Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Back the Blue Jeep rally event to raise money in Tri-State

It's time once again for the annual Cops Connecting with Kids fundraiser. The event features hundreds of people driving their cars from Evansville to Henderson. Participants will gather Saturday morning at North High School for the annual "Back the Blue Jeep Rally." The event is a chance for local supporters...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Free 'Tox Away Day' happening in Owensboro on Saturday

There's a free "Tox Away Day" happening for residents in Daviess County, Kentucky on Saturday. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Daviess County residents are invited to dispose of hazardous household waste at the free drop-off event. Acceptable items include lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, old gasoline, polishes, kerosene, 2 cycle gasoline,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Local crews prepare to hurricane victims

As Hurricane Ian approaches, Kenergy is prepared to send to crews to aid in relief efforts. After weeks of uncertainty, the City of Evansville has decided what to do with the debris from the devastating August storms at the former site of Roberts Stadium on Boeke Road.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Tri-State Food Bank holds food giveaway at Bosse Field

Tri-State Food Bank, with help from Kiwanis of Evansville, held a food giveaway outside of Bosse Field on Wednesday morning as part of an effort to help families in the community dealing with food insecurity. "Today we are having a - we call it a mobile food distribution, and we're...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Trial dates set for widow of murdered Evansville firefighter

Two trial dates have been set for the widow of a firefighter who was murdered in Evansville, Indiana. During a review hearing on Thursday, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr was scheduled to go on trial for perjury on April 3, 2023. A trial date for the murder case against Fox-Doerr was scheduled for...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

The importance of checking your furnace yearly

According to officials checking your furnace yearly is essential, as it could lead to fatal consequences. "When you're dealing with gas and carbon monoxide it can be very deadly to the person or even pets," said James Dickerson, a service technician at Brackett Heating and Air in Evansville. The National...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Pickle & Pumpkin Festival returning to The Cottage in Owensboro

The Cottage in Owensboro is preparing to host their annual Pumpkin and Pickle Festival this weekend. The event takes place both Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The festival offers pickle inspired delicacies, vendors, and family fun. You can sign up for their event through their Facebook...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

New-look Evansville men's basketball opens fall practices

With their exhibition opener against Oakland City University exactly one month away, the new-look Evansville men's basketball team tipped off their first fall practice under new head coach David Ragland Wednesday afternoon. "Now it's on," says Ragland. "The first official day of practice." While today was a milestone for this...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Dubois County Health Department holding late-night vaccine clinic

The Dubois County Health Department will be holding a special late-night clinic to help anyone needing routine vaccinations or wanting the COVID-19 or flu vaccine. Health officials say the clinic will take place Wednesday, October 5th from 3:30p.m. to 6p.m. at 1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper. No appointment...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performing in Evansville in January

Officials with the Victory Theatre in Evansville, Indiana, made a new show announcement on Tuesday. An announcement from the Victory Theatre says that Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will be performing on Jan. 27, 2023. The flyer shared by the Victory Theatre says that Jason Isbell's band will be...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

City decides what to do with August storm debris

After weeks of uncertainty, the City of Evansville has decided what to do with the debris from the devastating August storms at the former site of Roberts Stadium on Boeke Road. “First, we had this problem of debris throughout the community, I don't think we've seen high winds like that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Coffee With a Cop happening in Tell City

Another Tri-State community is being invited to participate in a "Coffee With a Cop" event. Law enforcement officials in Perry County, Indiana, are inviting the community to this latest event. It's happening from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Tell City, at the McDonald's restaurant at...
TELL CITY, IN
wevv.com

Hopkins County changing criteria for outdoor warning siren activation

Residents in Hopkins County, Kentucky, should be aware of some upcoming changes to the county's outdoor warning siren activation criteria. Officials with the Hopkins County Emergency Management Agency say that starting on Oct. 1, outdoor warning sirens will only be activated for tornado warnings that impact Hopkins County. Since the...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY

