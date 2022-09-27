ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed

----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
NFL

Sunday night's game between Chiefs, Buccaneers will be played as scheduled in Tampa

Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers will be played in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled, the NFL confirmed Thursday. The location of Sunday's game had been in doubt as Hurricane Ian forced the Buccaneers to practice in Miami this week as the storm hit the western Florida coast. The Buccaneers announced Thursday that the Tampa area was spared "the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm" and the team had informed the league it was ready to host Sunday Night Football.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Jacksonville, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
NFL

MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+

Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
NFL

RB Index, Week 4: Three NFL teams being held back by lackluster run games

We're officially in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, which means we have enough information to decipher what teams are -- as well as what they aren't. It's not surprising that the Browns, Giants and Eagles are thriving on the ground. Those squads, which all rank in the top seven in rushing yards this season, have the personnel and scheme to dominate.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Eagles#American Football#Mvp#The Cincinnati Bengals#The New York Jets
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 4 sleepers

And just like that, the first three weeks of the season are gone. While there's still plenty of time to go until the fantasy playoffs begin, we've seen (and hopefully learned) enough to form some general opinions of the guys on our roster. At this point in the season, the general state of our union is ... panic. If you've got one of the top three quarterbacks or Cooper Kupp, you're enjoying life. Just about everyone else has left something to be desired.
NFL
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Tyreek Hill's revenge

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, break down the Week 4 matchups and play Fantasy Thirst Traps. And answer the...
NFL
NFL

Where have all of the NFL points gone?

Through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the league has seen historic comebacks, two surprise undefeated teams and more tight games than ever before. Despite the excitement, this season's games are averaging only 42.1 points per game, a 5.0 points-per-game drop over the first three weeks of the 2021 season and lower than any season since 2010.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL

Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffered torn ACL vs. Cowboys

The Giants' receiving corps took a hit in Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL during the game and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, head coach Brian Daboll announced Tuesday. "He's a tremendous person," Daboll said. "I feel terrible for him."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott dealing with swelling, no timeline to start throwing

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had stitches removed from his surgically repaired right thumb on Monday, but he won't start throwing immediately. "He still has some swelling that he has to deal with," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "Once he gets past the swelling and the strengthening stage, then he'll get to the point where he'll be able to throw. He'll be dealing with more rehab this week and hopefully we'll get the swelling and the strength where it needs to be. But I do not have a timeline on when he'll start throwing."
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy