SEWANEE, Tenn. - Announced by head coach Merritt Yackey, Kaitlin Bradley has been added as an assistant coach for the University of the South softball program. "We are extremely pleased that Kaitlin has joined the softball coaching staff at Sewanee. She possesses a great passion for the game and will bring energy and enthusiasm to our program. I am confident in her abilities and know she will be a great fit for our student athletes as a mentor and teacher," said Yackey.

SEWANEE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO