Johnny Eblen needs to see Yoel Romero make 185 before title shot: ‘I don’t know if that dude’s all natural’

ewrestlingnews.com
Goldberg On Roman Reigns: ‘I Don’t Have Any Matches Left On My Deal, But I Can Think Of One Way To Beat Him’
Speaking on the September 28 episode of WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg talked about Roman Reigns. Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Goldberg said he can think of one way to dethrone Reigns. “Well, I don’t have any matches left on my...
WWE・
ESPN
Former UFC bantamweight champ Holly Holm eyeing 2023 return to Octagon, puts Meisha Tate at top of potential opponents list
Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm is unlikely to fight again this year, but is eyeing a return in early 2023 -- and she has an ideal opponent in mind. Holm, 40, told ESPN she is recovering from a surgery she underwent following a split decision loss to Ketlen Vieira in May. She expects to resume full-speed training in about two months, and then resume her 135-pound UFC title chase. Despite a professional combat sports career that dates back to 2002, she believes she has a lot left.
Dana White says he was given grim health prognosis
Dana White is still as involved as ever in the UFC’s business. But there was a time not too long ago when the UFC boss had concerns about how much longer he would be able to do his job. Actually, he was probably more concerned about how much longer he had to live.
msn.com
Moroz becomes first UFC fighter featured in Playboy
UFC flyweight Maryna Moroz made history recently by becoming the first UFC fighter to be featured by Playboy. The 11-3 fighter graces that publications new online platform ‘Centerfold’. Moroz broke the news on Twitter, sharing one of the pictures that was taken for the endeavour. In her Tweet...
Mike Tyson snaps at Don King after seeing him for first time since suing for $100million
MIKE TYSON let his temper boil over after coming face to face with his former promoter Don King. Relations between the pair started to decline towards the end of Tyson's career with the boxer deciding to sue King in 1998. Tyson accused the promoter of stealing millions of dollars he...
Maryna Moroz discusses becoming the first UFC fighter to do a Playboy Centerfold: “I think America changed me“
Maryna Moroz has spoken about how it feels to become the first UFC fighter to make an appearance in Playboy. Earlier this week, it was announced that Maryna Moroz has become the first UFC fighter to appear in Playboy. Moroz, 31, is currently finding success inside the Octagon with a three-fight win streak to her name – and she’s quite clearly having some joy outside of the cage, too.
Fans call racism after politician throws flowers at Floyd Mayweather during Rizin 38
Floyd Mayweather got the job done with TKO win in the second round of his exhibition fight with Mikuru Asakura at Rizin 38 last weekend. But it was a moment before the bout started that made waves online. After the Japanese was handed a bouquet of flowers in the ring, Takushi Okuno – leader of Burdock political party then threw Mayweather’s down at his feet in a sign of clear disrespect towards the boxing icon.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis reveals Ryan Garcia confrontation details
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis gave his side of what went down with his confrontation with Ryan Garcia in a nightclub. Davis says he was told to leave Ryan alone by Al Haymon after he complained to his lawyer. Earlier today, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) said Tank...
Luke Rockhold Says He Might Return If ‘That Brazilian Dude’ Wins The Title Over Israel Adesanya
Luke Rockhold addressed talks about his potential UFC return. Just shortly after saying goodbye to MMA following his loss to Paulo Costa at UFC 278, Luke Rockhold said the door is not closed yet and he might consider making a return. Apparently, the former middleweight champion seemed serious about it as he recently revealed what could make him come out of retirement.
MMAmania.com
Bellator 286's Aaron Pico — once a highly-touted prospect — warns Bo Nickal not to rush UFC career
Long before Bo Nickal burst onto the mixed martial arts (MMA) scene as the next big prospect in the sport, Aaron Pico had that distinction. Like Nickal, Pico came into the sport with an outstanding wrestling pedigree, but he also had Golden Gloves champion on his resume, leading many to believe he had the potential to become a star in the sport.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania highlights! Bo Nickal trucks Donovan Beard, finally earns UFC contract
In his second appearance on “Contender Series,” Bo Nickal squared off against CFFC Middleweight champ Donovan Beard. Similar to his first fight, Nickal made quick work of his opponent. This time, there was a brief feeling out process. Then, at the 30 second mark of the first round,...
Floyd Mayweather announced another stop on his exhibition tour, but Jake Paul is offering him 'a real fight'
Floyd Mayweather will box Deji in an exhibition at a Dubai arena in November. Meanwhile, internet celebrity Jake Paul is challenging him to a real fight.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Brutal, One-Punch Uppercut KO
MMA fighter Kale Moniz found his timing with his boxing in the third and final round to demolish Shane Torres at Fury FC 69 last Friday. Moniz and Torres battled on a 21-bout card in Dallas, TX. The two bantamweights looked to make a statement and potentially garner the attention of the UFC and other top promotions.
MMAmania.com
Why did UFC cut Aspen Ladd? Dana White explains ...
Aspen Ladd was released by UFC. Despite repeatedly struggling on the scale, the former bantamweight contender insisted on sticking around at 135 pounds, leading to three weigh-in violations and a couple of controversial health scares over the last few years. Promotion president Dana White has seen enough. “We tried to...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 61 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Dern vs. Yan
Dangerous women’s Strawweight contenders reeling from recent defeats look to bounce back at each others’ expense this Saturday (Oct. 1, 2022) when Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan square off inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also on tap for UFC Vegas 61 is a Welterweight co-feature between Randy Brown and the ageless Francisco Trinaldo, as well as a potentially explosive Bantamweight battle pitting John Castaneda against Daniel Santos.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 61 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Dern vs. Yan
Dangerous women’s Strawweights attempt to rebuild this Saturday (Oct. 1, 2022) when submission ace, Mackenzie Dern, and all-action slugger, Yan Xiaonan, battle it inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also on tap for UFC Vegas 61 are a Welterweight slugfest between Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo, Featherweight fireworks pitting Sodiq Yusuff against Octagon newcomer Don Shainis, and the return of Raoni Barcelos opposite Trevin Jones.
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Fight Card, How to Watch
After taking a week off, the UFC will return to their Apex Facility for UFC Vegas 61 this Saturday. UFC Vegas 61 will feature the main event in the strawweight division between Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan. Both fighters want to make a statement to join the conversation as potential title challengers.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Lyoto Machida targeting UFC return, ‘Shogun’ Rua trilogy in Brazil
The last few years haven’t been kind to Lyoto Machida. The 44-year-old former UFC champion has lost his last four bouts, but it’s not necessarily all bad. He took both Gegard Mousasi and Phil Davis to split-decisions, so it’s not as if “The Dragon” is just getting crushed outright.
UFC President Dana White donated $10k to John Esposito after the Muay Thai fighter lost his legs in a tragic work accident
UFC President, Dana White, has donated $10K to John Esposito after the Muay Thai fighter lost his legs in a tragic work accident. It was back in December of 2021 that John Esposito lost both of his legs in a horrific accident. Esposito was struck by a car while working on a road project in Somerset County.
MMAmania.com
Coach: Islam Makhachev (not Khabib) is the most well-rounded lightweight ever
There once was a time — not too long ago, actually — when Khabib Nurmagomedov was touted as the best Lightweight to ever compete in mixed martial arts (MMA). While some (not all) still feel that way even though he’s retired, there are others who claim there is a man who is slightly better than “The Eagle,” and he’s very close to both men.
