Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News

The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media. It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.
Joel Klatt Has Harsh Reality For USC Football Fans

USC is much improved under Lincoln Riley, but FOX's Joel Klatt wants to keep it all in perspective. Speaking on his new platform, "The Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado QB tried to explain the difference between schools like USC and Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. If you actually go...
Milwaukee Bucks Land Jae Crowder In Major Trade Scenario

Winning an NBA championship is hard. With that said, winning one again might be even harder. Certainly, a team’s motivation is likely to wane. Chalk that up to human nature. Once you’ve accomplished the ultimate goal, you’re bound to feel some satisfaction – and in turn, less hunger. It’s a phenomenon commonly known as “championship malaise”.
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

