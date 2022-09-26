ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Missourian

Riley James Elgin Aug. 5, 1992 — Sept. 25, 2022

Riley James Elgin, 30, Jefferson City, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born August 5, 1992 in Wichita, Kansas a son of Richard and Glenda “Wisner” Elgin. He was a 2011 graduate of Jefferson City High School. Riley proudly served our country in the United States...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Deaths underscore health challenges for the unhoused in Columbia

In the first two weeks of September, the CoMo Mobile Aid Collective was shocked by the deaths of three people they served among the unhoused in Columbia. The group posted remembrances on social media for B, Donnie and Kirby between Sept. 5 and 13. Community members responded with comments of condolences, memories and reflections on how Columbia should do more to care for people experiencing homelessness.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia man charged with evidence tampering in liquor store case

A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with a misdemeanor for tampering with physical evidence related to the investigation into the formerly-known DASH Convenience and Liquor store. Jay D. Patel informed investigators that the store's security system did not have recording capabilities and only played live video, according to a probable...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Columbia, MO
Obituaries
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia Red Cross responders to deploy to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief

A pair of American Red Cross disaster responders from Columbia will depart in an emergency response vehicle Friday to join Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida. Additional volunteers from Jefferson City, St. Louis and Little Rock, Arkansas, are heading to Florida in three ERVs on Thursday, according to Sharon Watson, regional communications director for American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Alpaca wool becomes useful felted items at this Columbia business

It took starting a business together for four friends to figure out where they fit in the picture. Mary Licklider, Diane Peckham, Linda Coats and Carol Brown started Heartfelt Alpaca Creations as a collaborative effort, unaware of each other’s skill sets. Now, Licklider said, each of the women has found her niche.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Stephens softball hires former MU star Wilmes as assistant

Former Missouri softball standout Brooke Wilmes was hired as an assistant coach for Stephens College softball, the athletic department announced Tuesday. Wilmes will join assistant coach Michelle Looney on head coach Emily Kingsolver's staff.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenoir
Columbia Missourian

Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Florida amid Hurricane Ian

A specialty team within Missouri Task Force 1 was deployed to Florida to help assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, according to a Wednesday Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District. A request for the Disaster Situational Awareness and Reconnaissance Team was made Tuesday night through an Emergency...
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Hickman aims to snap losing streak against longtime rival Jefferson City

One of Missouri’s oldest rivalries will take place Friday, as Hickman welcomes Jefferson City to Columbia. The first-ever meeting between the two programs came in 1911, and they have met annually since then. The Jays (2-3, 1-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) lead the series 61-53-4 against the Kewpies.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Mexico softball standout Thurman commits to MU

Mexico High School center fielder Jordyn Thurman verbally committed to Missouri on Tuesday via Twitter. Thurman, a junior, can sign her National Letter of Intent in November of her senior year. She was an all-district and All-North Central Missouri Conference performer as a sophomore.
MEXICO, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Columbia Missourian

'Tiger Kickoff Show': Previewing Missouri hosting #1 Georgia

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the eight episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers preview Missouri's game against the number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs. They go over the stout defense Georgia has and how 2021's national champions haven't skipped a beat in 2022.
ATHENS, GA
Columbia Missourian

10 years in the SEC: Missouri's first home football game against Georgia

On Nov. 6, 2011, Missouri was announced as the 14th members of the Southeastern Conference; just nine months later, Southeastern Conference powerhouse Georgia came into Columbia for the first time ever. On Sept. 12, 2012, a game years in the making was played at Memorial Stadium in Columbia when the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Helias, Rock Bridge's Baumstark take top honors at CMAC Tournament

FULTON — Playing a long course in blustery conditions made it challenging for every golfer in the Central Missouri Activities Conference Tournament on Tuesday. Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton played at 5,744 yards, and wind gusts regularly exceeded 15 miles per hour.
FULTON, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU women's golf wins Johnie Imes Invitational at Old Hawthorne

Missouri women’s golf overcame a four-stroke deficit in the final round of the Johnie Imes Invitational to win its home event for the eighth straight year Wednesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne. The Tigers trailed Lipscomb after two rounds, but they put together a 5-over 293 team score...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'We're here': Looking back on Missouri's last win over Georgia

Missouri went 5-7 in 2012, its first year in the SEC. It was its first losing record since 2004. Doubts hung over whether the Tigers belonged in the conference, and they continued to reign after a 5-0 start to the 2013 season, with wins over Murray State, Toledo, Indiana, Arkansas State and Vanderbilt — hardly a murders’ row. Missouri was ranked No. 25 heading into an Oct. 12 road game against No. 7 Georgia.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

‘Better each week’: Rulo’s Russellville remains among other mid-Mo unbeatens

Tim Rulo has the community of Russellville ecstatic as his team prepares for a game no one thought it would be in — an undefeated homecoming matchup in Week 6. “Hopefully our effort and product on the field makes people proud,” Rulo said. “That’s really what you’re trying to do, is try to make people proud to be from Russellville. No matter what the contest might be, in this case football.”
RUSSELLVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

How Dominic Lovett rediscovered his love for football this offseason

Perhaps Missouri’s most important offseason development came in the weight room this summer. It’s where Dominic Lovett rediscovered his love for football after a freshman season that required plenty of patience. The sophomore from East St. Louis, Illinois, needed to wait his turn.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy