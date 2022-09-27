Johnny Eblen needs to see Yoel Romero make 185 before title shot: ‘I don’t know if that dude’s all natural’

Maryna Moroz has spoken about how it feels to become the first UFC fighter to make an appearance in Playboy. Earlier this week, it was announced that Maryna Moroz has become the first UFC fighter to appear in Playboy. Moroz, 31, is currently finding success inside the Octagon with a three-fight win streak to her name – and she’s quite clearly having some joy outside of the cage, too.

UFC ・ 22 HOURS AGO