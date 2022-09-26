Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 21:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Deland is currently in Moderate Flood Stage and is forecast to reach Major Flood Saturday morning and continue to rise through midweek next week. Interests along the river should be prepared for major flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Friday was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 5.5 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Deland 4.0 5.2 Fri 8 pm 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.5 5.5
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 21:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Little Wekiva River near Altamonte Springs 2n affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian has the Little Wekiva River at Altamonte Springs in Major Flood Stage. The river crested at 31.09 ft early Thursday morning and will continue to decline very slowly over the next several days. Major Flooding is currently forecast through the weekend as the basin continues to drain. For the Little Wekiva...including Altamonte Springs 2n...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Record flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wekiva River Altamonte Springs 2n. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 29.5 feet, Major flooding in the Spring Oaks neighborhood, with rescues likely necessary. Roads impassible and several inches of water in some homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 30.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Friday was 30.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 29.6 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 28.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (10 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Little Wekiva River Altamonte Springs 2 28.5 30.5 Fri 9 pm 29.9 29.6 MSG MSG MSG
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 21:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osceola The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Shingle Creek At Campbell affecting Osceola County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian has Shingle Creek at Campbell in Major Flood Stage. The river continues to rise well above Record Flood Stage and is expected to crest late tonight into early Saturday. A very slow decline will occur through the weekend, but levels will remain in Major Flood Stage. For the Shingle Creek...including Campbell...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1000 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Record flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shingle Creek At Campbell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 62.3 feet, Water enters many homes in Good Samaritan Village. Water approaches Sherwood Forest manufactured homes. Streets in Camelot and Sherwood Forest not navigable by regular vehicles. Property and roads in southern Old Town receiving water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 64.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM EDT Friday was 64.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 64.3 feet late tonight. - Flood stage is 60.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (10 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Shingle Creek Campbell 60.0 64.1 Fri 9 pm 63.8 63.1 MSG MSG MSG
