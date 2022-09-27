ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News

Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let's be honest, Tom Allen, is...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nebraska AD says coach will see Huskers job as 'diamond in the rough'

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts is optimistic about how prospective coaches will view the program's vacant head coaching position. After a Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska fired Scott Frost as the team's head coach. Nebraska will have an important decision to make over the course of the regular season.
LINCOLN, NE
Sporting News

Haunted homecoming: Dane Fife lost his job and dream at Indiana, but he's working his way back to the bench

To locate where Dane Fife now is coaching basketball requires a bit more exploration, and explanation, than might have been expected. Here at Brownsburg High outside of Indianapolis, one must travel past the main gymnasium, and then an auxiliary, and all the way to a third court where Fife is assisting the Indy Heat 16-under squad as it prepares for a tournament that will decide whether they qualify to enter Nike's prestigious EYBL at the Peach Jam event. It's a long way from the Big Ten.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
News Channel Nebraska

Benning prescribes vision for development at Nebraska

NEBRASKA CITY - College football analyst Damon Benning told his Big Red Buzz audience Thursday at Valentino's Restaurant that a turn-around for Nebraska involves strength and training, communication and discipline. He said former Nebraska coach Mike Riley started out in Lincoln by making the best of the talent on...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Blaise Keita raising eyebrows since arrival

The Nebraska basketball preseason has officially started and there are all kinds of eyes on Fred Hoiberg's latest squad. Once again, there are going to be a ton of new arrivals this year, though among that group, Blaise Keita is already standing out as someone who has gotten a ton of praise from his new head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk Catholic grad Ethan Piper to start for Huskers versus Indiana Saturday

The Nebraska football team hosts Indiana on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium and yesterday, coach Mickey Joseph held his weekly press conference. Joseph said Indiana's offense presents Nebraska's beleaguered defense with a lot of challenges. "They had 104 snaps versus (Cincinnati) last week," Joseph said. "They're the third-fastest...
NORFOLK, NE
Person
Mickey Joseph
Person
Scott Frost
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska

After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it's back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska AD announces changes to Huskers mascot for 2023

Nebraska is trying to do everything it can to get the stench of Scott Frost's tenure off of it. Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern, and he's now on the hunt for a new coach who can provide the program with a different identity and direction. Speaking of identity, Nebraska's mascot, Herbie Husker, is also going to be headed down somewhat of a new path.
LINCOLN, NE
Radio Iowa

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska's first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
LINCOLN, NE
thedailyhoosier.com

Duncomb's IU basketball teammates are impressed: "Logan is going to provide a lot for us this year"

Race Thompson was shoved in the back during a team workout at the beginning of the summer, and he turned to face the aggressor. A year ago Logan Duncomb might have been the last person Thompson would have expected to see. Then, Duncomb was the guy the veterans pushed around. But when that was in fact who he saw, Thompson sensed something was different.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
NebraskaTV

Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Two from Lincoln killed in crash with semi in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man and woman were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Scottsbluff, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Link 62A in Morrill County. A westbound Subaru Forester had passed a semi and then tried to make...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
LINCOLN, NE
94.3 Lite FM

The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted

The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
OMAHA, NE

