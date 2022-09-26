Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon UsJames PatrickCampbell, CA
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This WeekCadrene HeslopMountain View, CA
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA BakehouseDinh LeeSan Jose, CA
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income programBeth TorresMountain View, CA
Related
Doc's Sports Service
Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Kansas City (+100) Detroit (-120) Comerica Park is the location where the Detroit Tigers (60-92) will play the Kansas City Royals (63-90) on Wednesday. The moneyline on this matchup has Kansas City at +100 while Detroit is sitting at -120. The over/under is 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Daniel Lynch and Matt Manning.
Doc's Sports Service
Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Prediction, 10/2/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Estadio del Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain. Odds/Point Spread: Rayo Vallecano (-113) Elche (+340) The Green-Striped Ones (0-1-5) are on their way to Estadio del Rayo Vallecano on Sunday where they will try to beat the Red Sashes (2-1-3). Rayo Vallecano opens at -113 and Elche are priced +340. The total has been set at 2.75. The goaltenders protecting the net are Stole Dimitrievski Rayo Vallecano and Edgar Badia Elche.
Doc's Sports Service
Lorient vs Lille Prediction, 10/2/2022 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Lorient (+195) Lille (+130) The Dogues (4-1-3) are en route to Stade du Moustoir on Sunday where they will meet the Merlucciidaes (6-1-1). Lorient are priced at +195 while Lille OSC are at +130. The over/under is set at 2.5. The starting goaltenders are Yvon Mvogo for Lorient and Leo Jardim for Lille.
Doc's Sports Service
Sassuolo vs Salernitana Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Stadio Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Odds/Point Spread: Sassuolo (+103) Salernitana (+275) The Garnets (1-4-2) are hitting the road to Stadio Città del Tricolore on Sunday where they will go up against the Black and Greens (2-3-2). Sassuolo are priced at +103 while Salernitana are at +275. The over/under is 2.75. The goalkeepers who are expected to start are Andrea Consigli for Sassuolo and Luigi Sepe for Salernitana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doc's Sports Service
Fulham vs Newcastle United Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Fulham (+215) Newcastle United (+133) Craven Cottage is the site where Newcastle United (1-5-1) will try to beat Fulham (3-2-2) on Saturday. The Cottagers are priced at +215 while Newcastle United are at +133. The total comes in at 2.75. The goaltenders who are expected to start will be Bernd Leno for Fulham and Nick Pope for Newcastle United.
Doc's Sports Service
Werder Bremen vs Monchengladbach Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Werder Bremen (+155) Monchengladbach (+152) The Foals (3-3-1) are traveling to Weserstadion on Saturday where they will meet the Green-Whites (2-3-2). The Green-Whites are priced at +155 while Monchengladbach are at +152. The total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net will be Jiri Pavlenka for Werder Bremen and Yann Sommer for Monchengladbach.
Doc's Sports Service
Hellas Verona vs Udinese Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi in Verona, Italy. Odds/Point Spread: Hellas Verona (+190) Udinese (+150) The White and Blacks (5-1-1) are headed to Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday where they will try to defeat the Yellow and Blues (1-2-4). The White and Blacks are at at +150 while Hellas Verona are priced at +190. The over/under is 2.75. The men protecting the net will be Lorenzo Montipo for Hellas Verona and Marco Silvestri for Udinese.
Doc's Sports Service
RB Leipzig vs VfL Bochum Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
RB Leipzig (2-2-3) will try to beat VfL Bochum (0-1-6) at Red Bull Arena on Saturday. RB Leipzig opens at +900 and VfL Bochum are at -400. The betting total is set at 2.5. The men protecting the net will be Peter Gulacsi for RB Leipzig and Manuel Riemann for VfL Bochum.
RELATED PEOPLE
Doc's Sports Service
Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Prediction, 10/2/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Athletic Bilbao (-220) Almeria (+670) The Rojiblancos (1-1-4) are headed to San Mamés on Sunday where they will attempt to beat the Lions (4-1-1). The Lions open at -220 and Almeria are priced +670. The over/under is 2.75. The expected starting goaltenders are Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao and Fernando Almeria.
Doc's Sports Service
Arsenal vs Tottenham Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Arsenal (+112) Tottenham (+250) The Spurs (5-2-0) are traveling to Emirates Stadium on Saturday where they will take on the Gunners (6-0-1). The Gunners open at +112 while Tottenham are at +250. The over/under has been set at 2.5. The men protecting the net will be Aaron Ramsdale for Arsenal and Hugo Lloris for Tottenham.
Doc's Sports Service
Atalanta vs Fiorentina Prediction, 10/2/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Bergamo, Italy. Odds/Point Spread: Atalanta (+102) Fiorentina (+280) The Purples (2-3-2) are on their way to Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Sunday where they will meet the Goddess (5-2-0). The Goddess are priced at +102 and Fiorentina are at +280. The over/under is set at 2.5. The starting goalkeepers are Marco Sportiello for Atalanta and Pierluigi Gollini for Fiorentina.
Doc's Sports Service
NC Dinos vs Samsung Lions Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, South Korea. Daegu Samsung Lions Park is the site where Jose Pirela and the Samsung Lions (60-73, 8th in KBO) will play the NC Dinos (61-70, 6th in KBO) on Thursday, September 29, 2022. NC is slugging .378 and have struck out 910...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Doc's Sports Service
KT Wiz vs LG Twins Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. ByungHo Park and the KT Wiz (75-59, 4th in KBO) go to Jamsil Baseball Stadium on Thursday, September 29, 2022, where they'll meet the LG Twins (82-49, 2nd in KBO). KT is slugging .371 and have been called out on strikes 1,113...
Doc's Sports Service
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Arizona (+185) Houston (-215) Minute Maid Park is the location where the Houston Astros (101-53) will attempt to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-83) on Wednesday. The line on this contest has Arizona at +185 and Houston is priced at -215. The total is set at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Zac Gallen and Justin Verlander.
FOX Sports
Atlanta United brings shutout streak into matchup with the New England Revolution
Atlanta United FC (9-12-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (9-11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +126, Atlanta United FC +176, Draw +276; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United comes into a matchup against...
Doc's Sports Service
Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Tampa Bay (-115) Cleveland (-105) The Cleveland Guardians (86-68) will play the Tampa Bay Rays (85-69) at Progressive Field on Thursday. The moneyline on this contest has the Rays at -115 while the Guardians are sitting at -105. The over/under has been set at 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jeffrey Springs and Cal Quantrill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Doc's Sports Service
New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: New York (-115) Atlanta (-105) Truist Park is the location where the Atlanta Braves (97-59) will try to defeat the New York Mets (98-58) on Friday. The odds on this game have New York at -115 while Atlanta is priced at -105. The total comes in at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Jacob deGrom and Max Fried.
NHL preseason: Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Washington Capitals: How to follow at LCA
NHL exhibition: Detroit Red Wings (1-1-0) vs. Washington Capitals (1-0-1) Where: Little Caesars Arena. Radio: None (radio affiliates). CARLOS MONARREZ:I tried to watch the Detroit Red Wings’ defense but couldn’t take my eyes off this player. Game notes: We could see at least 30 minutes of the newest...
Doc's Sports Service
Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Texas (+100) Seattle (-120) T-Mobile Park is the site where the Seattle Mariners (83-70) will compete against the Texas Rangers (66-87) on Thursday. The moneyline on this contest has the Rangers at +100 while the Mariners are priced at -120. The total is 8. The pitchers who are expected to start are Jon Gray and Marco Gonzales.
FOX Sports
Columbus Crew face the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action
New York Red Bulls (14-9-8, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (9-7-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +115, New York +228, Draw +232; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew take on the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action. The...
Comments / 0