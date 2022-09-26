Lumber prices are falling to their pre-pandemic lows. Let us look at five lumber stocks with reasonable upside potential and healthy dividend payments. Now that lumber prices are showing signs of easing, let us look at five lumber stocks that could prove to be beneficial to your portfolio. UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFP), West Fraser Timber Co. (NYSE:WFG) (TSE:WFG), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP), and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are five companies that have reasonable upside potential and pay regular dividends.

