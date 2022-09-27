ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Irish have turned into the underdog

The Notre Dame football team came into the season with high expectations, but after the bye week, they will assume an underdog role the rest of the way. Over the past game and a half, we have seen a different Notre Dame football team, one that we expected to see all season long. However, after losing to Ohio State, and then shockingly at Marshall, the Irish fell off the map, and are starting to build back up.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Middlebury, IN
Middlebury, IN
Sports
State
Alabama State
Middlebury, IN
Football
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana

South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka passed away

The Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka died on Monday. Mike Faulkner worked for the school for over 11 years. He served as an Assistant Athletic Director at Mishawaka High School before becoming Director of Operations. The School of Mishawaka released a statement saying that Faulkner loved School...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the Hoosier Lottery say a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a gas station in Plymouth. The ticket, which matched four-out-of-five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s estimated $300 million jackpot drawing, was purchased at Speedway #7571, which is located at 2225 N. Michigan Street.
PLYMOUTH, IN
umich.edu

When climate change hits home

Written by Gabe Cherry, photos and video by Marcin Szczepanski. Victoria Gray gazes at the freight train slowly rolling past Creekside Estates in Goshen, Ind., her home for the past 21 years. She taps a white tennis shoe, the tempo quickening as she remembers February 21, 2018, the day the flood came.
GOSHEN, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Jim Mcelwain
WANE-TV

Lutheran Health set to open new facility in northwest Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lutheran Health Network announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Sept. 29 at 2:15 p.m. to celebrate Lutheran Health’s newest facility that will be located in northwest Fort Wayne. The new facility, located at 12404 Lima Crossing Drive near the intersection of Lima and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Nostalgia served up at Hall’s Drive-In

There aren’t many places that define Fort Wayne like the Hall’s Family of Restaurants. They’ve been around only since the 1940s. It was, and is, consistent. As national chains and more prominent local eateries have come and gone, Hall’s restaurants have been as steady as the tortoise in the fabled race with the hare.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football
WNDU

Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart

This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
ELKHART, IN
WOWO News

Area Dairy Queen operator fined $42K for child labor violations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined Fort Wayne-based Dairy Queen operator H&H Coldwater LCC $42,572 for child labor violations. H&H Coldwater operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana and Michigan. Officials say that 102 minors ages 14 and 15 were...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Door Opens for Car Battery Maker

(South Bend, IN) - The door is wide open now for the maker of electric car batteries to locate outside New Carlisle. Last night, the St. Joseph County Council approved a tax abatement for the company Ultium Cells, LLC. After that, officials say it’s up to the company to decide if they want to come.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WNDU

‘Largest RV Dealer Show on Earth’ underway in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have played concerts in Elkhart this week. Last night it was John Mellencamp. On Monday, it was the Red Rocker—Sammy Hagar. “We had Sammy Hagar and I’ll tell you what, If I have his...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

One arrested in robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - One man was arrested in connection with the bank robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. On Wednesday, Mishawaka Police officers and the FBI arrested 37-year-old Archie Taylor in connection with the robbery. He was arrested without incident...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for missing 6-year-old

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 6-year-old boy last seen in the 100 block of S. 7th St. The boy was last seen wearing blue jeans and a glue and gray T-shirt and is carrying a black and orange backpack.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Three Elkhart police officers honored

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Three Elkhart city police officers stood front and center before the Police Merit Commission on Monday after being lauded for saving lives and one sergeant’s meticulous work on a 2002 cold case. Chief Kris Seymore awarded commendations to Sgt. Greg Harder, Cpl. Brian Davis, and...
ELKHART, IN
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy