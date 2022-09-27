If you have been to a recent Brown home game and noticed people with red wigs, megaphones and colorful costumes, you’ve met the Brown Hype Squad. The new Excellence in Brown Athletics Initiative has aimed at improving numerous facets of Brown University Athletics, both on and off the field. In an effort to increase fan attendance and participation at home games, a group of student athletes decided to found the “Brown Hype Squad.”

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 9 HOURS AGO