Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska coach calls Tom Allen a 'clown,' in describing why Huskers cannot lose to Indiana
Former Nebraska coach Rick Kaczenski appeared on the Hail Varsity Radio Show Wednesday and absolutely torched Indiana head coach Tom Allen. It’s worth noting that Kaczenski has not been a part of the Nebraska program since a domestic assault saw him fired in 2015. “Let’s be honest, Tom Allen,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nebraska AD says coach will see Huskers job as 'diamond in the rough'
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts is optimistic about how prospective coaches will view the program’s vacant head coaching position. After a Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska fired Scott Frost as the team’s head coach. Nebraska will have an important decision to make over the course of the regular season.
Sporting News
Haunted homecoming: Dane Fife lost his job and dream at Indiana, but he's working his way back to the bench
To locate where Dane Fife now is coaching basketball requires a bit more exploration, and explanation, than might have been expected. Here at Brownsburg High outside of Indianapolis, one must travel past the main gymnasium, and then an auxiliary, and all the way to a third court where Fife is assisting the Indy Heat 16-under squad as it prepares for a tournament that will decide whether they qualify to enter Nike’s prestigious EYBL at the Peach Jam event. It's a long way from the Big Ten.
News Channel Nebraska
Benning prescribes vision for development at Nebraska
NEBRASKA CITY - College football analyst Damon Benning told his Big Red Buzz audience Thursday at Valentino’s Restaurant that a turn-around for Nebraska involves strength and training, communication and discipline. He said former Nebraska coach Mike Riley started out in Lincoln by making the best of the talent on...
Nebraska Basketball: Blaise Keita raising eyebrows since arrival
The Nebraska basketball preseason has officially started and there are all kinds of eyes on Fred Hoiberg’s latest squad. Once again, there are going to be a ton of new arrivals this year, though among that group, Blaise Keita is already standing out as someone who has gotten a ton of praise from his new head coach.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Catholic grad Ethan Piper to start for Huskers versus Indiana Saturday
The Nebraska football team hosts Indiana on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium and yesterday, coach Mickey Joseph held his weekly press conference. Joseph said Indiana’s offense presents Nebraska’s beleaguered defense with a lot of challenges. "They had 104 snaps versus (Cincinnati) last week," Joseph said. "They're the third-fastest...
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple jokes about reaction to Mickey Joseph's appointment as Nebraska's interim HC
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple poked fun at interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Joseph took over the role as the interim head coach after Week 2 when Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska after the Georgia Southern loss. Joseph suffered a 35-point loss to Oklahoma in his interim head coaching debut with Nebraska.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska
After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD announces changes to Huskers mascot for 2023
Nebraska is trying to do everything it can to get the stench of Scott Frost’s tenure off of it. Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern, and he’s now on the hunt for a new coach who can provide the program with a different identity and direction. Speaking of identity, Nebraska’s mascot, Herbie Husker, is also going to be headed down somewhat of a new path.
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
thedailyhoosier.com
Duncomb’s IU basketball teammates are impressed: “Logan is going to provide a lot for us this year”
Race Thompson was shoved in the back during a team workout at the beginning of the summer, and he turned to face the aggressor. A year ago Logan Duncomb might have been the last person Thompson would have expected to see. Then, Duncomb was the guy the veterans pushed around. But when that was in fact who he saw, Thompson sensed something was different.
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
klkntv.com
Two from Lincoln killed in crash with semi in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man and woman were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Scottsbluff, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Link 62A in Morrill County. A westbound Subaru Forester had passed a semi and then tried to make...
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted
The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
This Is Nebraska's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
