Former Evansville mayor and his brother overcome same heart condition, reflect on World Heart Day
September 29th is internationally observed as World Heart Day. Mike and Steve Vandeveer have a lot more than just a last name. Both brothers have both been navigating the same heart condition, a heart murmur, at the same time. During this year's checkup, both Mike and Steve were told it...
Back the Blue Jeep rally event to raise money in Tri-State
It's time once again for the annual Cops Connecting with Kids fundraiser. The event features hundreds of people driving their cars from Evansville to Henderson. Participants will gather Saturday morning at North High School for the annual "Back the Blue Jeep Rally." The event is a chance for local supporters...
Free 'Tox Away Day' happening in Owensboro on Saturday
There's a free "Tox Away Day" happening for residents in Daviess County, Kentucky on Saturday. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Daviess County residents are invited to dispose of hazardous household waste at the free drop-off event. Acceptable items include lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, old gasoline, polishes, kerosene, 2 cycle gasoline,...
Local crews prepare to hurricane victims
As Hurricane Ian approaches, Kenergy is prepared to send to crews to aid in relief efforts. After weeks of uncertainty, the City of Evansville has decided what to do with the debris from the devastating August storms at the former site of Roberts Stadium on Boeke Road.
Tri-State Food Bank holds food giveaway at Bosse Field
Tri-State Food Bank, with help from Kiwanis of Evansville, held a food giveaway outside of Bosse Field on Wednesday morning as part of an effort to help families in the community dealing with food insecurity. "Today we are having a - we call it a mobile food distribution, and we're...
Celebrating the life of those that passed away during the pandemic due to COVID-19
Tuesday night Glenn Family Services in Owensboro, KY hosted a Celebration of life and day of remembrance ceremony for those who passed away during the pandemic due to COVID-19. "We felt that there was so many people who were not recognized or didn't get that recognition when they lost a...
New $35M River View Coal facility bringing 260 new jobs to Henderson County
A new $35 million River View Coal facility is coming to Henderson County, creating 260 new full-time jobs. New $35M River View Coal facility bringing 260 new jobs to Henderson County. A new $35 million River View Coal facility is coming to Henderson County, creating 260 new full-time jobs.
Trial dates set for widow of murdered Evansville firefighter
Two trial dates have been set for the widow of a firefighter who was murdered in Evansville, Indiana. During a review hearing on Thursday, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr was scheduled to go on trial for perjury on April 3, 2023. A trial date for the murder case against Fox-Doerr was scheduled for...
'Wandering Owl: Twilight Tasting' fundraiser returns to Wesselman Woods
Autumn brings a lot of fond traditions with it and this year Wesselman Woods will see a fall favorite make a comeback. Wesselman was unable to host Wandering Owl in 2020 and 2021, but the event returns in 2022. The fundraiser is happening inside of the Bernhardt Family Bird Sanctuary...
The importance of checking your furnace yearly
According to officials checking your furnace yearly is essential, as it could lead to fatal consequences. "When you're dealing with gas and carbon monoxide it can be very deadly to the person or even pets," said James Dickerson, a service technician at Brackett Heating and Air in Evansville. The National...
Pickle & Pumpkin Festival returning to The Cottage in Owensboro
The Cottage in Owensboro is preparing to host their annual Pumpkin and Pickle Festival this weekend. The event takes place both Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The festival offers pickle inspired delicacies, vendors, and family fun. You can sign up for their event through their Facebook...
Temperature change to blame for unusual water taste in Madisonville, city says
The City of Madisonville says multiple tests have been conducted after citizen reports of an earthy taste to the drinking water. Temperature change to blame for unusual water taste in Madisonville, city says. The City of Madisonville says multiple tests have been conducted after citizen reports of an earthy taste...
New-look Evansville men's basketball opens fall practices
With their exhibition opener against Oakland City University exactly one month away, the new-look Evansville men's basketball team tipped off their first fall practice under new head coach David Ragland Wednesday afternoon. "Now it's on," says Ragland. "The first official day of practice." While today was a milestone for this...
Dubois County Health Department holding late-night vaccine clinic
The Dubois County Health Department will be holding a special late-night clinic to help anyone needing routine vaccinations or wanting the COVID-19 or flu vaccine. Health officials say the clinic will take place Wednesday, October 5th from 3:30p.m. to 6p.m. at 1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper. No appointment...
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performing in Evansville in January
Officials with the Victory Theatre in Evansville, Indiana, made a new show announcement on Tuesday. An announcement from the Victory Theatre says that Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will be performing on Jan. 27, 2023. The flyer shared by the Victory Theatre says that Jason Isbell's band will be...
Affidavit: Toddler in Evansville murder investigation had severe burn and head injury, cigarette burn
An affidavit filed by investigators in Evansville reveals gruesome details surrounding the death investigation of an 18-month-old child. As reported on Wednesday, officials with the Evansville Police Department said that 21-year-old Tavion Cobb had been arrested on charges of murder and neglect in the death of the young child. The...
City decides what to do with August storm debris
After weeks of uncertainty, the City of Evansville has decided what to do with the debris from the devastating August storms at the former site of Roberts Stadium on Boeke Road. “First, we had this problem of debris throughout the community, I don't think we've seen high winds like that...
Coffee With a Cop happening in Tell City
Another Tri-State community is being invited to participate in a "Coffee With a Cop" event. Law enforcement officials in Perry County, Indiana, are inviting the community to this latest event. It's happening from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Tell City, at the McDonald's restaurant at...
Henderson Lions Club hosts Arts and Crafts Festival at Audubon State Park this weekend
Audubon State Park in Henderson will be an arts and crafts lovers paradise this upcoming weekend. The Henderson Lions Club will be filling the park with more than 100 craft and food vendors for the 7th annual Lions Club arts and Crafts Festival. Organizers say the event will take place...
Hopkins County changing criteria for outdoor warning siren activation
Residents in Hopkins County, Kentucky, should be aware of some upcoming changes to the county's outdoor warning siren activation criteria. Officials with the Hopkins County Emergency Management Agency say that starting on Oct. 1, outdoor warning sirens will only be activated for tornado warnings that impact Hopkins County. Since the...
