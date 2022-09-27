Read full article on original website
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
The US Navy keeps finding traces of jet fuel in the water on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, even after it thought the water was safe
The USS Nimitz has been connected to San Diego's water supply, which "continues to provide fresh water to the crew that has been tested safe for use."
Johns Hopkins doctor and Army doctor spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. soldiers' medical info to Russia
The Justice Department on Thursday accused an Army doctor and a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist of conspiring to provide the Russian government with medical information about U.S. soldiers and their relatives. The indictment names Jamie Lee Henry, an Army major at Fort Bragg who had a secret security clearance, and Henry’s...
🎥.White House: U.S. facing urgent, nutrition-related health crisis
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday his administration's goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by the end of the decade was ambitious but doable, if only the nation would work together toward achieving it. (click below to watch the President's remarks) “I know we can do...
🎥.Biden warns oil industry: Don't raise gas prices due to hurricane
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian lashed Florida’s southwest coast. (Click below to watch the President's statement) “Do not, let me repeat, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices...
Swedes don't know if pipeline ruptures damaged power cable
Swedish officials don't yet know if an undersea power cable that runs between Sweden and Poland was damaged when the Nord Stream gas pipelines ruptured from what Western and Russian officials both claimed was intentional tampering
Hundreds Rescued in Florida as Carolinas Brace for Hurricane Ian
Rescue crews are desperately attempting to reach stranded people in Florida on Friday after Hurricane Ian wrought devastation across the state as the Carolinas braced for the onslaught of the historic storm.Ian left widespread flooding, catastrophic infrastructure damage, and an as yet unknown number of people dead after it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon as one of the most powerful storms in American history.At a news conference Thursday night, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the death toll was too early to confirm. “We fully expect to have mortality from this hurricane,” he said. He added that at least 700...
Spanish police seize smuggled baby eels worth £237,000
Spanish police have arrested 29 people after seizing 180kg of critically endangered young European eels with a black market value of €270,000 (£237,000). The Guardia Civil said the operation, carried out in collaboration with Europol, had also led to 20 arrests elsewhere in Europe. The elvers, or glass...
