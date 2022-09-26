Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
Doc's Sports Service
Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Kansas City (+100) Detroit (-120) Comerica Park is the location where the Detroit Tigers (60-92) will play the Kansas City Royals (63-90) on Wednesday. The moneyline on this matchup has Kansas City at +100 while Detroit is sitting at -120. The over/under is 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Daniel Lynch and Matt Manning.
Doc's Sports Service
Werder Bremen vs Monchengladbach Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Werder Bremen (+155) Monchengladbach (+152) The Foals (3-3-1) are traveling to Weserstadion on Saturday where they will meet the Green-Whites (2-3-2). The Green-Whites are priced at +155 while Monchengladbach are at +152. The total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net will be Jiri Pavlenka for Werder Bremen and Yann Sommer for Monchengladbach.
Doc's Sports Service
PSG vs Nice Prediction, 10/2/2022 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: PSG (-600) Nice (+1350) Parc des Princes is the location where Nice (2-2-4) will meet PSG (7-1-0) on Sunday. Nice are at at +1350 and PSG are at -600. The total is set at 2.75. The expected starting goaltenders will be Gianluigi Donnarumma for PSG and Kasper Schmeichel for Nice.
How Nashville SC turned Geodis Park summer woes into winning ways in Year 1
Nashville SC is set to play its final home game of the 2022 MLS regular season, completing its first year at new stadium, Geodis Park. Nashville was 3-4-5 in MLS at Geodis Park through Aug. 14. Since then, the Boys in Gold are 3-0-1, outscoring their opponents 12-2 in that span.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Soccer Made in Portland: The ‘fundamentally, deeply, deeply stupid’ edition
(0:00 - 35:00) Portland Thorns play for the shield. Subscribe to Soccer Made in Portland anywhere you listen to podcasts.
Doc's Sports Service
RB Leipzig vs VfL Bochum Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
RB Leipzig (2-2-3) will try to beat VfL Bochum (0-1-6) at Red Bull Arena on Saturday. RB Leipzig opens at +900 and VfL Bochum are at -400. The betting total is set at 2.5. The men protecting the net will be Peter Gulacsi for RB Leipzig and Manuel Riemann for VfL Bochum.
Doc's Sports Service
Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Prediction, 10/2/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Athletic Bilbao (-220) Almeria (+670) The Rojiblancos (1-1-4) are headed to San Mamés on Sunday where they will attempt to beat the Lions (4-1-1). The Lions open at -220 and Almeria are priced +670. The over/under is 2.75. The expected starting goaltenders are Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao and Fernando Almeria.
Doc's Sports Service
Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. Odds/Point Spread: Leicester City (-116) Nottingham (+320) King Power Stadium is the location where Nottingham Forest (1-1-5) will compete against Leicester City (0-1-6) on Saturday. Leicester City are priced at -116 while The Tricky Trees are at +320. The total has been set at 2.5. The expected starting goalies will be Danny Ward for Leicester City and Dean Henderson for Nottingham Forest.
RELATED PEOPLE
Doc's Sports Service
Atalanta vs Fiorentina Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Bergamo, Italy. Odds/Point Spread: Atalanta (+102) Fiorentina (+280) The Purples (2-3-2) are on their way to Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Sunday where they will meet the Goddess (5-2-0). The Goddess are priced at +102 and Fiorentina are at +280. The over/under is set at 2.5. The starting goalkeepers are Marco Sportiello for Atalanta and Pierluigi Gollini for Fiorentina.
Doc's Sports Service
Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Miami (+165) New York (-195) The Miami Marlins (63-90) are traveling to Citi Field on Wednesday where they will attempt to defeat the New York Mets (97-57). The odds on this game have the Marlins at +165 while the Mets are priced at -195. The total is set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jesus Luzardo and Taijuan Walker.
Doc's Sports Service
Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Tampa Bay (-115) Cleveland (-105) The Cleveland Guardians (86-68) will play the Tampa Bay Rays (85-69) at Progressive Field on Thursday. The moneyline on this contest has the Rays at -115 while the Guardians are sitting at -105. The over/under has been set at 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jeffrey Springs and Cal Quantrill.
Doc's Sports Service
Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
The Cincinnati Reds (60-96) are traveling to Wrigley Field on Friday where they will compete against the Chicago Cubs (69-86). The pitchers taking the mound will be Graham Ashcraft and Wade Miley. The Reds have accounted for 227 doubles as a squad and have knocked 154 balls out of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Doc's Sports Service
Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Angels Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Oakland (+180) Los Angeles (-210) The Los Angeles Angels (67-86) will try to beat the Oakland Athletics (56-97) at Angel Stadium on Wednesday. The odds on this game have the Athletics at +180 and the Angels are sitting at -210. The total is 7.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Adrian Martinez and Michael Lorenzen.
Doc's Sports Service
Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Boston (+180) Toronto (-210) The Boston Red Sox (74-81) are headed to Rogers Centre on Friday where they will meet the Toronto Blue Jays (87-69). The odds on this game have Boston at +180 while Toronto is at -210. The total is set at 8.5. The pitchers taking the mound are Nick Pivetta and Alek Manoah.
NHL Eastern Conference 22-23 preview: recent HOF inductee Al Morganti likes Rangers
It seems like only yesterday we were watching the Colorado Avalanche dethrone the Tampa Bay Lightning to win their third Stanley Cup, and first since 2001. But the National Hockey League is back soon, and newly-elected Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Al Morganti has run the rule over the entire league, from top to bottom, to give fans a look at how the NHL will break down in 2022-23.
Doc's Sports Service
Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Odds/Point Spread: Atlanta (-245) Washington (+205) The Atlanta Braves (96-58) are headed to Nationals Park on Wednesday where they will play the Washington Nationals (53-100). The line on this contest has Atlanta at -245 and Washington opens at +205. The total comes in at 8.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Jake Odorizzi and Jon Gray.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Doc's Sports Service
Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Pittsburgh (+180) St. Louis (-210) The St. Louis Cardinals (90-66) will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-97) at Busch Stadium on Friday. The odds on this game have Pittsburgh at +180 while St. Louis is opening at -210. The total has been set at 7. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Johan Oviedo and Jack Flaherty.
Doc's Sports Service
Chicago Bears vs New York Giants Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Odds/Point Spread: Giants (-3) The Chicago Bears (2-1) are hitting the road to MetLife Stadium on Sunday where they will take on the New York Giants (2-1). Chicago opens this game as 3-point dogs. The over/under comes in at 39.5. The Chicago Bears head into this matchup 2-1 for this...
Islanders fans will have a 'Best in class' culinary experience at UBS Arena
The New York Islanders showed off some of their new items that will be part of their “best in class” culinary experience at UBS Arena this season.
Comments / 0