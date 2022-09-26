Disney: Candlelight Processional narrators to include Josh Gad, Mariska Hargitay, Gloria Estefan

Read full article on original website
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
Norman Reedus's model son, 22, towers over the 'Walking Dead' actor, plus more great photos from celebs' Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremonies
Slide 1 of 94: Celebrities have given us some great photos while receiving their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame over the years. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the very best snapshots from these sidewalk ceremonies, starting with this actor... "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus posed with his family -- fiancée Diane Kruger, mother Marianne Reedus and son Mingus Reedus (whose mom is model Helena Christensen) -- at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Sept. 27, 2022.Now keep reading for more...
Kid Cudi’s songs come to life in ‘Entergalactic’ TV feature
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi recorded the bulk of his new album, the melodic rapper wanted to visually highlight the project’s songs without depending on short music videos. The Grammy winner initially thought about turning his concept album into an anthology series,...
Spice Girls to release 25th-anniversary edition of ‘Spiceworld,’ Mel B hints at reunion tour
It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since the people of the world were told to “spice up their life” by the fab five from across the pond. The Spice Girls are commemorating the 25th anniversary of their sophomore album “Spiceworld” by releasing a special edition of the project that includes previously unreleased live […]
Kendall Jenner Says Recent Brain Scan Confirmed She '100% Has Anxiety'
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Kendall Jenner is curious to know what goes through all of her sisters' brains. In a sneak peek of Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old supermodel reveals to big sister Khloé Kardashian that she's recently been fascinated by brain scans after getting one for herself.
Anderson Cooper Made 'Amazing' Discovery In His Mom's Possessions After She Died
CNN’s Anderson Cooper said he found a pile of love letter telegrams that legendary crooner Frank Sinatra had sent to his fashion icon mother Gloria Vanderbilt while sorting through his late mom’s possessions. The “amazing” discovery was among “boxes of stuff” from “her epic life” that Cooper went...
Watch Tyra Banks React to Joely Live Sharing That She Walked in SI Swimsuit Runway Show
2022 SI Swim Search finalist Joely Live had a little fan girl moment on Tuesday. The Young Hollywood host interviewed six-time SI Swimsuit model Tyra Banks and Dancing With The Stars co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, and in the process, she made sure to slip in her own SI Swimsuit achievement. "When...
