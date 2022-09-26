Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Kansas City (+100) Detroit (-120) Comerica Park is the location where the Detroit Tigers (60-92) will play the Kansas City Royals (63-90) on Wednesday. The moneyline on this matchup has Kansas City at +100 while Detroit is sitting at -120. The over/under is 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Daniel Lynch and Matt Manning.
Doc's Sports Service
Werder Bremen vs Monchengladbach Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Werder Bremen (+155) Monchengladbach (+152) The Foals (3-3-1) are traveling to Weserstadion on Saturday where they will meet the Green-Whites (2-3-2). The Green-Whites are priced at +155 while Monchengladbach are at +152. The total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net will be Jiri Pavlenka for Werder Bremen and Yann Sommer for Monchengladbach.
Doc's Sports Service
Lens vs Lyon Prediction, 10/2/2022 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Lens (+167) Lyon (+142) The Kids (4-1-3) are on their way to Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday where they will try to beat the Blood and Gold (5-3-0). The Kids are at at +142 while Lens are priced at +167. The total has been set at 2.5. The starting goalkeepers will be Brice Samba for Lens and Anthony Lopes for Lyon.
Doc's Sports Service
RB Leipzig vs VfL Bochum Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
RB Leipzig (2-2-3) will try to beat VfL Bochum (0-1-6) at Red Bull Arena on Saturday. RB Leipzig opens at +900 and VfL Bochum are at -400. The betting total is set at 2.5. The men protecting the net will be Peter Gulacsi for RB Leipzig and Manuel Riemann for VfL Bochum.
Doc's Sports Service
Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. Odds/Point Spread: Leicester City (-116) Nottingham (+320) King Power Stadium is the location where Nottingham Forest (1-1-5) will compete against Leicester City (0-1-6) on Saturday. Leicester City are priced at -116 while The Tricky Trees are at +320. The total has been set at 2.5. The expected starting goalies will be Danny Ward for Leicester City and Dean Henderson for Nottingham Forest.
Doc's Sports Service
Arsenal vs Tottenham Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Arsenal (+112) Tottenham (+250) The Spurs (5-2-0) are traveling to Emirates Stadium on Saturday where they will take on the Gunners (6-0-1). The Gunners open at +112 while Tottenham are at +250. The over/under has been set at 2.5. The men protecting the net will be Aaron Ramsdale for Arsenal and Hugo Lloris for Tottenham.
Doc's Sports Service
Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Miami (+165) New York (-195) The Miami Marlins (63-90) are traveling to Citi Field on Wednesday where they will attempt to defeat the New York Mets (97-57). The odds on this game have the Marlins at +165 while the Mets are priced at -195. The total is set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jesus Luzardo and Taijuan Walker.
Doc's Sports Service
Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Boston (+180) Toronto (-210) The Boston Red Sox (74-81) are headed to Rogers Centre on Friday where they will meet the Toronto Blue Jays (87-69). The odds on this game have Boston at +180 while Toronto is at -210. The total is set at 8.5. The pitchers taking the mound are Nick Pivetta and Alek Manoah.
Doc's Sports Service
Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
The Cincinnati Reds (60-96) are traveling to Wrigley Field on Friday where they will compete against the Chicago Cubs (69-86). The pitchers taking the mound will be Graham Ashcraft and Wade Miley. The Reds have accounted for 227 doubles as a squad and have knocked 154 balls out of the...
Doc's Sports Service
Video: NFL Picks - Chicago Bears vs New York Giants Prediction, 10/2/2022 Week 4 NFL Free Best Bets & Odds
NFL Picks - Chicago Bears vs New York Giants Prediction, 10/2/2022 Week 4 NFL Free Best Bets & Odds. New York Giants vs Chicago Bears 10/2/2022. The Chicago Bears travel to East Rutherford, NJ to face the New York Giants at 1:00PM EST at MetLife Stadium. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's...
Doc's Sports Service
Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Angel Stadium is where the Los Angeles Angels (69-86) will compete against the Texas Rangers (66-88) on Friday. The expected starting pitchers are Glenn Otto and Tucker Davidson. The Rangers have hit 216 doubles as a team and have hit 187 balls out of the park. Texas has a slugging...
Doc's Sports Service
Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Pittsburgh (+180) St. Louis (-210) The St. Louis Cardinals (90-66) will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-97) at Busch Stadium on Friday. The odds on this game have Pittsburgh at +180 while St. Louis is opening at -210. The total has been set at 7. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Johan Oviedo and Jack Flaherty.
