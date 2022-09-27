Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
NFL
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 'Coming off the bus, I see swag'
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel respects Joe Burrow's drip. Asked Tuesday what he sees watching the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, McDaniel noted Burrow's swag before turning to on-field analysis. "Well, coming off the bus, I see swag. And then on the field -- which yeah, I have a sound place...
NFL
Sunday night's game between Chiefs, Buccaneers will be played as scheduled in Tampa
Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers will be played in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled, the NFL confirmed Thursday. The location of Sunday's game had been in doubt as Hurricane Ian forced the Buccaneers to practice in Miami this week as the storm hit the western Florida coast. The Buccaneers announced Thursday that the Tampa area was spared "the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm" and the team had informed the league it was ready to host Sunday Night Football.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 4: What does it take to step into the starting role as a QB2?
The backup quarterback has been at the forefront of the 2022 NFL season so far. This includes Jacoby Brissett in Cleveland, Joe Flacco in New York and Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco. But perhaps no backup has been as good as Cooper Rush in Dallas. Stepping in for Dak Prescott,...
NFL
MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+
Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Kickers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
RB Index, Week 4: Three NFL teams being held back by lackluster run games
We're officially in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, which means we have enough information to decipher what teams are -- as well as what they aren't. It's not surprising that the Browns, Giants and Eagles are thriving on the ground. Those squads, which all rank in the top seven in rushing yards this season, have the personnel and scheme to dominate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 4 sleepers
And just like that, the first three weeks of the season are gone. While there's still plenty of time to go until the fantasy playoffs begin, we've seen (and hopefully learned) enough to form some general opinions of the guys on our roster. At this point in the season, the general state of our union is ... panic. If you've got one of the top three quarterbacks or Cooper Kupp, you're enjoying life. Just about everyone else has left something to be desired.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Eagles claim No. 1 spot; Titans, Cowboys and Jaguars fly up the board
Last week, the Bills felt like a juggernaut that had transcended the accepted bounds of the NFL Power Rankings. Seven days later, they can't even call the No. 1 spot their own. Such is life in the NFL, where everything is temporary and nothing is what it seems. Yesterday's Bills...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Tyreek Hill's revenge
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, break down the Week 4 matchups and play Fantasy Thirst Traps. And answer the...
NFL
Where have all of the NFL points gone?
Through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the league has seen historic comebacks, two surprise undefeated teams and more tight games than ever before. Despite the excitement, this season's games are averaging only 42.1 points per game, a 5.0 points-per-game drop over the first three weeks of the 2021 season and lower than any season since 2010.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
NFL QB Index, Week 4: Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson coming for No. 1 spot; Russell Wilson tumbles
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 3 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 4. 2022 stats: 3 games | 71.2 pct | 1,014 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 9 pass TD | 2 INT | 113 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 3 fumbles.
NFL
Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffered torn ACL vs. Cowboys
The Giants' receiving corps took a hit in Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL during the game and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, head coach Brian Daboll announced Tuesday. "He's a tremendous person," Daboll said. "I feel terrible for him."
NFL
Dolphins used 12 offensive players while practicing at University of Cincinnati to fool onlookers
A number of clips from the Miami Dolphins' Wednesday practice at the University of Cincinnati circulated online in the past 24 hours, raising questions about whether there was a breach in security or their plan for tonight's game against the Bengals had been exposed. Evidently, the Dolphins were aware they...
NFL
NFL says every indication is concussion protocol was followed with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
The NFL confirmed on Wednesday that a review is ongoing into whether the Dolphins followed the league's concussion protocol Sunday when examining a possible head injury for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and said that every indication is that the protocol was followed. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that the NFLPA...
NFL
Chargers DE Joey Bosa (groin) to undergo surgery, placed on injured reserve
The Chargers' bad luck got slightly worse with the Wednesday announcement Joey Bosa will undergo surgery on his injured groin and has been placed on injured reserve. Coach Brandon Staley informed media members of the plan for Bosa, shortly before a team announcement made the trip to IR official on Wednesday afternoon.
NFL
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott dealing with swelling, no timeline to start throwing
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had stitches removed from his surgically repaired right thumb on Monday, but he won't start throwing immediately. "He still has some swelling that he has to deal with," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "Once he gets past the swelling and the strengthening stage, then he'll get to the point where he'll be able to throw. He'll be dealing with more rehab this week and hopefully we'll get the swelling and the strength where it needs to be. But I do not have a timeline on when he'll start throwing."
NFL
NFL says Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium is contingency site for Chiefs-Buccaneers
NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller said Wednesday that the Buccaneers' scheduled game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night is still on track to be held in Tampa, but contingencies are being made. Miller said that the NFL is in contact with local authorities on the...
NFL
Players selected to 'Pro Bowl Games' will be required to attend barring a medical issue
The NFL's changes to the Pro Bowl called for an amended agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association. The biggest notable point agreed to by the NFL and NFLPA: Players selected for The Pro Bowl Games will be required to attend, barring a medical issue, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
Comments / 0