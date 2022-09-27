Read full article on original website
Brown Daily Herald
Brown Athletics introduces ‘Brown Hype Squad’ to promote home games
If you have been to a recent Brown home game and noticed people with red wigs, megaphones and colorful costumes, you’ve met the Brown Hype Squad. The new Excellence in Brown Athletics Initiative has aimed at improving numerous facets of Brown University Athletics, both on and off the field. In an effort to increase fan attendance and participation at home games, a group of student athletes decided to found the “Brown Hype Squad.”
ABC6.com
How would Southern New England hurricane barriers hold up against Hurricane Ian?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island has seen its fair share of historic hurricanes. After the deadly hurricanes of 1938, 1944, and Carol of 1954, the Army Corp of Engineers built the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier for protection from catastrophic storm surge.
Bob Huggins Shares His Perspective on Joe Mazzulla Becoming Celtics Interim Head Coach
As a star point guard at West Virginia, Joe Mazzulla helped the Mountaineers win the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) title as a freshman in 2007. As a redshirt junior, the team made him a captain, and the Johnston, Rhode Island native, helped lead them to an appearance in the Final Four. ...
Brown Daily Herald
Brett Smiley talks zoning, off-campus students at Ward 1 meeting
Brett Smiley, the next mayor of Providence, spoke with about 60 residents of Ward 1 in a community Zoom call Wednesday evening. He answered questions ranging from flooding infrastructure in Providence to rent control. Smiley also said he was looking forward to working with his former opponents Nirva LaFortune MA’19, Ward 3 Providence city councilwoman, and Gonzalo Cuervo, former deputy secretary of state and former chief of staff to R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea.
Brown Daily Herald
Brown-RISD dual degree student’s upcycling project Missing Button partners with Brown Bookstore
This fall, the Brown Bookstore is partnering with Missing Button, an upcycling project led by Brown and Rhode Island School of Design students. Missing Button announced the collaboration in an Instagram post on Sept. 18, when they revealed that they would begin selling online to alums on Sept. 22 and in stores over Family Weekend on Oct. 21.
Gov hopeful Kalus signed doc designating RI house her ‘second home’
The Republican nominee has faced questions about the depths of her ties to Rhode Island as she seeks to unseat incumbent Democrat Dan McKee.
Valley Breeze
Picozzi removed from leadership role after alleged slur
LINCOLN – Lincoln School Committee member John Picozzi has been removed as co-chairperson of the committee overseeing Lincoln’s new Physical Education Center following allegations that he used a homophobic slur in a recent altercation on the Ferguson Field. Picozzi adamantly denies the allegations, saying he’s hurt by some...
mybackyardnews.com
BISHOP FEEHAN HONORS DIANE LAMONTAGNE
Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award given to Donna Lamontagne. Photo: Donna Lamontagne receives Bishop Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award from school president Tim Sullivan ’87 (right) and Board of Trustees chair Joe Kurtzer (left) at Feehan’s President’s Leadership Society reception on September 22. Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award...
NECN
Will Tropical Storm Ian Impact New England? Here's What to Expect
We’ve enjoyed a day with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 60s, and only a few high clouds linger in and persist south. With a high-pressure dome dominating over New England, temperatures will cool down Thursday night to reach lows in the 40s south and 30s north. A...
Brown Daily Herald
Saturday’s WaterFire honors Rhode Island educators
For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, WaterFire is back in full-force. Last Saturday’s lighting, which was attended by between 30,000 and 50,000 people, celebrated local educators and was supported by the Rhode Island Department of Education. “WaterFire’s mission is to build community through art,”...
Turnto10.com
Two men shot at Central Falls basketball court
(WJAR) — Central Falls police said two men were shot at the basketball court at Francis L Corrigan Sports Complex Monday evening. Maj. Craig Horton said both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said there are one or two suspects. They have not found...
ABC6.com
Attention vintage thrift fans: Large thrift event in Providence this weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little City Thrifty vintage market is holding an event this Saturday and Sunday. In March of 2022, the vintage market sold out this event. Over 80 vendors will sell special curated pieces from previously loved furniture to clothing and jewelry. Some vendors attending include:. Carmen...
Brown Daily Herald
Indy to regain funding after temporary freeze
On Thursday, Jane Wang ’24, managing editor of the College Hill Independent, received a call from the paper’s printer. Their funding had been frozen, and Wang had no idea why. The Indy was one of six student groups that have temporarily lost funding from the Student Activities Office...
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
Brown Daily Herald
Facilities, libraries, dining employees ratify new labor contracts with Brown
Three staff bargaining units on campus — facilities, libraries and dining services — reached agreements with the University on new contracts that will extend into fall 2024, according to union representatives and Marie Williams, vice president for human resources. Contracts for those three unions, as well as public...
After quiet start, hurricane season is heating up
Hurricane Fiona is making its way to the Canadian Maritimes as it merges with a frontal boundary that brought storms and rough surf to the East Coast on Thursday.
ABC6.com
Coffee shop owned by local ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ contestants to host watch party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Audrey’s, owned by Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti of “Bachelor in Paradise,” will host a watch party for season 8. The premier will be displayed on large projectors at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday with the option to buy cocktails and food.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million, $25,000 a year for life prizes won Monday
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player walked away with $25,000 a year for life after winning a “Lucky for Life” prize Monday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Convenience in Braintree. A few other large prizes were also won Monday. There was a $1 million...
iheart.com
Teen Girl Survives Rogue Tire In Cranston
A freak accident and some scary times for a young girl walking home from school. A thirteen-year-old girl suffered serious injuries, including a concussion, when she was hit by a rogue tire in Cranston on Tuesday. A pickup truck reportedly lost the tire while it was being driven on Dyer...
Turnto10.com
Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases
(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
