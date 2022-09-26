ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Japanese designs for lovers of minimal architecture

There’s something about Japanese architecture that instantly soothes your soul, and envelops you in a warm and fuzzy feeling. Maybe it’s the unique minimalism, the timeless elegance, the artful usage of wood, or simply the zen-like essence of the structures. Whatever it may be, whenever I come across a Japanese-inspired building, I instantly feel like making it my home, or else I feel like Marie Kondo-ing my own home and giving it a makeover, hoping to integrate some of the clean and clear Japanese design philosophy I just encountered. In this spirit of admiration for Japanese architecture, we’ve curated a collection of simple, tasteful, and heartwarming designs that’ll add a bit of Japanese zen to your otherwise hectic workday! From a minimal Japanese home with an indoor garden to a Japanese-inspired office pod – these intricate structures promise to be the epitome of Japanese warmth and minimalism.
yankodesign.com

This Mount Fuji cutlery rest will have you thinking of Japan at every meal

You have the perfect spread for a fine lunch or dinner with your fine tableware and luxurious silverware. Your linens are clean and carefully pressed, and the scrumptious meal is proceeding perfectly. But then a moment comes when you or your guests have to put down their knives or forks. Maybe you just need a break, or maybe you need to switch to a spoon or other cutlery. Putting down this used cutlery, especially when they’ve been used on sauces or oils, could ruin the atmosphere or, at the very least, your tablecloth. That’s when you’d probably wish you had a way to keep that from happening, and this beautiful cutlery rest is such a solution that not only preserves your table but even adds elegance to your setting.
The Independent

9 best fire pits for evenings spent in the garden

Who doesn’t love a crackling fire to gather around when the sun goes down? A fire pit allows us to prolong gatherings in the garden, giving off light and warmth.But while both of these things can be easily achieved with outdoor lighting and an electric patio heater, there’s nothing quite like the ambient glow of a real fire – not to mention the intoxicating smell – to create a cosy atmosphere.Unlike its fancier cousin, the chiminea, the humble pit tends to be a more functional product. That said, its simple design often lends itself to doubling up as an impromptu...
Real Homes

Weekend craft: A 3-step rustic wood fall wreath DIY

When those autumnal colors start to appear everywhere, when pumpkin lattes take their place once again on coffee menus and when mums start to pop up on porches everywhere, fall has arrived. Welcome one of the coziest seasons with a rustic DIY wood fall wreath make and stir up tradition in a cute way (that's super on budget too).
