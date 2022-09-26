Ranking Heisman Trophy contenders after Week 4 of college football

In most cases, the Heisman Trophy is a quarterback’s award. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young looks to repeat in 2022 but he has stiff competition from Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker.

This week’s rankings include guys who are putting up wild numbers. Players like Illinois running back Chase Brown, Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. There’s the defensive studs, like sack machine Jacoby Windmon of Michigan State and Drew Sanders of Arkansas. And then there’s Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who I’d argue is the best all-around offensive player in America.

My top-25 Heisman contenders, including their odds (courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook) after Week 4

25

USC WR Jordan Addison

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +8,000

Stats so far: 21 receptions, 337 yards, 6 TDs (Trojans Wire)

24

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Heisman odds: +7,000

Stats so far: 50 carries, 318 yards, 3 TDs (Buckeyes Wire)

23

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +6,000

Stats so far: 140/190, 1,386 yards, 16 TDs (tied for first in FBS in passing TDs)

22

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei

Syndication: The Greenville News

Heisman odds: +6,000

Stats so far: 83/129, 1,033 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT, 169 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (Clemson Wire)

21

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Heisman odds: +6,000

Stats so far: 64/100, 962 yards, 13 TDs, 2 INTs

20

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Heisman odds: +7,000

Stats so far: 67/97, 941 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT, 274 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs (Razorbacks Wire)

19

Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Heisman odds: +5,000

Stats so far: 62/95, 916 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT, 110 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

18

Kentucky QB Will Levis

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +5,000

Stats so far: 79/117, 1,185 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs, 2 rushing TDs

17

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +5,000

Stats so far: 25 carries, 172 yards, 17 receptions, 187 receiving yards, 3 total TDs (Roll Tide Wire)

16

Michigan QB JJ McCarthy

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Heisman odds: +4,000

Stats so far: 48/60, 693 yards, 5 TDs, 1 rushing TD (Wolverines Wire)

15

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Heisman odds: N/A

Stats so far: 66/93, 890 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT, 320 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs

14

Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: N/A

Stats so far: 31 tackles, 5.5 sacks (tied for first in FBS), 2 forced fumbles

13

Illinois RB Chase Brown

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: N/A

Stats so far: 95 carries, 604 yards (leads FBS), 4 total TDs

12

Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +9,000

Stats so far: 89 carries, 567 yards (2nd in FBS), 8 TDs

11

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +20,000

Stats so far: 92/143, 1,388 yards (leads FBS), 12 TDs, 1 INT

10

Oklahoma QB Gabriel Dillon

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Heisman odds: +3,000

Stats so far: 78/117, 1,089 yards, 11 TDs, 0 INTs, 126 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs (Sooners Wire)

9

Michigan State LB Jacoby Windmon

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Heisman odds: N/A

Stats so far: 20 tackles, 5.5 sacks (tied for first in FBS), 5 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery (Spartans Wire)

8

Michigan RB Blake Corum

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +4,000

Stats so far: 64 carries, 478 yards, 9 rushing TDs (leads FBS)

7

Georgia TE Brock Bowers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +10,000

Stats so far: 15 receptions, 276 yards, 2 TDs, 3 carries, 82 yards, 3 rushing TDs

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on college sports legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

6

Alabama OLB Will Anderson

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Heisman odds: +3,000

Stats so far: 20 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 TD

5

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Heisman odds: +1,500

Stats so far: 81/113, 1,193 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs, 175 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs (Vols Wire)

4

USC QB Caleb Williams

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman odds: +550

Stats so far: 80/122, 1,054 yards, 9 TDs, 0 INTs, 100 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

3

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Heisman odds: +1,500

Stats so far: 92/124, 1,224 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 4 rushing TDs

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on college sports legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

2

Alabama QB Bryce Young

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Heisman odds: +380

Stats so far: 83/121, 1,029 yards, 13 TDs, 2 INTs, 150 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

1

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Heisman odds: +150

Stats so far: 79/112, 1,222 yards, 16 TDs (tied for first in FBS in passing TDs)

List

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.