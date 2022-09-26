Ranking Heisman Trophy contenders after Week 4 of college football
In most cases, the Heisman Trophy is a quarterback’s award. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young looks to repeat in 2022 but he has stiff competition from Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker.
This week’s rankings include guys who are putting up wild numbers. Players like Illinois running back Chase Brown, Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. There’s the defensive studs, like sack machine Jacoby Windmon of Michigan State and Drew Sanders of Arkansas. And then there’s Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who I’d argue is the best all-around offensive player in America.
My top-25 Heisman contenders, including their odds (courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook) after Week 4
25
USC WR Jordan Addison
Heisman odds: +8,000
Stats so far: 21 receptions, 337 yards, 6 TDs (Trojans Wire)
24
Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson
Heisman odds: +7,000
Stats so far: 50 carries, 318 yards, 3 TDs (Buckeyes Wire)
23
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers
Heisman odds: +6,000
Stats so far: 140/190, 1,386 yards, 16 TDs (tied for first in FBS in passing TDs)
22
Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei
Heisman odds: +6,000
Stats so far: 83/129, 1,033 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT, 169 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (Clemson Wire)
21
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman
Heisman odds: +6,000
Stats so far: 64/100, 962 yards, 13 TDs, 2 INTs
20
Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson
Heisman odds: +7,000
Stats so far: 67/97, 941 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT, 274 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs (Razorbacks Wire)
19
Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders
Heisman odds: +5,000
Stats so far: 62/95, 916 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT, 110 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs
18
Kentucky QB Will Levis
Heisman odds: +5,000
Stats so far: 79/117, 1,185 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs, 2 rushing TDs
17
Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Heisman odds: +5,000
Stats so far: 25 carries, 172 yards, 17 receptions, 187 receiving yards, 3 total TDs (Roll Tide Wire)
16
Michigan QB JJ McCarthy
Heisman odds: +4,000
Stats so far: 48/60, 693 yards, 5 TDs, 1 rushing TD (Wolverines Wire)
15
Kansas QB Jalon Daniels
Heisman odds: N/A
Stats so far: 66/93, 890 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT, 320 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs
14
Arkansas LB Drew Sanders
Heisman odds: N/A
Stats so far: 31 tackles, 5.5 sacks (tied for first in FBS), 2 forced fumbles
13
Illinois RB Chase Brown
Heisman odds: N/A
Stats so far: 95 carries, 604 yards (leads FBS), 4 total TDs
12
Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim
Heisman odds: +9,000
Stats so far: 89 carries, 567 yards (2nd in FBS), 8 TDs
11
Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.
Heisman odds: +20,000
Stats so far: 92/143, 1,388 yards (leads FBS), 12 TDs, 1 INT
10
Oklahoma QB Gabriel Dillon
Heisman odds: +3,000
Stats so far: 78/117, 1,089 yards, 11 TDs, 0 INTs, 126 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs (Sooners Wire)
9
Michigan State LB Jacoby Windmon
Heisman odds: N/A
Stats so far: 20 tackles, 5.5 sacks (tied for first in FBS), 5 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery (Spartans Wire)
8
Michigan RB Blake Corum
Heisman odds: +4,000
Stats so far: 64 carries, 478 yards, 9 rushing TDs (leads FBS)
7
Georgia TE Brock Bowers
Heisman odds: +10,000
Stats so far: 15 receptions, 276 yards, 2 TDs, 3 carries, 82 yards, 3 rushing TDs
6
Alabama OLB Will Anderson
Heisman odds: +3,000
Stats so far: 20 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 TD
5
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker
Heisman odds: +1,500
Stats so far: 81/113, 1,193 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs, 175 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs (Vols Wire)
4
USC QB Caleb Williams
Heisman odds: +550
Stats so far: 80/122, 1,054 yards, 9 TDs, 0 INTs, 100 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs
3
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett
Heisman odds: +1,500
Stats so far: 92/124, 1,224 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 4 rushing TDs
2
Alabama QB Bryce Young
Heisman odds: +380
Stats so far: 83/121, 1,029 yards, 13 TDs, 2 INTs, 150 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs
1
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud
Heisman odds: +150
Stats so far: 79/112, 1,222 yards, 16 TDs (tied for first in FBS in passing TDs)
