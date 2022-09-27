ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."

Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
PHOENIX, AZ
Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider

After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orlando Magic Acquire Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

No matter what your specific goals in life are, you share a common goal with everyone else: progress. That’s true for NBA teams as well. Whatever you’re trying to do, you’re trying to make progress. With that in mind, we wish that progress was always linear. It isn’t. Sometimes, you have to take a step backward in order to prepare for two steps forward.
ORLANDO, FL
Despite uncertain future, Myles Turner motivated entering contract year

When Indiana Pacers trade rumors have popped up throughout recent seasons, Myles Turner's name has been a mainstay in those reports. Since 2018, when the awkward front court pairing between Turner and Domantas Sabonis began, the former lottery pick had been cast aside as the apparent odd man out. However, Turner continues to remain on the Pacers’ roster every single year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Phoenix Suns Land Eric Gordon In Major Trade Scenario

Class division is a serious social problem. You didn’t expect this NBA article to lead with such a sophisticated topic, did you? Jokes aside, it is. Without getting overly political, it seems fair to say that nobody should be starving to death while others have billions of dollars. However you’d personally opt to solve that problem, basic human decency dictates that you treat it as one.
HOUSTON, TX
Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is only 26 years old, and yet it seems as if he has been in the league far longer than reality. Entering his eighth season in the league, Turner has been thrown into trade rumors for around half of his career, most notably beginning when his fit with All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, who was acquired in 2017 and later traded in 2022, was called into question. For the past year or so, Turner has been heavily linked with the Los Angeles Lakers, who are in need of a roster overhaul after fit issues doomed them to a 33-49 finish last season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
