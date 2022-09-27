Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Houston selected for $100 million DOJ initiative due to city's 'struggle with violent crime'
HOUSTON - Some of the nation’s leading law officers are in Houston announcing a major effort to fight violent crime here as part of a new widespread initiative. The U.S. Department of Justice's first-of-its-kind pilot program in Houston is part of a $100-million plan to get and keep violent criminals behind bars nationwide. In fact, Houston was handpicked to take part.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston, Harris County gets $2 million Department of Justice grant to reduce violent crimes
Houston and Harris County will get $2 million as part of a nationwide grant program to help communities reduce gun crime and other serious violence. On Thursday, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite and U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal and local law enforcement agencies to announce a first-of-its-kind initiative targeting violent crimes in the Houston area.
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
Woodlands Online& LLC
U.S. Department of Justice announces surge of resources to fight violent crime in Houston
HOUSTON, TX -- The U.S. Department of Justice, together with numerous law enforcement partners, met today at Jack Yates High School in Houston to announce a new initiative that will surge law enforcement tools and resources to target gangs who are terrorizing communities in Houston. “This new violent crime initiative,...
fox26houston.com
O'Rourke rallies young supporters in Houston, calling Abbott "worst governor" in the US
HOUSTON - On the stump before hundreds of students at the University of Houston Democrat Beto O'Rourke hammered at incumbent Greg Abbott on the Texas abortion ban and his opponents refusal to embrace any form gun reform. "We are going to win because we prioritize the lives of those kids...
fox26houston.com
Houston chiropractor accused of sending racist, threatening messages to Black patient
HOUSTON - Dr. Karim Eissa is a Chiropractor with LifeCare Spine and Joint Clinics. One of his patients, Chaz Simmons claims that he sent racist and demeaning messages to him. He shared screenshots of those messages with FOX 26. FOX 26 stopped by Dr. Eissa's office on Thursday afternoon, but...
fox26houston.com
Harris County commissioner says, 'no additional cops, no budget deal'
HOUSTON - Amid predictions of health care shortages, lost pay raises and potential layoffs Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey is looking to set the record straight. Ramsey says the price for his vote on a proposed budget, increasing year-over-year spending by more than $100 million, was a rock-solid...
For 2nd time, 2 Harris County commissioners skip meeting to prevent vote on new budget
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two members of Harris County Commissioners Court skipped a meeting Tuesday at which a vote was supposed to take place on a new budget and tax rate. It's the second time the Republican commissioners -- Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle -- skipped a meeting in order to prevent a vote from taking place. Without them present, there weren't enough commissioners to legally move forward. Four of the five commissioners must be present to meet quorum.
Harris County leaders working to solve 'massive problem' after thousands of evictions within 1 month
For a couple of years now, Harris county has seen thousands of evictions filed every month. One expert says there might be a reason for this.
Click2Houston.com
Mayor Sylvester Turner says no ‘ghost guns’ will be allowed at Houston’s second gun buyback event
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced details Monday about an upcoming gun buyback event, part of the city’s One Safe Houston Initiative. The gun buyback will take place Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Metro Westchase Park & Ride in Alief. It offers gift cards valued between $50 and $200 to those who turn in weapons, depending on the type of firearm and its condition.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Judge reprimands body shop owner for failing to pay back victims
HOUSTON – When the law finally catches up to criminals, they may be sentenced to jail or probation. Sometimes they’re ordered to pay what’s called restitution to reimburse their victims for money they took from them. KPRC 2 Investigates is asking the former owner of a towing...
cw39.com
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Arrest Suspect For Tampering With A Government Recordd
SPRING, TX -- On September 29, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 5000 block of FM 2920 Rd. The driver was identified as Jesus Lozano-Arellano. During the course of the traffic stop, it was found that the temporary tag...
fox26houston.com
Hurricane Ian: Several Houston-area nonprofits in Florida assisting victims
HOUSTON - "Driving conditions are impossible if you were to go out there right now. There's debris falling from buildings, trees are coming down," said Paul Middendorf, Director of Crowdsource Rescue, a non-profit that came into existence after Hurricane Harvey. Middendorf is in Sarasota with his team hunkered down in...
New DNA testing may ID severed head found at Lake Houston
It's a case that's never been solved. Four years ago, a woman's severed head was found in a trash bag near Lake Houston. Now, new DNA testing may be the key to identifying her - and a new law could lead to even more Texas cold cases being reopened.
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton
AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
Is Houston too big? Comedian Kevonstage thinks so and TikTok agrees
Kevin 'Kevonstage' Fredericks went on a rant about the Bayou City's expansive highway system and traffic congestion.
Click2Houston.com
Dairy Queen employee attacked by 2 suspects after asking them to leave for stealing soda, docs show
PASADENA, Texas – One of three suspects accused of assaulting a Dairy Queen employee on Sept. 7 was taken into custody and charged, according to Harris County Pct. 2 Constable Jerry Garcia. Janay Davis, 19, and 18-year-old Emiah Robinson have both been charged with robbery with bodily injury. Deputies...
fox26houston.com
Scam callers pretend to be law enforcement, threaten arrest to receive money
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - A recent scam operation is reported to be using police information to get money transfers. Surrounding Houston area sheriff's offices (S.O.) have said over the last few days, scam callers have pretended to be law enforcement and threatened people with arrest for an alleged federal warrant. They say to avoid this arrest, a specific amount of money needs to be sent to the respective sheriff’s office immediately.
