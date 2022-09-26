According to TMZ, rapper Coolio has died. The report says that Coolio was visiting a friend in Los Angeles when he passed away. Coolio's longtime manager, Jarez, says Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend's house, but when he didn't come after a while ... the friend kept calling for him, and eventually went in and found Coolio laying on the floor.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO