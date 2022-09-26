Read full article on original website
How Nashville SC turned Geodis Park summer woes into winning ways in Year 1
Nashville SC is set to play its final home game of the 2022 MLS regular season, completing its first year at new stadium, Geodis Park. Nashville was 3-4-5 in MLS at Geodis Park through Aug. 14. Since then, the Boys in Gold are 3-0-1, outscoring their opponents 12-2 in that span.
Doc's Sports Service
Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Kansas City (+100) Detroit (-120) Comerica Park is the location where the Detroit Tigers (60-92) will play the Kansas City Royals (63-90) on Wednesday. The moneyline on this matchup has Kansas City at +100 while Detroit is sitting at -120. The over/under is 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Daniel Lynch and Matt Manning.
Doc's Sports Service
Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Prediction, 10/2/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Estadio del Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain. Odds/Point Spread: Rayo Vallecano (-113) Elche (+340) The Green-Striped Ones (0-1-5) are on their way to Estadio del Rayo Vallecano on Sunday where they will try to beat the Red Sashes (2-1-3). Rayo Vallecano opens at -113 and Elche are priced +340. The total has been set at 2.75. The goaltenders protecting the net are Stole Dimitrievski Rayo Vallecano and Edgar Badia Elche.
Doc's Sports Service
Ajaccio vs Clermont Foot Prediction, 10/2/2022 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Ajaccio (+116) Clermont Foot (+265) The Lancers (3-1-4) are traveling to Stade François Coty on Sunday where they will take on the Bears (1-1-6). The Lancers are at at +265 while the Bears are priced at +116. The betting total comes in at 2.75. The goaltenders protecting the net are Benjamin Leroy for Ajaccio and Mory Diaw for Clermont Foot.
TREVOR ZEGRAS LEAVES PRESEASON GAME AFTER COYOTES PROSPECT DECKS HIM IN OPEN ICE (VIDEO)
Trevor Zegras left tonight's preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes after prospect Jan Jenik:. If you recall, last season the two sides had an altercation that made headlines when Arizona's Jay Beagle rag-dolled Ducks' star Troy Terry:. Allan Walsh -- Jenik's agent -- was boasting about the hit, too. So...
Doc's Sports Service
Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Odds/Point Spread: Raiders (-2) Allegiant Stadium is the location where the Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) will attempt to beat the Denver Broncos (2-1) on Sunday. Denver opens this matchup as 2-point underdogs. The over/under is 46. The Denver Broncos step onto the field holding a record of 2-1 this season....
Doc's Sports Service
RB Leipzig vs VfL Bochum Prediction, 10/1/2022 Bundesliga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
RB Leipzig (2-2-3) will try to beat VfL Bochum (0-1-6) at Red Bull Arena on Saturday. RB Leipzig opens at +900 and VfL Bochum are at -400. The betting total is set at 2.5. The men protecting the net will be Peter Gulacsi for RB Leipzig and Manuel Riemann for VfL Bochum.
Doc's Sports Service
NFL Betting Predictions: Week 4 Opening Line Report and Picks
Week 3 saw an even split between underdogs and favorite, going 8-8 straight up, although underdogs were 9-5-1 against the spread to continue a season that has been dominated by underdogs covering at a 26-18-2 record. The Over/Under went an even 8-8 throughout the weekend. Miami is making noise in...
Doc's Sports Service
Arsenal vs Tottenham Prediction, 10/1/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Arsenal (+112) Tottenham (+250) The Spurs (5-2-0) are traveling to Emirates Stadium on Saturday where they will take on the Gunners (6-0-1). The Gunners open at +112 while Tottenham are at +250. The over/under has been set at 2.5. The men protecting the net will be Aaron Ramsdale for Arsenal and Hugo Lloris for Tottenham.
Doc's Sports Service
NC Dinos vs Samsung Lions Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, South Korea. Daegu Samsung Lions Park is the site where Jose Pirela and the Samsung Lions (60-73, 8th in KBO) will play the NC Dinos (61-70, 6th in KBO) on Thursday, September 29, 2022. NC is slugging .378 and have struck out 910...
Doc's Sports Service
Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Odds/Point Spread: Saints (-1.5) The Minnesota Vikings (2-1) are traveling to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday where they will play the New Orleans Saints (1-2). Minnesota opens this game as 1.5-point dogs. The over/under is 46.5. The Minnesota Vikings head into this matchup...
Doc's Sports Service
Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Philadelphia (-230) Chicago (+195) The Chicago Cubs (67-86) will play the Philadelphia Phillies (83-69) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. The moneyline on this game has the Phillies at -230 and the Cubs are coming in at +195. The over/under is 8. The starting pitchers will be Aaron Nola and Hayden Wesneski.
Doc's Sports Service
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Houston Astros Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Arizona (+185) Houston (-215) Minute Maid Park is the location where the Houston Astros (101-53) will attempt to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-83) on Wednesday. The line on this contest has Arizona at +185 and Houston is priced at -215. The total is set at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Zac Gallen and Justin Verlander.
Doc's Sports Service
Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 9/29/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Tampa Bay (-115) Cleveland (-105) The Cleveland Guardians (86-68) will play the Tampa Bay Rays (85-69) at Progressive Field on Thursday. The moneyline on this contest has the Rays at -115 while the Guardians are sitting at -105. The over/under has been set at 7.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Jeffrey Springs and Cal Quantrill.
Doc's Sports Service
Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
The Texas Rangers (65-87) are headed to T-Mobile Park on Wednesday where they will take on the Seattle Mariners (83-69). The pitchers taking the mound will be Martin Perez and George Kirby. Texas has a slugging percentage of .398 and have struck out 1,347 times, while being walked on 434...
Doc's Sports Service
Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Cincinnati (+115) Pittsburgh (-135) PNC Park is where the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-97) will try to defeat the Cincinnati Reds (60-94) on Wednesday. The odds on this game have Cincinnati at +115 while Pittsburgh is at -135. The betting total comes in at 8. The pitchers taking the mound will be Luis Cessa and Bryse Wilson.
Doc's Sports Service
Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Boston (+180) Toronto (-210) The Boston Red Sox (74-81) are headed to Rogers Centre on Friday where they will meet the Toronto Blue Jays (87-69). The odds on this game have Boston at +180 while Toronto is at -210. The total is set at 8.5. The pitchers taking the mound are Nick Pivetta and Alek Manoah.
Doc's Sports Service
Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Angels Prediction, 9/28/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Oakland (+180) Los Angeles (-210) The Los Angeles Angels (67-86) will try to beat the Oakland Athletics (56-97) at Angel Stadium on Wednesday. The odds on this game have the Athletics at +180 and the Angels are sitting at -210. The total is 7.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Adrian Martinez and Michael Lorenzen.
Doc's Sports Service
New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: New York (-115) Atlanta (-105) Truist Park is the location where the Atlanta Braves (97-59) will try to defeat the New York Mets (98-58) on Friday. The odds on this game have New York at -115 while Atlanta is priced at -105. The total comes in at 6.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Jacob deGrom and Max Fried.
Doc's Sports Service
Video: NFL Picks - Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Prediction, 10/2/2022 Week 4 NFL Free Picks
NFL Picks - Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Prediction, 10/2/2022 Week 4 NFL Free Picks. Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers 10/2/2022. The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Houston, TX to face the Houston Texans at 1:00PM EST at NRG Stadium. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's Sports has a veteran...
