by the Agriculture Department:. During this time of fluctuation and uncertainty, it is critically important that the Agriculture Department accurately depict the amount of cannabis being produced in Mendocino County. The State has been unable to provide the...
sonomastatestar.com
Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park
Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
sonomamag.com
Two Indie Cider Makers Rescue Long-Forgotten Orchards Along the North Coast
Following the backroads from west Sonoma up to Humboldt County, the saga of the North Coast’s long-forgotten apple orchards unfolds like a novel of lost treasure. Deep in the woods, clusters of apple trees lie buried beneath overgrown scrub oak forests or overtaken by wild blackberry brambles. You could...
Sonoma's Best Chef Is Hosting the Wine Country Trip of a Lifetime
Every meal tells a story. But for every experience a diner has at a restaurant or bar, there's so much context they will never see. That's what drove Kyle and Katina Connaughton of SingleThread, their triple-Michelin-starred restaurant in Healdsburg, California, to co-create the Paragon series of trips, which showcase once-in-a-lifetime food experiences.
kymkemp.com
Logging Truck Accident on Highway 1 Creates Delays
Press release from the Caltrans District 1 Facebook page:. TRAFFIC ALERT: State Route 1 (PM 30.9) at the top of Elk Grade, north of Elk (Mendocino County), is open to one-way controlled traffic due to a log truck that lost its load. We will provide updates as they become available. For the latest roadway information, please use QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.
sonomastatestar.com
SSU students worry about 'going out' after drugging experiences
The names of all the victims in this story will remain anonymous to protect their safety and privacy. All of these occurrences have been verified and occurred on different nights within the past few months. One victim was going to some bars in Cotati with friends. First, they went to...
ksro.com
Equipment Failure the Cause of Power Outage in Rohnert Park
Pacific Gas and Electric blames an equipment failure for a power outage in Rohnert Park. Nearly 200 customers lost power Wednesday morning, and more than one-hundred remained without power into the night. Several pieces of equipment in an underground vault had to be replaced after getting damaged.
mendofever.com
Items Taken From Prior Theft Posted For Sale Online, Male Outside Yelling – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.26.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
marinmagazine.com
Remembering Running Fence 50 Years Later: Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s Monumental Environmental Art Installation
One morning in 1974, when rancher Joe Pozzi was 13 years old and milking cows in his family’s dairy barn alongside his father and siblings, a green station wagon bumped down the road leading to the Pozzi’s Valley Ford property in West Sonoma. There was great excitement, Pozzi says, whenever anyone ventured down that rural road, so the children watched with intrigue as their father greeted the stranger who stepped out of the car. “Here was this guy, he had big glasses, bushy hair and an old green jacket, so he looked pretty rough,” remembers Pozzi. “After talking to him for a while my dad came back into the barn and said: ‘Damn hippy wants to build a fence for us. I told him we build our own fences.’”
Sebastopol relents in battle over high tech water meters
photo credit: Concerns about grave health impacts from exposure to radio waves has prompted one Sonoma County city to back off, up to a point. The Sebastopol city council unanimously approved a measure last week allowing residential customers to keep their old water meters, if they insist. Like other cities and towns around California, Sebastopol has been preparing to roll out new, digital water meters. Supposedly more accurate, the new ones have a big advantage for a utilities: they no longer have to pay meter readers. Like Pacific Gas and Electric's Smart meters, they transmit usage information via cellular...
