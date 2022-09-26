Read full article on original website
Riley James Elgin Aug. 5, 1992 — Sept. 25, 2022
Riley James Elgin, 30, Jefferson City, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born August 5, 1992 in Wichita, Kansas a son of Richard and Glenda “Wisner” Elgin. He was a 2011 graduate of Jefferson City High School. Riley proudly served our country in the United States...
Lisa Ann Kirschner May 9, 1974 – Sept. 19, 2022
Lisa Ann Kirschner, 48, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Boone Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Deaths underscore health challenges for the unhoused in Columbia
In the first two weeks of September, the CoMo Mobile Aid Collective was shocked by the deaths of three people they served among the unhoused in Columbia. The group posted remembrances on social media for B, Donnie and Kirby between Sept. 5 and 13. Community members responded with comments of condolences, memories and reflections on how Columbia should do more to care for people experiencing homelessness.
Columbia man charged with evidence tampering in liquor store case
A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with a misdemeanor for tampering with physical evidence related to the investigation into the formerly-known DASH Convenience and Liquor store. Jay D. Patel informed investigators that the store's security system did not have recording capabilities and only played live video, according to a probable...
Columbia Red Cross responders to deploy to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief
A pair of American Red Cross disaster responders from Columbia will depart in an emergency response vehicle Friday to join Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida. Additional volunteers from Jefferson City, St. Louis and Little Rock, Arkansas, are heading to Florida in three ERVs on Thursday, according to Sharon Watson, regional communications director for American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas.
Alpaca wool becomes useful felted items at this Columbia business
It took starting a business together for four friends to figure out where they fit in the picture. Mary Licklider, Diane Peckham, Linda Coats and Carol Brown started Heartfelt Alpaca Creations as a collaborative effort, unaware of each other’s skill sets. Now, Licklider said, each of the women has found her niche.
The fourth-down quarterback: Stonehouse family name stretches to Missouri
It’s not every year a college football team enters the season with a battle at the punter position. In 2022, Missouri was in an irregular spot.
Stephens softball hires former MU star Wilmes as assistant
Former Missouri softball standout Brooke Wilmes was hired as an assistant coach for Stephens College softball, the athletic department announced Tuesday. Wilmes will join assistant coach Michelle Looney on head coach Emily Kingsolver's staff.
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Florida amid Hurricane Ian
A specialty team within Missouri Task Force 1 was deployed to Florida to help assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, according to a Wednesday Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District. A request for the Disaster Situational Awareness and Reconnaissance Team was made Tuesday night through an Emergency...
Hickman aims to snap losing streak against longtime rival Jefferson City
One of Missouri’s oldest rivalries will take place Friday, as Hickman welcomes Jefferson City to Columbia. The first-ever meeting between the two programs came in 1911, and they have met annually since then. The Jays (2-3, 1-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) lead the series 61-53-4 against the Kewpies.
Mexico softball standout Thurman commits to MU
Mexico High School center fielder Jordyn Thurman verbally committed to Missouri on Tuesday via Twitter. Thurman, a junior, can sign her National Letter of Intent in November of her senior year. She was an all-district and All-North Central Missouri Conference performer as a sophomore.
Mizzou Madness under the lights at Francis Quadrangle tips off Friday
Mizzou Madness — a showcase of the Missouri men’s and women’s basketball teams — will tip off under the lights at 8 p.m. Friday on an outdoor court placed on Francis Quadrangle between the Columns and Jesse Hall. The court will be 60 feet by 90...
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Previewing Missouri hosting #1 Georgia
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the eight episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers preview Missouri's game against the number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs. They go over the stout defense Georgia has and how 2021's national champions haven't skipped a beat in 2022.
Rock Bridge girls tennis comfortably defeats Jefferson City
Jefferson City hosted Rock Bridge girls tennis Wednesday in a dual that ended in a comfortable 9-0 victory for the Bruins. Rock Bridge improved to 16-3 in dual play this season with the sweep.
10 years in the SEC: Missouri's first home football game against Georgia
On Nov. 6, 2011, Missouri was announced as the 14th members of the Southeastern Conference; just nine months later, Southeastern Conference powerhouse Georgia came into Columbia for the first time ever. On Sept. 12, 2012, a game years in the making was played at Memorial Stadium in Columbia when the...
Helias, Rock Bridge's Baumstark take top honors at CMAC Tournament
FULTON — Playing a long course in blustery conditions made it challenging for every golfer in the Central Missouri Activities Conference Tournament on Tuesday. Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton played at 5,744 yards, and wind gusts regularly exceeded 15 miles per hour.
MU women's golf wins Johnie Imes Invitational at Old Hawthorne
Missouri women’s golf overcame a four-stroke deficit in the final round of the Johnie Imes Invitational to win its home event for the eighth straight year Wednesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne. The Tigers trailed Lipscomb after two rounds, but they put together a 5-over 293 team score...
'We're here': Looking back on Missouri's last win over Georgia
Missouri went 5-7 in 2012, its first year in the SEC. It was its first losing record since 2004. Doubts hung over whether the Tigers belonged in the conference, and they continued to reign after a 5-0 start to the 2013 season, with wins over Murray State, Toledo, Indiana, Arkansas State and Vanderbilt — hardly a murders’ row. Missouri was ranked No. 25 heading into an Oct. 12 road game against No. 7 Georgia.
‘Better each week’: Rulo’s Russellville remains among other mid-Mo unbeatens
Tim Rulo has the community of Russellville ecstatic as his team prepares for a game no one thought it would be in — an undefeated homecoming matchup in Week 6. “Hopefully our effort and product on the field makes people proud,” Rulo said. “That’s really what you’re trying to do, is try to make people proud to be from Russellville. No matter what the contest might be, in this case football.”
How Dominic Lovett rediscovered his love for football this offseason
Perhaps Missouri’s most important offseason development came in the weight room this summer. It’s where Dominic Lovett rediscovered his love for football after a freshman season that required plenty of patience. The sophomore from East St. Louis, Illinois, needed to wait his turn.
