NEW YORK -- Eduardo Escobar stood, jersey top unbuttoned, and raised both hands skyward. The Mets’ third baseman was delivering a postgame television interview on the lip of the grass at Citi Field, having just become the first player in franchise history to drive home all of his team’s runs and collect at least five RBIs in a walk-off win. He was asked about the Braves, the Mets’ next opponent.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO