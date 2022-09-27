ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah Winfrey And Apple TV Part Ways After 4-Year Streaming Partnership

By Zack Linly
 3 days ago

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Welp, it’s the end of a relatively short era as Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV are parting ways.

For those who had no idea that the Black media queen and the steaming company even had a thing together, Winfrey struck a multi-year content partnership with the tech giant in January 2018. The arrangement with the streaming service didn’t produce a whole lot of content. There was

The Oprah Conversations, and there was The Me You Can’t See , which was a special about mental health for Apple TV+. The Oprah’s Book Club was also a gem that could be found there. But for the most part, people likely didn’t pay much attention to it because, well, there just wasn’t much to pay attention to.

Still, this might not mean a complete end to Oprah’s association with Apple streaming content.

From Deadline :

The news comes two days after the premiere of Sidney, the Winfrey-exec produced documentary about Sidney Poitier, on the service.

Although Winfrey and the tech giant are winding down their official partnership – not renewing the deal – sources suggest that they will continue to work together on a project-by-project basis.

Last year, Deadline announced a two-part Oprah biographical docuseries that was set to air on Apple TV+, but it’s unclear if that’s still in the works considering the current state of things.

Still, we all know that wherever Oprah Winfrey takes her platform, a devoted audience will follow. So cheers to her next venture.

