States spend federal COVID aid on roads, buildings, seawalls
Standing 14 stories tall, the Docking State Office Building is one of Kansas' largest and oldest state workplaces. It's also largely vacant, despite a prime location across from the Capitol. So Kansas officials are planning to spend $60 million of federal pandemic relief funds to help finance its demolition and...
Groups: Retaliation after migrants report detention center
ESTANCIA, N.M. — Migrants held by U.S. authorities at a detention center in rural New Mexico have endured retaliation rather than aid after reporting unsanitary conditions at the government-contracted jail, a coalition of civil rights advocacy groups said Wednesday. A public letter signed this week by at least a...
Biden: 'Our country hurts' after Hurricane Ian slams Florida
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday said “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power, forced people into shelters and raised fears of a “substantial loss of life." Biden said the storm...
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of South Carolina’s...
People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida
PUNTA GORDA, FLA. — Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose. Floodwaters rose...
Ride of a lifetime: NC woman drives FEMA convoy of relief supplies to Florida
Photos from the U.S. Coast Guard flying over the city of Fort Myers in Florida show a terrifying story: Massive flooding. Neighborhoods underwater. Homes torn apart. The mayor there is telling people to stay in their homes if they can – because it's too dangerous to go outside. Meanwhile,...
Albuquerque Starbucks votes to unionize, 1st store in state
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is poised to have its first unionized Starbucks store, organizers say. A majority of rank-and-file workers at an Albuquerque location of the Seattle coffee giant voted in favor of unionizing Thursday, said Starbucks Workers United, the group seeking to organize U.S. Starbucks stores. The vote was 10-7 for a union.
Live Updates: Strong winds in SC ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Strong winds were blowing early Friday morning in Charleston, South Carolina, with powerful gusts bending tree branches and sending sprays of the steadily falling rain sideways as Hurricane Ian approached. Streets were largely empty, an ordinarily packed morning commute silenced by the advancing storm. Flash flood...
Storm-battered Florida businesses face arduous rebuilding
Walt Disney World and other tourist attractions in central Florida appeared to have avoided severe damage from Hurricane Ian. But many businesses on the state's southwestern coast were hammered and face a long rebuilding process. In Fort Myers, video posted on social media showed the Times Square, a colorful area...
Emergency management leaning on state Census office to identify communities of need ahead of Ian
Preparations for Hurricane Ian are underway across the state. That includes helping identify people in the community who might need extra assistance as Ian makes its way through our region. "They’re showing you the path of the storm, which areas are highest at risk," Bob Coates, the state census liaison,...
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issues state of emergency for Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency on Wednesday in advance of potentially severe weather. “The most serious concern that we have is flooding, particularly the more west it moves,” Cooper told WRAL News during...
20 flights canceled at RDU, Florida delays cause ripple effect
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Florida airports in Ian's path, including Jacksonville International Airport, were closed Wednesday, adding more flight delays and cancelations across the country. At Raleigh-Durham International, 20 flights were canceled, many for trips coming to and from Orlando and Tampa. Many people traveled through RDU earlier this week...
Chase CEO says presence in North Carolina is going to get bigger – ‘we’re ambitious’
CARY – North Carolina’s recent wins in economic development across a broad swath of industries – from biotech to electric vehicles – comes as no surprise to JPMorgan Chase’s top executive Jamie Dimon. After all, his own company continues to expand its presence in the state. Plus, he’s very familiar with the Triangle area.
NC voters worry of civil war, brace for possibility of political violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolinians are increasingly worried about the future of democracy, and many are preparing for the possibility of a civil war in the coming years, according to a Meredith College poll released on Monday. Sixty-one percent of Republicans and 36% of Democrats believe the use of...
Jurors must decide how much Newtown families suffering worth
WATERBURY, CONN. — After watching days of testimony that included the parents of slain children breaking down on the witness stand, a Connecticut jury soon will have the difficult task of coming up with a dollar amount that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for promoting the idea that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
Study finds that climate change added 10% to Ian's rainfall
Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm shows. Thursday's research, which is not peer-reviewed, compared peak rainfall rates during the real storm to about 20 different computer scenarios of a model with Hurricane Ian's characteristics slamming into the Sunshine State in a world with no human-caused climate change.
NC emergency officials keeping close eye on NC mountains as Ian approaches
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has a new director of emergency management and he's ready to lead the state through Hurricane Ian. William Ray said the state is closely watching the coast and mountains, where some areas are expected to see localized flooding and up to 10 inches of rain.
Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills
TAMPA, FLA. — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles (160...
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound
SEATTLE — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but Deputy Director Eric Brooks said he wasn’t yet able to confirm the number, The Seattle Times reported.
Sheriff probed after comments surface condemning Black staff
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired, a television station reported. Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene issued a statement arguing that the recording of...
