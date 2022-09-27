Read full article on original website
Why talent wasn’t enough for White Sox
CHICAGO -- I was wrong. Those three words are easy for me to write because I rarely, if ever, make a mistake. (Pause for those who know me to stop laughing. Or those who don’t know me. Or those who will know me.) But in my Newsletter from Sept....
King clutch: Alfaro's 5th(!) walk-off pushes Padres closer to WC clinch
SAN DIEGO – This time, Jorge Alfaro didn’t even have to swing. The Padres’ walk-off king simply watched Craig Kimbrel’s 3-2 fastball tail several inches off the outside corner of the plate. He turned to the home dugout in stunned disbelief. Sure, Alfaro had already set a franchise record with four walk-off plate appearances in a single season. But, well, the “walking” part is not exactly Alfaro’s specialty.
Double-A Somerset crowned by Martian's power, no-hitter
It's truly the Yankees Universe right now. On the same night that the baseball world was mesmerized by Aaron Judge's 61st home run in Toronto, a pair of Yankees top prospects were making history in New Jersey. Jasson Domínguez and Randy Vasquez put forth the best performances of their careers...
Abrams tallies first career walk off against hometown team
WASHINGTON -- CJ Abrams grew up watching the Braves as a baseball standout in suburban Atlanta. On Wednesday night, the rookie shortstop played spoiler against his hometown team with a 10th-inning walk-off single -- the first walk-off hit of his career -- in Washington’s 3-2 victory at Nationals Park.
Miggy's homer wins it, moves him past Yaz on RBI list
DETROIT -- Ten years ago this week, Miguel Cabrera made the late charge that won him a Triple Crown and helped the Tigers capture their second straight AL Central title, both finished off in Kansas City. On Wednesday, he helped the Tigers beat the Royals again in what became a bullpen game after starter Matt Manning was scratched.
Escobar rallies Mets to walk-off, 1-game lead going to Atlanta
NEW YORK -- Eduardo Escobar stood, jersey top unbuttoned, and raised both hands skyward. The Mets’ third baseman was delivering a postgame television interview on the lip of the grass at Citi Field, having just become the first player in franchise history to drive home all of his team’s runs and collect at least five RBIs in a walk-off win. He was asked about the Braves, the Mets’ next opponent.
Altuve honored by Clemente nomination: 'It means a lot to me'
HOUSTON -- There’s hardly a day goes by that Astros second baseman Jose Altuve won’t stop to sign autographs on the road or at Minute Maid Park. And the more popular he’s become through the years because of his performance on the field, the more directions Altuve gets pulled.
Nola thriving in September -- but were past woes just bad luck?
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Aaron Nola swears he feels no differently this September than past Septembers. He is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in four starts this month,...
Robert knows being shut down was 'best decision'
MINNEAPOLIS -- Luis Robert tried to play through the pain in his left hand/wrist. The White Sox center fielder still would like to be out there with his teammates for these final seven regular-season games, despite the preseason American League Central favorites having lost eight straight following an 8-4 setback to the Twins on Wednesday night at Target Field.
Verlander adds to Cy Young resume with another stellar outing
HOUSTON -- Justin Verlander isn’t sure when he’ll have time to look back upon his terrific 2022 season, one that could wind up with him winning his third American League Cy Young Award. Verlander has one start remaining to close his case, but even a hiccup in his final start wouldn’t stain what’s been a remarkable campaign.
Freeman delivers LA's club-record 107th win
SAN DIEGO -- From the start of Spring Training, it was clear this Dodgers team had a chance to be one of the best in franchise history. There was even some chatter that the Dodgers could be historically good. Over the past six months, both of those things have come...
Toronto's closer secures HR ball for Judge
TORONTO -- When the Blue Jays need a closer, they call on Jordan Romano. That’s why when Aaron Judge’s 61st home run ball landed in the home team’s bullpen at Rogers Centre, Romano was the one to deliver it to the Yankees’ side. Bullpen coach Matt...
It's showdown weekend in Atlanta for Mets and Braves
In all the big ways October really does start in baseball this weekend, more at Truist Park in Atlanta than anywhere else when the Mets and Braves are scheduled to play a three-game series that will likely determine which one of them wins the National League East, and which one ends up a Wild Card.
61! Judge ties Maris for all-time AL HR record
TORONTO -- Two slugging right fielders taking their swings in Yankees uniforms 61 years apart, one assigned No. 9 and the other sporting a super-sized No. 99. Roger Maris and Aaron Judge are forever linked as legends of this storied franchise, now the only men in its history to hit 61 home runs in a single season.
Padres' padding in playoff race comes into play
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres’ magic number was four entering play Wednesday. And when a frantic, frenzied day in the National League Wild Card race had finished, the Padres’ magic number was still four. At the very least, the Padres built themselves a cushion with their recent performance....
With Central sealed, Guardians still showing fight
CLEVELAND -- It’s Sept. 28 with a week remaining in the regular season. The Guardians clinched the American League Central title three days ago, and they already know they’ll be hosting a Wild Card Series beginning Oct. 7 against the lowest Wild Card seed. And yet, Cleveland hasn’t come close to backing off the pedal.
Cards' Gómez claims Minor League HR crown
From free agent to this season's Minor League Baseball home run king. It's been quite a year for Moisés Gómez. With the Triple-A season coming to a close, the No. 30 Cardinals prospect launched 39 homers to claim the Joe Bauman Award, given annually to the top home run hitter in the Minors.
Cards have expectation of winning the World Series
MILWAUKEE -- As much as the Cardinals wanted to clinch the National League Central title for retiring legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina and aging pitcher Adam Wainwright, they wanted it just as badly for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado. It was at a team dinner Monday night in Milwaukee...
Phils' grip on WC spot tenuous after 4th straight loss
CHICAGO -- Following Tuesday’s loss, Bryce Harper acknowledged that the Phillies needed to play better down the stretch. They still controlled their own destiny despite having lost eight of their last 11 games. The Phils, however, continued their recent struggles with a 4-2 loss against the Cubs on Wednesday...
3 Giants prospects to watch in Arizona Fall League
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado's Giants Beat newsletter To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Most Giants farmhands are preparing to shift into offseason mode now that the Minor League season is winding down, but there won’t be much of a break for the eight prospects who will be heading to the Arizona Fall League this year.
