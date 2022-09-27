ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Normani Gives Us Style Goals In An All-Black Burberry Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mx7vI_0iBV3v0000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpqIU_0iBV3v0000

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty


Normani stepped out in style this week when she rocked a stunning all black Burberry look that we absolutely love!

The starlet was spotted attending the luxury designer’s SS2 after party during London Fashion Week and was, of course, rocking a look from the brand that looked absolutely stunning on her! For her ensemble, the beauty donned an all leather black and lace Burberry dress that fit her like a glove. The baby doll dress included a pleated skirt and cut out midriff that showed off her best assets. The songstress paired the look with lace tights and strappy black heels and minimal jewelry, only rocking dangly earrings from her ears to match her stunning black look. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a high ponytail with swopped edges and served face and body for her fashionable night out.

Check out the photos via Fashion Bomb Daily below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

This isn’t the first time this week the beauty has given us style goals in an all black look. Earlier this week, the starlet stepped out in all black Versace while attending the luxury designer’s fashion show in Milan, Italy. For her ensemble, the beauty donned an all leather black Versace midi dress that included a gold chain belt around the waist and hugged her curves just right. She paired the look with strappy black heels and minimal jewelry, only rocking a few bracelets to match her stunning black look. Check out that look below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Normani (@normani)

Normani is certainly killing the fashion game during her time overseas and we can’t wait to see what fashionable look she pulls off next!

Don’t miss…

Normani And Cardi B Wear Nothing But Their Hair On ‘Wild Side’ Cover Art

Normani, Draya, Dess Dior Slay In This Sexy Dion Lee Crochet Skirt

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Normani
E! News

Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week#London Fashion Week#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fashion Design#Fashion Bomb Daily
shefinds

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC

Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Spotted In 1st Photos Since Announcing Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Giant Chanel Bag

Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy