Cincinnati, OH

Doc's Sports Service

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Kansas City (+100) Detroit (-120) Comerica Park is the location where the Detroit Tigers (60-92) will play the Kansas City Royals (63-90) on Wednesday. The moneyline on this matchup has Kansas City at +100 while Detroit is sitting at -120. The over/under is 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Daniel Lynch and Matt Manning.
Doc's Sports Service

Werder Bremen vs Monchengladbach Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Werder Bremen (+155) Monchengladbach (+152) The Foals (3-3-1) are traveling to Weserstadion on Saturday where they will meet the Green-Whites (2-3-2). The Green-Whites are priced at +155 while Monchengladbach are at +152. The total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net will be Jiri Pavlenka for Werder Bremen and Yann Sommer for Monchengladbach.
Doc's Sports Service

Ajaccio vs Clermont Foot Prediction, 10/2/2022 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Ajaccio (+116) Clermont Foot (+265) The Lancers (3-1-4) are traveling to Stade François Coty on Sunday where they will take on the Bears (1-1-6). The Lancers are at at +265 while the Bears are priced at +116. The betting total comes in at 2.75. The goaltenders protecting the net are Benjamin Leroy for Ajaccio and Mory Diaw for Clermont Foot.
Doc's Sports Service

Athletic Bilbao vs Almeria Prediction, 10/2/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Athletic Bilbao (-220) Almeria (+670) The Rojiblancos (1-1-4) are headed to San Mamés on Sunday where they will attempt to beat the Lions (4-1-1). The Lions open at -220 and Almeria are priced +670. The over/under is 2.75. The expected starting goaltenders are Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao and Fernando Almeria.
Doc's Sports Service

Arsenal vs Tottenham Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Arsenal (+112) Tottenham (+250) The Spurs (5-2-0) are traveling to Emirates Stadium on Saturday where they will take on the Gunners (6-0-1). The Gunners open at +112 while Tottenham are at +250. The over/under has been set at 2.5. The men protecting the net will be Aaron Ramsdale for Arsenal and Hugo Lloris for Tottenham.
Doc's Sports Service

NC Dinos vs Samsung Lions Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, South Korea. Daegu Samsung Lions Park is the site where Jose Pirela and the Samsung Lions (60-73, 8th in KBO) will play the NC Dinos (61-70, 6th in KBO) on Thursday, September 29, 2022. NC is slugging .378 and have struck out 910...
Doc's Sports Service

NFL Betting Predictions: Week 4 Opening Line Report and Picks

Week 3 saw an even split between underdogs and favorite, going 8-8 straight up, although underdogs were 9-5-1 against the spread to continue a season that has been dominated by underdogs covering at a 26-18-2 record. The Over/Under went an even 8-8 throughout the weekend. Miami is making noise in...
Doc's Sports Service

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Tampa Bay (-115) Cleveland (-105) The Cleveland Guardians (86-68) will play the Tampa Bay Rays (85-69) at Progressive Field on Thursday. The moneyline on this contest has the Rays at -115 while the Guardians are sitting at -105. The over/under has been set at 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jeffrey Springs and Cal Quantrill.
Doc's Sports Service

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: New York (-115) Atlanta (-105) Truist Park is the location where the Atlanta Braves (97-59) will try to defeat the New York Mets (98-58) on Friday. The odds on this game have New York at -115 while Atlanta is priced at -105. The total comes in at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Jacob deGrom and Max Fried.
FOX Sports

Columbus Crew face the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action

New York Red Bulls (14-9-8, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (9-7-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +115, New York +228, Draw +232; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew take on the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action. The...
