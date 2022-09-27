ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox26houston.com

Houston selected for $100 million DOJ initiative due to city's 'struggle with violent crime'

HOUSTON - Some of the nation’s leading law officers are in Houston announcing a major effort to fight violent crime here as part of a new widespread initiative. The U.S. Department of Justice's first-of-its-kind pilot program in Houston is part of a $100-million plan to get and keep violent criminals behind bars nationwide. In fact, Houston was handpicked to take part.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston, Harris County gets $2 million Department of Justice grant to reduce violent crimes

Houston and Harris County will get $2 million as part of a nationwide grant program to help communities reduce gun crime and other serious violence. On Thursday, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite and U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal and local law enforcement agencies to announce a first-of-its-kind initiative targeting violent crimes in the Houston area.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County commissioner says, 'no additional cops, no budget deal'

HOUSTON - Amid predictions of health care shortages, lost pay raises and potential layoffs Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey is looking to set the record straight. Ramsey says the price for his vote on a proposed budget, increasing year-over-year spending by more than $100 million, was a rock-solid...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

For 2nd time, 2 Harris County commissioners skip meeting to prevent vote on new budget

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two members of Harris County Commissioners Court skipped a meeting Tuesday at which a vote was supposed to take place on a new budget and tax rate. It's the second time the Republican commissioners -- Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle -- skipped a meeting in order to prevent a vote from taking place. Without them present, there weren't enough commissioners to legally move forward. Four of the five commissioners must be present to meet quorum.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Mayor Sylvester Turner says no ‘ghost guns’ will be allowed at Houston’s second gun buyback event

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced details Monday about an upcoming gun buyback event, part of the city’s One Safe Houston Initiative. The gun buyback will take place Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Metro Westchase Park & Ride in Alief. It offers gift cards valued between $50 and $200 to those who turn in weapons, depending on the type of firearm and its condition.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Hurricane Ian: Several Houston-area nonprofits in Florida assisting victims

HOUSTON - "Driving conditions are impossible if you were to go out there right now. There's debris falling from buildings, trees are coming down," said Paul Middendorf, Director of Crowdsource Rescue, a non-profit that came into existence after Hurricane Harvey. Middendorf is in Sarasota with his team hunkered down in...
HOUSTON, TX
KFDM-TV

BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Scam callers pretend to be law enforcement, threaten arrest to receive money

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - A recent scam operation is reported to be using police information to get money transfers. Surrounding Houston area sheriff's offices (S.O.) have said over the last few days, scam callers have pretended to be law enforcement and threatened people with arrest for an alleged federal warrant. They say to avoid this arrest, a specific amount of money needs to be sent to the respective sheriff’s office immediately.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

