Providence, RI

Brown Daily Herald

Brown Athletics introduces ‘Brown Hype Squad’ to promote home games

If you have been to a recent Brown home game and noticed people with red wigs, megaphones and colorful costumes, you’ve met the Brown Hype Squad. The new Excellence in Brown Athletics Initiative has aimed at improving numerous facets of Brown University Athletics, both on and off the field. In an effort to increase fan attendance and participation at home games, a group of student athletes decided to found the “Brown Hype Squad.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Brett Smiley talks zoning, off-campus students at Ward 1 meeting

Brett Smiley, the next mayor of Providence, spoke with about 60 residents of Ward 1 in a community Zoom call Wednesday evening. He answered questions ranging from flooding infrastructure in Providence to rent control. Smiley also said he was looking forward to working with his former opponents Nirva LaFortune MA’19, Ward 3 Providence city councilwoman, and Gonzalo Cuervo, former deputy secretary of state and former chief of staff to R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Picozzi removed from leadership role after alleged slur

LINCOLN – Lincoln School Committee member John Picozzi has been removed as co-chairperson of the committee overseeing Lincoln’s new Physical Education Center following allegations that he used a homophobic slur in a recent altercation on the Ferguson Field. Picozzi adamantly denies the allegations, saying he’s hurt by some...
LINCOLN, RI
mybackyardnews.com

BISHOP FEEHAN HONORS DIANE LAMONTAGNE

Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award given to Donna Lamontagne. Photo: Donna Lamontagne receives Bishop Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award from school president Tim Sullivan ’87 (right) and Board of Trustees chair Joe Kurtzer (left) at Feehan’s President’s Leadership Society reception on September 22. Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award...
ATTLEBORO, MA
NECN

Will Tropical Storm Ian Impact New England? Here's What to Expect

We’ve enjoyed a day with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 60s, and only a few high clouds linger in and persist south. With a high-pressure dome dominating over New England, temperatures will cool down Thursday night to reach lows in the 40s south and 30s north. A...
Brown Daily Herald

Saturday’s WaterFire honors Rhode Island educators

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, WaterFire is back in full-force. Last Saturday’s lighting, which was attended by between 30,000 and 50,000 people, celebrated local educators and was supported by the Rhode Island Department of Education. “WaterFire’s mission is to build community through art,”...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Two men shot at Central Falls basketball court

(WJAR) — Central Falls police said two men were shot at the basketball court at Francis L Corrigan Sports Complex Monday evening. Maj. Craig Horton said both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said there are one or two suspects. They have not found...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Indy to regain funding after temporary freeze

On Thursday, Jane Wang ’24, managing editor of the College Hill Independent, received a call from the paper’s printer. Their funding had been frozen, and Wang had no idea why. The Indy was one of six student groups that have temporarily lost funding from the Student Activities Office...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Facilities, libraries, dining employees ratify new labor contracts with Brown

Three staff bargaining units on campus — facilities, libraries and dining services — reached agreements with the University on new contracts that will extend into fall 2024, according to union representatives and Marie Williams, vice president for human resources. Contracts for those three unions, as well as public...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Teen Girl Survives Rogue Tire In Cranston

A freak accident and some scary times for a young girl walking home from school. A thirteen-year-old girl suffered serious injuries, including a concussion, when she was hit by a rogue tire in Cranston on Tuesday. A pickup truck reportedly lost the tire while it was being driven on Dyer...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases

(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
MIDDLETOWN, RI

