Doc's Sports Service

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Kansas City (+100) Detroit (-120) Comerica Park is the location where the Detroit Tigers (60-92) will play the Kansas City Royals (63-90) on Wednesday. The moneyline on this matchup has Kansas City at +100 while Detroit is sitting at -120. The over/under is 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Daniel Lynch and Matt Manning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Doc's Sports Service

Werder Bremen vs Monchengladbach Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Werder Bremen (+155) Monchengladbach (+152) The Foals (3-3-1) are traveling to Weserstadion on Saturday where they will meet the Green-Whites (2-3-2). The Green-Whites are priced at +155 while Monchengladbach are at +152. The total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net will be Jiri Pavlenka for Werder Bremen and Yann Sommer for Monchengladbach.
SOCCER
Doc's Sports Service

PSG vs Nice Prediction, 10/2/2022 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: PSG (-600) Nice (+1350) Parc des Princes is the location where Nice (2-2-4) will meet PSG (7-1-0) on Sunday. Nice are at at +1350 and PSG are at -600. The total is set at 2.75. The expected starting goaltenders will be Gianluigi Donnarumma for PSG and Kasper Schmeichel for Nice.
SOCCER
Doc's Sports Service

Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Prediction, 10/2/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Athletic Bilbao (-220) Almeria (+670) The Rojiblancos (1-1-4) are headed to San Mamés on Sunday where they will attempt to beat the Lions (4-1-1). The Lions open at -220 and Almeria are priced +670. The over/under is 2.75. The expected starting goaltenders are Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao and Fernando Almeria.
SOCCER
Doc's Sports Service

Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. Odds/Point Spread: Leicester City (-116) Nottingham (+320) King Power Stadium is the location where Nottingham Forest (1-1-5) will compete against Leicester City (0-1-6) on Saturday. Leicester City are priced at -116 while The Tricky Trees are at +320. The total has been set at 2.5. The expected starting goalies will be Danny Ward for Leicester City and Dean Henderson for Nottingham Forest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Doc's Sports Service

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Bergamo, Italy. Odds/Point Spread: Atalanta (+102) Fiorentina (+280) The Purples (2-3-2) are on their way to Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Sunday where they will meet the Goddess (5-2-0). The Goddess are priced at +102 and Fiorentina are at +280. The over/under is set at 2.5. The starting goalkeepers are Marco Sportiello for Atalanta and Pierluigi Gollini for Fiorentina.
SOCCER
Doc's Sports Service

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Miami (+165) New York (-195) The Miami Marlins (63-90) are traveling to Citi Field on Wednesday where they will attempt to defeat the New York Mets (97-57). The odds on this game have the Marlins at +165 while the Mets are priced at -195. The total is set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jesus Luzardo and Taijuan Walker.
QUEENS, NY
Doc's Sports Service

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Tampa Bay (-115) Cleveland (-105) The Cleveland Guardians (86-68) will play the Tampa Bay Rays (85-69) at Progressive Field on Thursday. The moneyline on this contest has the Rays at -115 while the Guardians are sitting at -105. The over/under has been set at 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jeffrey Springs and Cal Quantrill.
CLEVELAND, OH
NJ.com

NHL Eastern Conference 22-23 preview: recent HOF inductee Al Morganti likes Rangers

It seems like only yesterday we were watching the Colorado Avalanche dethrone the Tampa Bay Lightning to win their third Stanley Cup, and first since 2001. But the National Hockey League is back soon, and newly-elected Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Al Morganti has run the rule over the entire league, from top to bottom, to give fans a look at how the NHL will break down in 2022-23.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Doc's Sports Service

Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Location: Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Odds/Point Spread: Atlanta (-245) Washington (+205) The Atlanta Braves (96-58) are headed to Nationals Park on Wednesday where they will play the Washington Nationals (53-100). The line on this contest has Atlanta at -245 and Washington opens at +205. The total comes in at 8.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Jake Odorizzi and Jon Gray.
WASHINGTON, DC
