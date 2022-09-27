Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Better Call Saul Actress Cara Pifko: "Find the people that make you feel great in the process; Community is everything"Yitzi Weiner @ Authority MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Kevin Love In Major Trade Scenario
Sometimes, life goes according to plan. Sometimes. Other times, it deviates from the course. That’s not always a bad thing, either. The same is the case in the NBA. Sure, you may have been holding out for an expected outcome, but if you’re lucky, an unexpected consequence can prove to be more beneficial than you’d ever expected.
10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On First Day Of Training Camp
On Sept. 27, most teams around the NBA are having their first day of training camp, and Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent. He played last season for the Los Angles Lakers, but the best years of his career came with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
RELATED PEOPLE
lakersnation.com
Why Are The Lakers Wearing No. 6 Patches On Their Jerseys This Season?
The Los Angeles Lakers will join the rest of the NBA in celebrating the memory of Bill Russell, a Boston Celtics legend and one of the greatest athletes ever, during the 2022-23 season. Russell passed away in July at the age of 88, prompting the NBA to retire his No....
Recruiting roundup: Son of NBA star cuts list to 4; USC poised to land massive offensive line commitment
It's been a busy week on the recruiting trail, as Georgia and Texas A&M have picked up major commitments. This weekend, Oregon, USC, Clemson and Missouri are among the schools hosting key official and unofficial visitors. Here's a look at the top recruiting stories of the past few days: - ...
DeRozan Thought He Was Joining Lakers Until Westbrook Trade
Prior to joining Chicago, the five-time All-Star thought the idea of playing in Los Angeles was a “done deal.”
Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Anthony Davis Says the Lakers Are Approaching the Season as Underdogs
The Los Angeles Lakers hear all the talk about their poor play in the 2021-22 season. Anthony Davis says he and the team are looking to bring back the intensity they had in 2019-20, which brought the Lakers another ring. “We’re treating this season like we have a chip on...
Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News
The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media. It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday
On Thursday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports that the Brooklyn Nets have waived Marcus Zegarowski.
Fans should be very excited about the newest Lakers signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into training camp with an unbalanced roster that is naturally going to limit how far the team can go this upcoming season. Los Angeles simply has too many guards and not enough wings, cannot defend well and cannot shoot threes. Rob Pelinka didn’t have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russell Westbrook seems to have a different attitude this season
Last season was a disastrous one for the Los Angeles Lakers, and most of the blame fell on the shoulders of Russell Westbrook. Just about the entire fan base has been calling for him to be traded since January, but the team hasn’t succeeded in doing so, at least not yet.
Joel Klatt Has Harsh Reality For USC Football Fans
USC is much improved under Lincoln Riley, but FOX's Joel Klatt wants to keep it all in perspective. Speaking on his new platform, "The Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado QB tried to explain the difference between schools like USC and Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. If you actually go...
Lakers’ free-agent wish list for 2023 is revealed (and it’s interesting)
The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to pull off a Russell Westbrook trade before the 2022-23 season begins and there seem to be two driving factors as to why that is the case. First, the team was hesitant to trade both the 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, although they were willing to do so for certain stars.
Milwaukee Bucks Land Jae Crowder In Major Trade Scenario
Winning an NBA championship is hard. With that said, winning one again might be even harder. Certainly, a team’s motivation is likely to wane. Chalk that up to human nature. Once you’ve accomplished the ultimate goal, you’re bound to feel some satisfaction – and in turn, less hunger. It’s a phenomenon commonly known as “championship malaise”.
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0