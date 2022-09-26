ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Kansas City (+100) Detroit (-120) Comerica Park is the location where the Detroit Tigers (60-92) will play the Kansas City Royals (63-90) on Wednesday. The moneyline on this matchup has Kansas City at +100 while Detroit is sitting at -120. The over/under is 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Daniel Lynch and Matt Manning.
Doc's Sports Service

Werder Bremen vs Monchengladbach Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Werder Bremen (+155) Monchengladbach (+152) The Foals (3-3-1) are traveling to Weserstadion on Saturday where they will meet the Green-Whites (2-3-2). The Green-Whites are priced at +155 while Monchengladbach are at +152. The total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net will be Jiri Pavlenka for Werder Bremen and Yann Sommer for Monchengladbach.
Doc's Sports Service

Lens vs Lyon Prediction, 10/2/2022 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Lens (+167) Lyon (+142) The Kids (4-1-3) are on their way to Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday where they will try to beat the Blood and Gold (5-3-0). The Kids are at at +142 while Lens are priced at +167. The total has been set at 2.5. The starting goalkeepers will be Brice Samba for Lens and Anthony Lopes for Lyon.
Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. Odds/Point Spread: Leicester City (-116) Nottingham (+320) King Power Stadium is the location where Nottingham Forest (1-1-5) will compete against Leicester City (0-1-6) on Saturday. Leicester City are priced at -116 while The Tricky Trees are at +320. The total has been set at 2.5. The expected starting goalies will be Danny Ward for Leicester City and Dean Henderson for Nottingham Forest.
Arsenal vs Tottenham Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Arsenal (+112) Tottenham (+250) The Spurs (5-2-0) are traveling to Emirates Stadium on Saturday where they will take on the Gunners (6-0-1). The Gunners open at +112 while Tottenham are at +250. The over/under has been set at 2.5. The men protecting the net will be Aaron Ramsdale for Arsenal and Hugo Lloris for Tottenham.
Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Miami (+165) New York (-195) The Miami Marlins (63-90) are traveling to Citi Field on Wednesday where they will attempt to defeat the New York Mets (97-57). The odds on this game have the Marlins at +165 while the Mets are priced at -195. The total is set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jesus Luzardo and Taijuan Walker.
