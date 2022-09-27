Read full article on original website
LIVE COVERAGE: Ian regains hurricane strength as it closes in on South Carolina after battering Florida
Ian has regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph. It was centered about 240 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph. Ian made...
NotedDC — Hurricane Ian brings DeSantis, Biden together
President Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are putting aside their rocky relationship to aid the millions of people affected by Hurricane Ian’s devastation after it made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon. Images of flattened buildings, flooded homes and drivers caught in head-tall waters in the wake of the storm have dominated media attention...
When will Hurricane Ian reach Florida?
More than 2 million people are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida, and officials are warning residents to leave before conditions worsen. The storm’s center was located in the Gulf of Mexico about 200 miles southwest of Punta Gorda, Fla., and moving north at 10 miles per hour as of 7 p.m....
Hurricane Ian upgraded to category 4 storm as it bears down on Florida
Electricity grid collapses in Cuba after hurricane passes through, as 2.5 million people in Florida ordered to evacuate. Residents in Florida were bracing on Wednesday morning for the landfall of a storm that had strengthened overnight into a category 4 hurricane and left Cuba without power after the entire country’s electricity grid collapsed in its wake.
Unprecedented: Ian's storm surge is setting records
Hurricane Ian is bearing down on the Gulf Coast of Florida as one of the strongest storms on record for the area. Its storm surge could be unlike anything seen there as the eye comes ashore, and forecasters are warning that Ian's intense rainfall -- which is expected to continue across the peninsula through Thursday, could lead to life-threatening floods.
Biden speaks with DeSantis about Hurricane Ian
President Biden spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday evening, shortly after the governor said during a press conference that Biden had not yet called to discuss Hurricane Ian. “President Biden spoke this evening with Governor DeSantis of Florida to discuss the steps the Federal government is taking to help Florida prepare for...
January 6 committee postpones Wednesday hearing over hurricane – as it happened
Panel cites threat of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, and says the ‘investigation goes forward’. As the January 6 committee enters what is likely to be the home stretch of its investigation, a new poll has found it hasn’t meaningfully shifted beliefs about what happened that day.
Oz closes on Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania Senate poll
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) has a 4-point edge over Republican candidate Mehmet Oz in the state's Senate race, according to a new Fox News survey. The poll found 45 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters said they’d vote for Fetterman if the Senate election was held today, compared with 41 percent for Oz. Eleven percent of...
