Arizona State

WRAL News

States spend federal COVID aid on roads, buildings, seawalls

Standing 14 stories tall, the Docking State Office Building is one of Kansas' largest and oldest state workplaces. It's also largely vacant, despite a prime location across from the Capitol. So Kansas officials are planning to spend $60 million of federal pandemic relief funds to help finance its demolition and...
KANSAS STATE
WRAL News

Groups: Retaliation after migrants report detention center

ESTANCIA, N.M. — Migrants held by U.S. authorities at a detention center in rural New Mexico have endured retaliation rather than aid after reporting unsanitary conditions at the government-contracted jail, a coalition of civil rights advocacy groups said Wednesday. A public letter signed this week by at least a...
TORRANCE COUNTY, NM
WRAL News

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of South Carolina’s...
CHARLESTON, SC
WRAL News

People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida

PUNTA GORDA, FLA. — Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose. Floodwaters rose...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Albuquerque Starbucks votes to unionize, 1st store in state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is poised to have its first unionized Starbucks store, organizers say. A majority of rank-and-file workers at an Albuquerque location of the Seattle coffee giant voted in favor of unionizing Thursday, said Starbucks Workers United, the group seeking to organize U.S. Starbucks stores. The vote was 10-7 for a union.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WRAL News

Live Updates: Strong winds in SC ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Strong winds were blowing early Friday morning in Charleston, South Carolina, with powerful gusts bending tree branches and sending sprays of the steadily falling rain sideways as Hurricane Ian approached. Streets were largely empty, an ordinarily packed morning commute silenced by the advancing storm. Flash flood...
CHARLESTON, SC
WRAL News

Storm-battered Florida businesses face arduous rebuilding

Walt Disney World and other tourist attractions in central Florida appeared to have avoided severe damage from Hurricane Ian. But many businesses on the state's southwestern coast were hammered and face a long rebuilding process. In Fort Myers, video posted on social media showed the Times Square, a colorful area...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

20 flights canceled at RDU, Florida delays cause ripple effect

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Florida airports in Ian's path, including Jacksonville International Airport, were closed Wednesday, adding more flight delays and cancelations across the country. At Raleigh-Durham International, 20 flights were canceled, many for trips coming to and from Orlando and Tampa. Many people traveled through RDU earlier this week...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Jurors must decide how much Newtown families suffering worth

WATERBURY, CONN. — After watching days of testimony that included the parents of slain children breaking down on the witness stand, a Connecticut jury soon will have the difficult task of coming up with a dollar amount that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for promoting the idea that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WRAL News

Study finds that climate change added 10% to Ian's rainfall

Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm shows. Thursday's research, which is not peer-reviewed, compared peak rainfall rates during the real storm to about 20 different computer scenarios of a model with Hurricane Ian's characteristics slamming into the Sunshine State in a world with no human-caused climate change.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills

TAMPA, FLA. — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles (160...
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL News

Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

SEATTLE — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
SEATTLE, WA
WRAL News

Sheriff probed after comments surface condemning Black staff

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired, a television station reported. Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene issued a statement arguing that the recording of...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

