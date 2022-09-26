Read full article on original website
Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times
Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in.
5 Stocks to Watch as Lumber Prices Fall
Lumber prices are falling to their pre-pandemic lows. Let us look at five lumber stocks with reasonable upside potential and healthy dividend payments. Now that lumber prices are showing signs of easing, let us look at five lumber stocks that could prove to be beneficial to your portfolio. UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFP), West Fraser Timber Co. (NYSE:WFG) (TSE:WFG), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP), and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are five companies that have reasonable upside potential and pay regular dividends.
Why Harrow Health Stock (NASDAQ:HROW) Soared Today
Shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) soared over 27% on Tuesday. This was attributable to the approval of an anesthesia gel for the surface of the eye, which was developed together with Sintetica. The gel is patent-protected until 2038 and represents the first branded ocular anesthetic approved in over a decade...
5 Retail Stocks to Consider amid High Inflation
As inflation runs hot, investors are looking for solid stocks that can perform relatively well during tough times. The five retail stocks mentioned in this article could help investors fight inflation, and analysts see solid upside potential for each one. U.S. stocks have been presenting major headwinds for investors throughout...
Here’s Why BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Slipped Post Q2 Numbers
BlackBerry’s bottom line came in ahead of analysts’ estimates. However, the slowdown in the Cybersecurity business and macroeconomic weakness weighed on BlackBerry stock. Software company BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSE:BB) announced Q2 financials wherein its bottom line came in ahead of analysts’ consensus. However, the slowdown in its cybersecurity business, supply constraints in North America and Europe, and overall macro weakness weighed on BlackBerry stock.
Investors Fret Over Peloton’s (NASDAQ:PTON) Deal with Dick’s Sporting
Peloton announced a partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods to sell its fitness products at over 100 Dick’s retail stores. However, investors seem to be worried about the potential impact of this deal on the company’s margins. In its latest move to boost sales, at-home fitness equipment maker...
Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) Slides on $5M Public Offering
Shares of fabless integrated circuit design company Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) have continued yesterday’s nosedive in today’s pre-market session after its registered public offering of American Depository shares for gross proceeds of about $5 million. Under the offering, Nano Labs will sell about 2.08 million shares and underwriters have...
Is Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) a Good Stock to Buy?
With about 219% upside potential, Townsquare Media has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about TSQ stock. If penny stocks attract you, then TipRanks’ penny stock screener is a handy tool to find future winners. Leveraging the screener, we came across Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) stock. This penny stock has an Outperform Smart Score rating on TipRanks. Moreover, it has significant upside potential (based on analysts’ average price target), making it an attractive investment for the long term.
This Analyst Got it Right on INSW and TNK Stocks. Every Single Time!
Analyst Peter Christensen is highly optimistic about the stock trajectory of these two shipment service providers. He has a 100% success rate on his recommendations to date. Analyst Peter Christensen of Cleaves Securities boasts a 100% success rate for his picks on these two industrial goods stocks. New York-based International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) and Vancouver, Canada-based Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products.
What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. The SEC has charged 16 Wall Street firms, including Bank of America (BAC), Barclays (BCS), and Citi (C), with widespread recordkeeping failures [more]. Apple (AAPL) is pulling back from its iPhone production...
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Abandons Canadian Brick-and-Mortar Stores
Canopy Growth sells off several stores for an undisclosed amount. Getting the stores off the balance sheet is a good move, but there’s not many reasons to recommend this company for investment. If Canopy Growth shares (NASDAQ:CGC) (TSE:WEED) seem a bit unsettled right now, it’s largely connected to the...
Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) Stock Drops After Analysts Cut Price Target
BABA shares dropped 2.4% yesterday following downward price revisions by many Wall Street analysts. Chinese technology giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) shares dropped 2.4% yesterday following price cuts by various wall street analysts. JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Alex Yao slashed his price target for Alibaba Group stock to $135 (70.76%...
Mind Medicine Stock (NASDAQ:MNMD): Investors Just Got a Dose of Reality
Mind Medicine may seem like a high-conviction wager on the emerging psychedelics market. However, cautious investors should consider the implications of a ballooning pool of circulating shares – and the company’s desperation in resorting to a quick-and-dirty capital-raising tactic. At first glance, Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) might look like...
Customer Sues MGM’s (NYSE:MGM) BetMGM for Allegedly Bribing Him to Cover Glitches
A BetMGM customer has filed a lawsuit accusing the leading sports betting and online gaming operator of bribing him with free credits to prevent him from reporting game glitches to regulators. A customer of BetMGM has sued the sports betting and online gaming operator for inducing him to cover up...
Saga shares nosedive after the company trims its profit guidance
Insurance and travel company Saga’s shares went down by almost 24% yesterday as rising inflation hit company profits. Insurance and travel giant Saga (GB:SAGA) warned that underlying profits will be lower than earlier predictions, writing down the value of its insurance division by £269 million – and shares plunged 24% on the news.
Bernstein IT hardware analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
IT Hardware & Electric Vehicles Analyst Sacconaghi discusses Apple and where the company is heading on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on October 3 at 11 am. Webcast Link. See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Shoots Up After Completion of First Vehicle
Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) stock shot up in pre-market trading on Friday as the electric vehicle company manufactured its first production verification vehicle at its Bicester facility in the UK. The company is also in discussions to raise capital to manufacture and sell its products in the United States, according to a Bloomberg report.
Cineworld approached by rival Cineplex for merger in wake of bankruptcy
The problems for the British cinema company Cineworld seem to be never-ending. Weeks after Cineworld (GB:CINE) filed for bankruptcy in the U.S., its Canadian competitor Cineplex (TSE:CGX) has approached the cinema chain for a merger deal. Cineplex is considering striking a deal to merge with Cineworld’s U.S. division, Regal Entertainment....
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock: AI Day 2 and Musk’s Shenanigans
Tesla stock is under the radar with a couple of interesting events taking place Tesla’s AI Day 2, Q3 delivery updates, and Musk’s ongoing battles, all of these are steering TSLA stock’s trajectory in the short run. Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) co-founder and CEO Elon...
