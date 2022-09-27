HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two members of Harris County Commissioners Court skipped a meeting Tuesday at which a vote was supposed to take place on a new budget and tax rate. It's the second time the Republican commissioners -- Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle -- skipped a meeting in order to prevent a vote from taking place. Without them present, there weren't enough commissioners to legally move forward. Four of the five commissioners must be present to meet quorum.

