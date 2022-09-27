Read full article on original website
Related
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Monty Williams responds to Deandre Ayton’s bombshell about not talking since Suns’ playoffs exit
Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton dropped a bombshell on Tuesday after he revealed that he hadn’t spoken a single word to coach Monty Williams since they were eliminated from the playoffs last season. So much has transpired over the summer, but apparently, these two haven’t been very chatty at all.
Yardbarker
Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."
Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
Yardbarker
Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Says He's Preparing For Lonzo Ball To Potentially Miss The Entire Upcoming Season
From L.A., to NOLA, to Chicago, young point guard Lonzo Ball hasn't always been the borderline All-Star he is today. It took years of growth and experience for Lonzo to truly find his niche in the league, and he really took off when he did. But now, thanks to knee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakers Land 4 Major Rockets & Spurs Players In Trade Scenario
Change can be a frightening prospect. Once a person is comfortable, it can be hard to move. At the same time, change is inevitable. It’s especially important in the NBA. Furthermore, it’s desirable. We grow from change. At the same time, that doesn’t mean a person should make changes willy-nilly.
Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider
After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
Washington Wizards Waive Former Kentucky Star
On Tuesday, the Washington Wizards waived Davion Mintz. The 24-year-old played the final two seasons of his college career with the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Myles Turner's Days As A Pacer Are Reportedly Numbered, According To NBA Insider: "He Needs/Wants Out, And Indiana Is Moving In A New Direction.”
With the NBA season just weeks away, most teams around the association are pretty comfortable with the guys they have, but it doesn't mean that we can't expect some changes in the months to come. Specifically, out in Indiana, the likelihood is that star big man Myles Turner is on...
Russell Westbrook Speaks Out Amid Lakers Bench Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers surprised a lot of NBA people when they opted to bring Russell Westbrook back for a second season with the team. Based on how things went in Year 1 in Los Angeles, the smart money would have been on Westbrook not remaining with the team. But,...
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Detroit Pistons Land Myles Turner In Intriguing Trade Scenario
Sometimes, long-term goals require us to sacrifice short-term gains. For example, suppose you’ve been offered two jobs. One is low paying but offers opportunities for upward mobility. The same happens in the NBA sometimes. Meanwhile, the other pays better, but it won’t allow you to advance any further.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orlando Magic Acquire Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
No matter what your specific goals in life are, you share a common goal with everyone else: progress. That’s true for NBA teams as well. Whatever you’re trying to do, you’re trying to make progress. With that in mind, we wish that progress was always linear. It isn’t. Sometimes, you have to take a step backward in order to prepare for two steps forward.
Yardbarker
Despite uncertain future, Myles Turner motivated entering contract year
When Indiana Pacers trade rumors have popped up throughout recent seasons, Myles Turner's name has been a mainstay in those reports. Since 2018, when the awkward front court pairing between Turner and Domantas Sabonis began, the former lottery pick had been cast aside as the apparent odd man out. However, Turner continues to remain on the Pacers’ roster every single year.
Tyler Herro Makes Bold Comment About Miami Heat Contract Talks
The 2022-23 NBA offseason has been a tough one for the Miami Heat. Their pursuit of All-Stars Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell did not go well, as even the great Pat Riley was unable to finish a deal to bring either player to South Beach. Instead, the Heat will be...
Five-star forward Andrej Stojakovic to cut final schools list down to four
Stanford will find out very soon where they stand with five-star Andrej Stojakovic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phoenix Suns Land Eric Gordon In Major Trade Scenario
Class division is a serious social problem. You didn’t expect this NBA article to lead with such a sophisticated topic, did you? Jokes aside, it is. Without getting overly political, it seems fair to say that nobody should be starving to death while others have billions of dollars. However you’d personally opt to solve that problem, basic human decency dictates that you treat it as one.
Yardbarker
Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is only 26 years old, and yet it seems as if he has been in the league far longer than reality. Entering his eighth season in the league, Turner has been thrown into trade rumors for around half of his career, most notably beginning when his fit with All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, who was acquired in 2017 and later traded in 2022, was called into question. For the past year or so, Turner has been heavily linked with the Los Angeles Lakers, who are in need of a roster overhaul after fit issues doomed them to a 33-49 finish last season.
Chicago Bulls Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario
Here at NBA Analysis, we hate injuries. They are, bar none, the worst aspect of professional sports. Of course, we’re not huge fans of aging, either. Realistically, we’re pretty opposed to anything that stops NBA players from playing as well as they can. With that said, aging is...
Toronto Raptors Monitoring Future Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Trade?
The Toronto Raptors explored the possibility of making a blockbuster trade this NBA offseason. They were a team lurking in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes after he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. To a lesser extent, they were also linked to Donovan Mitchell before the Utah Jazz traded him...
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0