ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona abortion clinics send women to other states

By JONATHAN J. COOPER, TERRY TANG
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EypEu_0iBUYhOJ00

PHOENIX — (AP) — When an Arizona judge ruled last week that prosecutors can resume enforcing a near-total ban on abortion that dates to the Civil War, it fell to the staff at Camelback Family Planning to break the news to the women scheduled for appointments in the coming weeks.

The staff faced “crying, a lot of very, very angry people, denial,” nurse Ashleigh Feiring said Monday. One woman argued, “But I’m only five weeks (along).”

Women seeking abortions across Arizona were forced to find alternatives beyond the state’s borders after the ruling, which clears the way for prosecutors to charge doctors and others who help a woman end a pregnancy unless her life is in danger. The state’s major abortion providers immediately halted procedures and canceled appointments.

Providers in neighboring states, already seeing an increase in traffic from other conservative states that have banned abortion, were preparing to treat some of the 13,000 Arizona patients who get an abortion each year.

Planned Parenthood Arizona on Monday asked Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson to put her ruling on hold pending an appeal, saying it created confusion about the status of the law in Arizona. Lawyers cited conflicts created by the abortion ban dating to 1864, a more recent law banning abortions after 15 weeks, and a variety of other laws regulating the processes and paperwork when terminating pregnancies.

Johnson’s ruling lifted an injunction that was imposed after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision guaranteed a right to abortion in 1973.

At the Camelback Family Planning clinic in central Phoenix, a young woman took off from work Monday afternoon for an appointment to get medicine to help with an abortion. The 20-year-old is afraid she is prone to miscarriage and already miscarried two years ago.

“I don’t want to experience this. I don’t have the time and energy to go through that again,” said the woman, who declined to give her name.

But she never made it past the check-in window. Instead, she got a slip of paper with a website to order medicine by mail and left visibly upset.

She says she never got a call that the ruling by a Tucson judge last Friday effectively voided her ability to get an abortion in Arizona.

“I can guarantee I would not have wasted my time leaving work early and losing money to come here,” the woman said. “I need to get it done —regardless if that’s going to a different state or going across the border. It just sucks that this is the last resort for people.”

The doctors and nurses at Camelback Family Planning had an inkling last week that a court decision on abortion could come down. But they thought it would be a ban on abortions after 15 weeks into pregnancy. So, several of the abortions performed last week were for patients over 20 weeks along.

“We cleared our schedule to do as many of those later-term ones,” said Feiring, the nurse. So they postponed some patients less farther along until this week.

Feiring and other staff at the Phoenix clinic are letting patients know the clinic is still available to do follow-up abortion care. They refer them to websites and organizations that help with abortion access.

Planned Parenthood has patient navigators who work with women seeking abortions to find an affiliate in a state where abortion is legal, and to help with money and logistics, said Brittany Fonteno, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona. Many Arizona patients are getting abortions in California, Nevada, New Mexico and Colorado.

“This is really a traumatic experience, to be told that one day a basic health care procedure is available to you and then out of the blue the next day it’s been stripped away from you and has the potential to completely alter the course of your life,” Fonteno said.

In California, the second-largest Planned Parenthood affiliate in the country says it is considering opening a new health center in part because of an expected increase in patients from Arizona and other states.

Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino counties operates nine health centers in Southern California that catered to 250,000 medical visits last year – largely for services other than abortion, like cancer screenings and birth control, according to Nichole Ramirez, the group’s senior vice president for communications.

The group started preparing for an influx of patients from other states last year by hiring more providers, offering more abortion appointment slots and helping patients pay for things like gas, hotel rooms and plane tickets.

“We knew this was going to happen slowly, in a way, as state by state has been banning abortion,” Ramirez said. “The number is going to continue to increase.”

California is already seeing evidence of an increase in abortion patients coming from other states. Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new website – abortion.ca.gov – that promotes all of the state’s abortion services, including a list of clinics and information about state laws.

On Monday, the Governor’s Office said the website – while not tracking and storing people’s personal information -- had seen an increase in out-of-state page views, with about 58% of traffic coming from people in other states. That increase comes after Newsom used some of his campaign money to pay for billboards in seven conservative states to promote the website.

Meanwhile, a California Access Reproductive Justice – a nonprofit that helps people pay for the logistics of getting an abortion – said 10 of the 63 people it helped in August were from Arizona.

Shannon Brewer, director of Las Cruces Women’s Health Organization that operates an abortion clinic in southern New Mexico, says she anticipates a surge in inquiries about abortion services from residents of Arizona, a two-hour drive away at minimum. The clinic already received nearly a dozen queries Monday from people in Arizona.

Brewer previously operated the abortion clinic in Jackson, Mississippi, that was at the center of the Dodds v Jackson Women’s Health decision that took away women’s constitutional protection for access to abortions nationwide. The Mississippi clinic has closed, while the like-named clinic in New Mexico has treated about 100 abortion patients during its first six weeks in operation.

“The majority of our calls are from out-of-state, mostly Texas. The majority of our patients are from Texas,” Brewer said Monday. “I expect the same thing” from Arizona.

Most abortion procedures remain legal in New Mexico, where state lawmakers in 2021 repealed a dormant 1969 statute that outlawed most abortion procedures as felonies to ensure access to abortion.

___

Associated Press writer Morgan Lee in Santa Fe, New Mexico, contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. — (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all...
CHARLESTON, SC
WOKV

Albuquerque Starbucks votes to unionize, 1st store in state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — New Mexico is poised to have its first unionized Starbucks store, organizers say. A majority of rank-and-file workers at an Albuquerque location of the Seattle coffee giant voted in favor of unionizing Thursday, said Starbucks Workers United, the group seeking to organize U.S. Starbucks stores. The vote was 10-7 for a union.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
State
Nevada State
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
WOKV

Storm-battered Florida businesses face arduous rebuilding

Walt Disney World and other tourist attractions in central Florida appeared to have avoided severe damage from Hurricane Ian. But many businesses on the state's southwestern coast were hammered and face a long rebuilding process. In Fort Myers, video posted on social media showed the Times Square, a colorful area...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Civil rights lawyer John Burris confronts police narratives

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — Before John Burris became the go-to lawyer for Northern California families grieving a loved one killed by police, the civil rights legend was a child suspicious of the Santa Claus narrative. He didn't understand why Santa was white. He was confused by Santa's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California

IDYLLWILD, Calif. — (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around...
NFL
WOKV

Hurricane Ian: Storm churns toward Carolina coast (live updates)

Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday afternoon and is taking aim at the coast of South Carolina with an expected third landfall on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Meanwhile, Floridians were assessing the damage after the storm made landfall Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
WOKV

TikTok politics: Candidates turn to it 'for better or worse'

Wade Herring didn't know the teenage voter who approached him at a restaurant over the weekend. But she knew Herring, a Democrat running for Congress in Georgia, from his campaign videos on TikTok. To Herring, a 63-year-old Savannah attorney, it was proof of TikTok's precision-guided ability to reach young voters...
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

Hurricane Ian: Reopenings in NE Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Buses: Jacksonville Transportation Authority will restart regular bus service by noon on Friday, September 30. Bus routes, First Coast Flyer, and Express Select services will operate on regular schedules. Customers are encouraged to visit https://www.jtafla.com/media-center/service-alerts/ or contact Customer Service to learn of any detours before heading out.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Study finds that climate change added 10% to Ian's rainfall

Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm shows. Thursday's research, which is not peer-reviewed, compared peak rainfall rates during the real storm to about 20 different computer scenarios of a model with Hurricane Ian's characteristics slamming into the Sunshine State in a world with no human-caused climate change.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Abortion Clinics#Camelback Family Planning#Planned Parenthood
WOKV

Man plays the same numbers 200 times -- and wins $1M in Virginia Lottery

A Virginia man decided to play his birth month and year in a Pick 4 promotion -- 200 times for one drawing. And when those numbers came up, he found himself $1 million richer. Al Ghaemi, 57, a retired real estate investor from Alexandria, played the 0-2-6-5 numbers 200 times for the Sept. 6 drawing in the Virginia Lottery, lottery officials said in a news release. When those numbers were drawn, each of his tickets won the game’s top prize of $5,000, giving him a cool million.
VIRGINIA STATE
WOKV

Xiyu Lin makes late eagle to take LPGA lead in Texas

THE COLONY, Texas — (AP) — Xiyu Lin of China made a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 17th hole Thursday that sent her to a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead in The Ascendant LPGA. The late eagle from Lin, twice a runner-up on the LPGA Tour...
TEXAS STATE
WOKV

Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

SEATTLE — (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn't yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
SEATTLE, WA
WOKV

Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
WOKV

Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
VALDOSTA, GA
WOKV

Hurricane Ian: Photos, videos capture devastation in Florida

Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and devastating storm surge to parts of the Florida Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center. First responders, news organizations and other social media users are sharing photos and videos of the devastation. Here are...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Hurricane Ian: Northeast Florida shelter information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, some parts of our area are opening up shelters. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
91K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy