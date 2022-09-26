Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Kansas City (+100) Detroit (-120) Comerica Park is the location where the Detroit Tigers (60-92) will play the Kansas City Royals (63-90) on Wednesday. The moneyline on this matchup has Kansas City at +100 while Detroit is sitting at -120. The over/under is 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Daniel Lynch and Matt Manning.
Doc's Sports Service
Werder Bremen vs Monchengladbach Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Werder Bremen (+155) Monchengladbach (+152) The Foals (3-3-1) are traveling to Weserstadion on Saturday where they will meet the Green-Whites (2-3-2). The Green-Whites are priced at +155 while Monchengladbach are at +152. The total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net will be Jiri Pavlenka for Werder Bremen and Yann Sommer for Monchengladbach.
Doc's Sports Service
Ajaccio vs Clermont Foot Prediction, 10/2/2022 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Ajaccio (+116) Clermont Foot (+265) The Lancers (3-1-4) are traveling to Stade François Coty on Sunday where they will take on the Bears (1-1-6). The Lancers are at at +265 while the Bears are priced at +116. The betting total comes in at 2.75. The goaltenders protecting the net are Benjamin Leroy for Ajaccio and Mory Diaw for Clermont Foot.
Doc's Sports Service
Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Prediction, 10/2/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Athletic Bilbao (-220) Almeria (+670) The Rojiblancos (1-1-4) are headed to San Mamés on Sunday where they will attempt to beat the Lions (4-1-1). The Lions open at -220 and Almeria are priced +670. The over/under is 2.75. The expected starting goaltenders are Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao and Fernando Almeria.
Doc's Sports Service
NC Dinos vs Samsung Lions Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, South Korea. Daegu Samsung Lions Park is the site where Jose Pirela and the Samsung Lions (60-73, 8th in KBO) will play the NC Dinos (61-70, 6th in KBO) on Thursday, September 29, 2022. NC is slugging .378 and have struck out 910...
Doc's Sports Service
Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Odds/Point Spread: Colts (-3.5) The Tennessee Titans (1-2) are headed to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday where they will meet the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1). Tennessee opens as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under has been set at 44.5. The Tennessee Titans head into this matchup 1-2 for this season. The last time...
Doc's Sports Service
NFL Betting Predictions: Week 4 Opening Line Report and Picks
Week 3 saw an even split between underdogs and favorite, going 8-8 straight up, although underdogs were 9-5-1 against the spread to continue a season that has been dominated by underdogs covering at a 26-18-2 record. The Over/Under went an even 8-8 throughout the weekend. Miami is making noise in...
NFL・
Doc's Sports Service
Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Odds/Point Spread: Raiders (-2) Allegiant Stadium is the location where the Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) will attempt to beat the Denver Broncos (2-1) on Sunday. Denver opens this matchup as 2-point underdogs. The over/under is 46. The Denver Broncos step onto the field holding a record of 2-1 this season....
Doc's Sports Service
Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Odds/Point Spread: Saints (-1.5) The Minnesota Vikings (2-1) are traveling to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday where they will play the New Orleans Saints (1-2). Minnesota opens this game as 1.5-point dogs. The over/under is 46.5. The Minnesota Vikings head into this matchup...
Doc's Sports Service
Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Philadelphia (-230) Chicago (+195) The Chicago Cubs (67-86) will play the Philadelphia Phillies (83-69) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. The moneyline on this game has the Phillies at -230 and the Cubs are coming in at +195. The over/under is 8. The starting pitchers will be Aaron Nola and Hayden Wesneski.
Doc's Sports Service
Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Tampa Bay (-115) Cleveland (-105) The Cleveland Guardians (86-68) will play the Tampa Bay Rays (85-69) at Progressive Field on Thursday. The moneyline on this contest has the Rays at -115 while the Guardians are sitting at -105. The over/under has been set at 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jeffrey Springs and Cal Quantrill.
Doc's Sports Service
Video: NFL Picks - Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Prediction, 10/2/2022 Week 4 NFL Free Picks
NFL Picks - Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Prediction, 10/2/2022 Week 4 NFL Free Picks. Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers 10/2/2022. The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Houston, TX to face the Houston Texans at 1:00PM EST at NRG Stadium. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's Sports has a veteran...
U.S. Soccer’s 30-year run on ESPN has come to an end
The U.S. men’s national soccer team’s 2-0 loss to Japan in a friendly last week marked the end of the federation’s 30-year partnership with ESPN. In the final minute of the game, former USMNT player and current ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman put a bow on a long era of Disney-owned coverage of the national team. “For so many of us, it was [growing up with] the ABC games, the ESPN family of networks — just watching the games,” Twellman said. “Way before I even got here, they just did such a good job of helping this national team — both the women’s...
FOX Sports
Atlanta United brings shutout streak into matchup with the New England Revolution
Atlanta United FC (9-12-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (9-11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +126, Atlanta United FC +176, Draw +276; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United comes into a matchup against...
Doc's Sports Service
Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
The Texas Rangers (65-87) are headed to T-Mobile Park on Wednesday where they will take on the Seattle Mariners (83-69). The pitchers taking the mound will be Martin Perez and George Kirby. Texas has a slugging percentage of .398 and have struck out 1,347 times, while being walked on 434...
Doc's Sports Service
Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Angels Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Oakland (+180) Los Angeles (-210) The Los Angeles Angels (67-86) will try to beat the Oakland Athletics (56-97) at Angel Stadium on Wednesday. The odds on this game have the Athletics at +180 and the Angels are sitting at -210. The total is 7.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Adrian Martinez and Michael Lorenzen.
Doc's Sports Service
Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Baltimore (+115) Boston (-135) The Baltimore Orioles (80-73) are on their way to Fenway Park on Wednesday where they will go up against the Boston Red Sox (72-81). The moneyline on this game has Baltimore at +115 and Boston is priced at -135. The total has been set at 9. The expected starting pitchers are Dean Kremer and Rich Hill.
Doc's Sports Service
Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Odds/Point Spread: Falcons (+3) The Cleveland Browns (2-1) are headed to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday where they will attempt to beat the Atlanta Falcons (1-2). Atlanta opens this matchup as 3-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The total has been set at 45. The Cleveland Browns come into this matchup with...
Doc's Sports Service
Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Miami (+130) Milwaukee (-150) The Milwaukee Brewers (83-72) will compete against the Miami Marlins (64-91) at American Family Field on Friday. The odds on this game have Miami at +130 while Milwaukee is coming in at -150. The over/under has been set at 0. The pitchers taking the mound are Sandy Alcantara and Corbin Burnes.
Doc's Sports Service
Doc's Sports Weekly Newsletter with Free Picks from Expert Handicappers - September 28-October 4 2022
- Doc’s Sports, SPS With 7-Unit NFL Plays Sunday!. - DOC’S SPORTS FOOTBALL 3-FOR-1 SPECIALS – CLICK HERE. - Doc’s Sports NHL 3-for-1 Specials – CLICK HERE. Allen Eastman – 5-Unit College Football Play (CLICK HERE) Raphael Esparza – 7-Unit Soccer Play (CLICK HERE)...
NFL・
