About 70% of dogs at Franklin County shelter have respiratory infection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dogs up for adoption on the north side of Columbus have been plagued by an outbreak of respiratory infections. About 70% of dogs at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center have been diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection, a disease that has become more prevalent among the four-legged animals […]
Here’s Why Columbus Ohio Was Once Called “Test City, USA”
This is not what I expected to learn when binge-watching the new Victoria's Secret documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. The documentary, by the way, is incredibly eye-opening, especially for us millennial ladies who had to survive the size 00 era of fashion. However, aside from the often horrifying revelations throughout the series, one fact about the city of Columbus, Ohio caught my attention.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
cwcolumbus.com
'I picked the wrong hurricane to stay for,' Central Ohio natives hunker down for Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, but it's sending shockwaves across the nation. Central Ohioans who are now living in Florida are battling a whole different type of severe weather. "We’re used to knowing a blizzard is coming, so you go, stock up for...
cwcolumbus.com
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
Adopt this middle-aged dog for $18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before. She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young […]
4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
Mount Vernon News
New adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Columbus to replace Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital under development and scheduled to open in 2025
A new adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Columbus is currently under development. According to a press release, Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center has partnered with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS) to develop an 86,000 square foot 80-bed adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Columbus specializing in treating stroke, brain and spinal cord injuries. The new facility is replacing the 60-bed Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital and will be located at Taylor Ave.in the vicinity of the Ohio State East Hospital.
cwcolumbus.com
Jewish hotel clerk files state complaint after she was fired from Hilliard area business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A hotel desk clerk said her faith means everything to her. Rashieda Angus is speaking out after she said she was fired for wearing Jewish head coverings and asking to be off for Jewish holidays and Saturday Sabbath. Angus said she made her Jewish faith...
Jezebel
At Least 2 More Underage Rape Victims, 2 Pregnant Cancer Patients Denied Abortions in Ohio
Providers say the cancer patients had to pause their chemotherapy after being denied abortions because they were pregnant. All eyes were on Ohio in July when news broke that a 10-year-old rape victim had been forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Now a new affidavit filed to challenge Ohio’s ban (currently paused until Oct. 12) shows the child wasn’t alone: There are at least two other cases of minors who were impregnated by rape being denied abortion care, according to abortion providers in the state, as well as two documented cases of pregnant cancer patients who couldn’t get abortions and thus couldn’t receive chemotherapy.
Gun found in student’s backpack at west Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were called to an elementary school on the west side of Columbus Thursday morning after reports of a gun on school grounds. Columbus police say officers went to Westgate Alternative Elementary school and found a gun in a student’s backpack just before 10:00 a.m. There is no information on if […]
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
Video shows man throwing food, drinks at restaurant employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man whom they said was seen on surveillance video throwing food, drinks and other objects at restaurant employees. On Monday, the Westerville Police Department shared a video on Twitter showing an altercation between a customer and an employee at a GENJIGO restaurant. The video, dated Sept. 21, shows a man talking to an employee before grabbing food and throwing it at the employee. The man can also be seen grabbing bottles from a display and throwing them at the employee.
Crash involving food truck prompts lane closures on SR-315
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A crash involving a food truck prompted a closure of the northbound lanes of state Route 315 on Thursday afternoon. The Columbus Division of Police was dispatched to the crash on SR-315 between West Henderson and Bethel roads around 2:30 p.m. A portion of the roadway was closed while the scene was being cleared.
‘He was my heart' Family mourns loss of man killed in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family is mourning the loss of Trevor Seymour, 52, who was killed in a shooting near an east Columbus motorcycle club Saturday night. “He was a superstar. And I always felt that way about him, like he was my superstar. When I tell you he was the life of the party, that was my uncle, I’m telling you,” said Keyshawn Pitts, Seymour’s niece.
Food and bottles fly at workers in Ohio restaurant assault
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Food and soda bottles flew in a Westerville hibachi restaurant when a man attacked store employees before fighting another bystander near him, video from the restaurant security camera showed. Westerville police released both a security camera photo of the suspect, as well a video of the Sept. 21 incident at Genjigo […]
columbusnavigator.com
Why Are People In Columbus Sitting In Rooms Full Of Salt?
For millennia, halotherapy has been used by people to treat a slew of different conditions, including anxiety. “Just sit back and relax. Breathe. Let your mind drift.”. A soothing voice says this over a recording. I lay back, reclined on a zero gravity chair. Strings of lights blink softly above...
Fire destroys second floor of Hilltop home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire has destroyed the second floor of a house in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Hilltop area of Columbus. According to Columbus Division of Fire, no-one was home at the time when the fire broke out in the 400 block of Hilltonia Avenue. Investigators have been called […]
